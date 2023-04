JR Smith: Matthew Dellavedova almost died guarding Steph Curry

Eventually, however, The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd revealed it was actually chicken tortilla soup. Smith has since argued that it was actually more of a “toss” than a throw. Finally, however, we learned why Smith made this decision. This is what he told Redick at the 1-hour, 10-minute mark: “Damon Jones is my guy. I love D-Jones. Everybody knows. But he has a knack of playing too much. For me, don’t get me wrong, I like to play a little joke here and there. Kikiki. But he is consistent with it. And for me, if I’m telling you: ‘I’m not in the mood right now.’ Like bro, I had some stuff going on at home. I wasn’t playing well. I was like dude, not right now.” -via For The Win / April 13, 2023