NBA awards poll: Joel Embiid will win NBA MVP

Following a fiercely debated MVP discussion towards the end of the season between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, with Giannis Antetokounmpo hoping to play spoiler, Embiid is the frontrunner to win the MVP award for the first time in his career and end Jokic’s quest for a three-peat . Embiid, who led the NBA in scoring for the second straight season at 33.1 points per game, admitted during an interview with Rachel Nichols on Showtime’s Headliners that he cares about winning the award.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype