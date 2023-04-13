JR Smith: Matthew Dellavedova almost died guarding Steph Curry

Clutch Points: “Delly almost died guarding Steph Curry. We have footage of this man in the ice tub like literally to his neck… He could barely talk after, that’s how hard he was trying.” J.R. Smith on Matthew Dellavedova in the 2015 NBA Finals (via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/Go1ixFZpTZ
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Austin Reaves should pick up an Australian accent and tell people he’s actually Matthew Dellavedova. – 11:40 PM
Eventually, however, The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd revealed it was actually chicken tortilla soup. Smith has since argued that it was actually more of a “toss” than a throw. Finally, however, we learned why Smith made this decision. This is what he told Redick at the 1-hour, 10-minute mark: “Damon Jones is my guy. I love D-Jones. Everybody knows. But he has a knack of playing too much. For me, don’t get me wrong, I like to play a little joke here and there. Kikiki. But he is consistent with it. And for me, if I’m telling you: ‘I’m not in the mood right now.’ Like bro, I had some stuff going on at home. I wasn’t playing well. I was like dude, not right now.” -via For The Win / April 13, 2023
So we know that Smith was in a bad mood and we know that Jones was messing around with him. But what happened next? “Sure enough, I’m in the lunch room, getting my soup and he comes in and mind you the soup is hot. I’m like the first person in there. He’s like trying to make me spill it. I’m not going to lie. It took me a second because I actually thought about it. It wasn’t like a rageful throw. It was like: ‘Okay, you’re playing with me. I know you’re playing with me. I’m going to show you.’ I literally thought about it and I threw it on him. He’s over there screaming because the [expletive] is hot. I’m like, see, you want to stop playing now with me now right?” Smith also confirmed that it was a tomato-based chicken tortilla soup. -via For The Win / April 13, 2023
Michael Scotto: J.R. Smith discussed his time with the Knicks, Carmelo Anthony’s free agency, winning a title in Cleveland, the LeBron James meme, Kevin Durant joining the Warriors, George Karl, his upcoming four-part docuseries, and more on the HoopsHype podcast. George Karl: Uniquely talented athlete. Will stay above the line 😆 -via Twitter @CoachKarl22 / March 30, 2023
James Ham: Matthew Dellavedova underwent successful surgery on his index finger. pic.twitter.com/PrUbqOXXba -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / April 5, 2023
Jason Anderson: Sacramento Kings guard Matthew Dellavedova suffered a right index finger fracture during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. Treatment options are being considered. At this time, there is no timetable for Dellavedova’s return. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / March 31, 2023
