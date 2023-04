Kevin Durant: I see Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Draymond Green speak up but they don't get the 'sensitive' rap

Kevin Durant believes he wears a scarlet letter of sorts for being sensitive, while other athletes who engage with critics aren’t perceived in the same manner. Durant unequivocally cleared that up. “Hell, no,” he said. “I don’t regret anything I do. I don’t regret my time in the league because I feel like I maximize every day as a player. I feel like I get the most out of myself every time I step on the floor . “So, it’s like regardless of the results and the wins and losses, I can live with that part of it. I would never say anything I do is a failure. We could lose 82 games in a season, but if I come to work and every rep is done with intention and with force, every rep I can live with.” -via FoxSports.com / April 13, 2023