Kevin Durant on if he regretted leaving Golden State after Warriors won championship without him: Hell no

Kevin Durant believes he wears a scarlet letter of sorts for being sensitive, while other athletes who engage with critics aren’t perceived in the same manner. Durant unequivocally cleared that up. “Hell, no,” he said. “I don’t regret anything I do. I don’t regret my time in the league because I feel like I maximize every day as a player. I feel like I get the most out of myself every time I step on the floor. “So, it’s like regardless of the results and the wins and losses, I can live with that part of it. I would never say anything I do is a failure. We could lose 82 games in a season, but if I come to work and every rep is done with intention and with force, every rep I can live with.”
Source: Melissa Rohlin @ FoxSports.com
Source: Melissa Rohlin @ FoxSports.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Read my exclusive with Kevin Durant:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ex… pic.twitter.com/xhuLxc4CnR – 3:54 PM
Read my exclusive with Kevin Durant:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ex… pic.twitter.com/xhuLxc4CnR – 3:54 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
EXCLUSIVE with Kevin Durant:
-He goes in-depth on how he feels about being labeled “sensitive” because he stands up against critics
-He responds to whether he regrets leaving the Warriors after they won a title last season
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ex… – 3:23 PM
EXCLUSIVE with Kevin Durant:
-He goes in-depth on how he feels about being labeled “sensitive” because he stands up against critics
-He responds to whether he regrets leaving the Warriors after they won a title last season
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ex… – 3:23 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
A Kevin Durant exclusive is dropping soon. I recently teased it on @TheHerd
pic.twitter.com/JBYE8NV297 – 3:11 PM
A Kevin Durant exclusive is dropping soon. I recently teased it on @TheHerd
pic.twitter.com/JBYE8NV297 – 3:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant in the playoffs:
29.4 PPG (4th all-time)
7.8 RPG
1.2 BPG
48/36/87%
Predict his statline this postseason. pic.twitter.com/4cBagHS2JR – 1:59 PM
Kevin Durant in the playoffs:
29.4 PPG (4th all-time)
7.8 RPG
1.2 BPG
48/36/87%
Predict his statline this postseason. pic.twitter.com/4cBagHS2JR – 1:59 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Why did Giannis consider retiring? Is KD right about today’s NBA being as physical as the 80s/90s? Will the Lakers beat Memphis? & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @jovanbuha @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:39 AM
Why did Giannis consider retiring? Is KD right about today’s NBA being as physical as the 80s/90s? Will the Lakers beat Memphis? & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @jovanbuha @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:39 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Him and Kawhi (Leonard) play well off each other.”
Kevin Durant talking about Norman Powell coming off the bench for #ClipperNation . #Suns pic.twitter.com/IZzREom3T9 – 11:34 AM
“Him and Kawhi (Leonard) play well off each other.”
Kevin Durant talking about Norman Powell coming off the bench for #ClipperNation . #Suns pic.twitter.com/IZzREom3T9 – 11:34 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I didn’t sense that at all.”
Kevin Durant on if he sensed #Suns are motivated by what happened in last year’s #NBAPlayoffs when they lost to #Mavericks in the conference semifinals as the No. 1 overall seed. pic.twitter.com/F5vAY9chyb – 10:58 AM
“I didn’t sense that at all.”
Kevin Durant on if he sensed #Suns are motivated by what happened in last year’s #NBAPlayoffs when they lost to #Mavericks in the conference semifinals as the No. 1 overall seed. pic.twitter.com/F5vAY9chyb – 10:58 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You got to knuckle down and guard up.”
Kevin Durant on #NBAPlayoffs basketball. #Suns pic.twitter.com/CmpcZDISN1 – 10:53 AM
“You got to knuckle down and guard up.”
Kevin Durant on #NBAPlayoffs basketball. #Suns pic.twitter.com/CmpcZDISN1 – 10:53 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I played against Kawhi when he was young coming into the league and he didn’t have this role that he has now.”
Kevin Durant on facing Kawhi Leonard in the #NBAPlayoffs . #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/opSaltX5Pf – 10:47 AM
“I played against Kawhi when he was young coming into the league and he didn’t have this role that he has now.”
Kevin Durant on facing Kawhi Leonard in the #NBAPlayoffs . #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/opSaltX5Pf – 10:47 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Chemistry matters. Being on the same page with your team matters. In a perfect world, I would’ve played more than eight games with this team, but I just got to rest on me playing 1,000 games in the #NBA.”
Kevin Durant as #Suns are 8-0 with him in the lineup. pic.twitter.com/wTrDGZ7snw – 10:45 AM
“Chemistry matters. Being on the same page with your team matters. In a perfect world, I would’ve played more than eight games with this team, but I just got to rest on me playing 1,000 games in the #NBA.”
Kevin Durant as #Suns are 8-0 with him in the lineup. pic.twitter.com/wTrDGZ7snw – 10:45 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From yesterday:
“I didn’t feel like I played enough ball this year to my standards.”
Kevin Durant as he played 47 games this season. #Suns pic.twitter.com/IHSy3D0kUx – 10:40 AM
From yesterday:
“I didn’t feel like I played enough ball this year to my standards.”
Kevin Durant as he played 47 games this season. #Suns pic.twitter.com/IHSy3D0kUx – 10:40 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns: Kevin Durant says he ‘probably wouldn’t sit down with’ Charles Barkley (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:14 AM
Phoenix Suns: Kevin Durant says he ‘probably wouldn’t sit down with’ Charles Barkley (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:14 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“There’s no beef at all, but he knows I’m going to compete and I know he’s going to compete and that’s all it is.”
Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook to ‘compete’ against each other for first time in playoffs (w/videos) #Suns #ClipperNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:39 PM
“There’s no beef at all, but he knows I’m going to compete and I know he’s going to compete and that’s all it is.”
Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook to ‘compete’ against each other for first time in playoffs (w/videos) #Suns #ClipperNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Yes Kevin Durant’s only played 8 games for the Suns this season but he’s at 986 in the regular season and another 155 in the playoffs so he’ll be OK: arizonasports.com/story/3519682/… – 11:13 PM
Yes Kevin Durant’s only played 8 games for the Suns this season but he’s at 986 in the regular season and another 155 in the playoffs so he’ll be OK: arizonasports.com/story/3519682/… – 11:13 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Jordan switch hands, the Dream shake, the Dirk one leg fade, Curry’s quick release, Harden’s step back, AI cross, the KD hesi and of course the Siakam off arm elbow… iconic pic.twitter.com/kiAW9J8ZUW – 9:21 PM
The Jordan switch hands, the Dream shake, the Dirk one leg fade, Curry’s quick release, Harden’s step back, AI cross, the KD hesi and of course the Siakam off arm elbow… iconic pic.twitter.com/kiAW9J8ZUW – 9:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘No beef’: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook set to battle for first time ever in playoffs (w/videos) #Suns #ClipperNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:07 PM
‘No beef’: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook set to battle for first time ever in playoffs (w/videos) #Suns #ClipperNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Despite reduced role next to Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton remains an X-factor for Suns playoff run – bit.ly/3KQAUkU via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/v2DL07ZZm5 – 8:02 PM
Despite reduced role next to Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton remains an X-factor for Suns playoff run – bit.ly/3KQAUkU via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/v2DL07ZZm5 – 8:02 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“I probably wouldn’t sit down with Charles, to be honest.”
Doesn’t sound like KD and Chuck will be talking things out anytime soon 😂
(via @DuaneRankin)
pic.twitter.com/50eMOjEOUJ – 7:15 PM
“I probably wouldn’t sit down with Charles, to be honest.”
Doesn’t sound like KD and Chuck will be talking things out anytime soon 😂
(via @DuaneRankin)
pic.twitter.com/50eMOjEOUJ – 7:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook will be facing Kevin Durant for the first time in a playoff series. Westbrook says both will be highly competitive but that he has nothing but respect for KD and ‘there’s no beef’ between the two former teammates espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:02 PM
Russell Westbrook will be facing Kevin Durant for the first time in a playoff series. Westbrook says both will be highly competitive but that he has nothing but respect for KD and ‘there’s no beef’ between the two former teammates espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Russ squashing his beefs with KD & Pat Bev this season
We really getting old out here pic.twitter.com/pP2k9Ec863 – 6:01 PM
Russ squashing his beefs with KD & Pat Bev this season
We really getting old out here pic.twitter.com/pP2k9Ec863 – 6:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Russell Westbrook on facing Suns forward Kevin Durant in the NBA playoffs: “There’s no beef. I got nothing but respect for him and things he’s done with his career.” bit.ly/43wuheX pic.twitter.com/rOREWsJSi7 – 5:49 PM
Clippers’ Russell Westbrook on facing Suns forward Kevin Durant in the NBA playoffs: “There’s no beef. I got nothing but respect for him and things he’s done with his career.” bit.ly/43wuheX pic.twitter.com/rOREWsJSi7 – 5:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Deandre Ayton’s finishing and gravity in the pick-and-roll, the limitations opponents might try to highlight in the playoffs, and what we’ve seen from DA’s role since Kevin Durant joined the Suns: https://t.co/T0Sbx42uw3 pic.twitter.com/l6BMWAzjci – 5:09 PM
On Deandre Ayton’s finishing and gravity in the pick-and-roll, the limitations opponents might try to highlight in the playoffs, and what we’ve seen from DA’s role since Kevin Durant joined the Suns: https://t.co/T0Sbx42uw3 pic.twitter.com/l6BMWAzjci – 5:09 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook says it will be ‘normal’ to face Kevin Durant in Clippers-Suns series: ‘There’s no beef’
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 4:26 PM
Russell Westbrook says it will be ‘normal’ to face Kevin Durant in Clippers-Suns series: ‘There’s no beef’
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 4:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I probably wouldn’t sit down with Charles.”
A smiling Kevin Durant on Charles Barkley as he addresses their back-and-forth. #Suns pic.twitter.com/xqitH5yAa3 – 4:02 PM
“I probably wouldn’t sit down with Charles.”
A smiling Kevin Durant on Charles Barkley as he addresses their back-and-forth. #Suns pic.twitter.com/xqitH5yAa3 – 4:02 PM
More on this storyline
Kevin Durant defends himself when he thinks he’s inaccurately criticized. While some view that as being overly sensitive, Durant believes he’s being honest and controlling his own narrative, even though it has led to him being singled out. “I don’t see this talked about — I see Damian Lillard, I see LeBron [James], I see Draymond [Green], I see lots of great players in our league speak up on social media, but they don’t get that ‘sensitive’ rep,” Durant told FOX Sports last week. -via FoxSports.com / April 13, 2023
Why does he think that is? “C’mon, you know what happened. Because I went to the Warriors,” said Durant, referencing leaving small-market Oklahoma City in 2016 to join a Golden State team with superstars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green that had won a league-record 73 games the season prior. “People still don’t like that part of everything. People want to silence me for some reason. I mean, I can’t pinpoint exactly why. “But it’s just like I’ve seen it, it’s not just a ‘me’ thing, like, there are a lot of players amongst a lot of sports that interact with their people on Twitter, Instagram, socials, and I don’t hear the ‘sensitive’ rep about them.” -via FoxSports.com / April 13, 2023
Durant said one of the reasons he set his sights on joining the Suns was because he’d be playing alongside true hoopers — guys who he believes love the game as much as he does. “It was just the chemistry, the camaraderie they built the last couple of years that was intriguing,” Durant said. “But that is part of it. You got guys over here who love to play ball, who (have) gotten better over the years. I thought it would be a great team to build with.” -via FoxSports.com / April 13, 2023