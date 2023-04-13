NBA awards poll: Joel Embiid will win NBA MVP

Following a fiercely debated MVP discussion towards the end of the season between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, with Giannis Antetokounmpo hoping to play spoiler, Embiid is the frontrunner to win the MVP award for the first time in his career and end Jokic’s quest for a three-peat. Embiid, who led the NBA in scoring for the second straight season at 33.1 points per game, admitted during an interview with Rachel Nichols on Showtime’s Headliners that he cares about winning the award.
Sean Highkin @highkin
Watched Dame on the Stephen A alternate broadcast. Didn’t say anything about offseason/future that he didn’t say at exit interviews. Called Victor Wembanyama “undeniable.” Said his favorite players in the league are Mikal Bridges and Joel Embiid, for what’s that worth. – 8:53 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Big shout out to my guy @Krisplashed for joining @EliotShorrParks and I on the podcast today to offer some perspective on the Nets, Ben Simmons, James Harden, and the fear Joel Embiid puts into other teams
phillyvoice.com/clap-your-hand… pic.twitter.com/kjjoFP3gIV – 2:43 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA’s jersey sales top 15:
1. LeBron James
2. Steph Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
5. Luka Doncic
6. Kevin Durant
7. Devin Booker
8. Ja Morant
9. Dame Lillard
10. Kyrie Irving
11. LaMelo Ball
12. Nikola Jokic
13. Joel Embiid
14. Jaylen Brown
15. Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/jhMVmMqcMk – 1:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
In last week’s win over Boston, James Harden suggested putting P.J. Tucker in the strong-side corner instead of the dunker spot.
That choice led to Tucker 3s, and it’s baed in the Sixers’ spacing strategy around Embiid/Harden isos: the three-and-one theathletic.com/4385779/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/KtmNpXwEu3 – 12:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets’ game-planning against the 76ers will revolve around slowing down MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid.
Mikal Bridges and Jacque Vaughn opened up on the daunting challenge ahead of Game 1 Saturday. Story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-mika… – 12:17 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid: “It’s funny, we don’t communicate when it comes to that… We just look at each other and I can be like, ‘OK, he really wants this.’”
The Sixers are an elite iso team. They do it with two players and one spacing alignment: the “three-and-one” https://t.co/HxP6IkyRjP pic.twitter.com/AeuVQGB6Pz – 11:12 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid is a physical specimen with an unbelievable skill set. But “The Process” also knows how to mentally process, fueling another MVP-caliber season.
inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… – 11:04 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference player of the month to cap 2022-23 season inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:35 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Who has the edge in Sixers-Nets? Philly has Joel Embiid, but Brooklyn has the element of surprise. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:06 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:05 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Who has the edge in #Sixers–#Nets? Philly has Joel Embiid, but Brooklyn has the element of surprise. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:09 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets know it will take team effort to ‘make it tough’ for #76ers‘ Joel Embiid. #NBA nypost.com/2023/04/11/net… via @nypostsports – 8:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference player of the month to cap 2022-23 season inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #NBAPlayoffs – 8:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBAPlayoffs #NBA – 8:03 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Giannis vs Embiid for MVP, plus the rest of the awards ballot sports.yahoo.com/nba-end-of-the… – 7:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
My final (fake) MVP ballot
1. Embiid
2. Jokic
3. Giannis
4. Tatum
5. Sabonis
Hardest thing was deciding what order to put Jokic and Giannis from 2-3. – 6:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is the kind of defense I can see Brooklyn playing on Embiid. Bridges has such a high IQ as a doubler. Perfect timing on this one with the rotation behind it.
One of the Nets’ main advantages in this series is their speed. They should lean into that defensively. pic.twitter.com/zwHrMnPDhQ – 5:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is the kind of defense I can see Brooklyn playing on Embiid. Bridges’ has such a high IQ as a doubler. Perfect timing on this one with the rotation behind it.
One of the Nets’ main advantages in this series is their speed. They should lean into that defensively. pic.twitter.com/GtpOEftYgR – 5:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Even after a long slump after the All-Star break, Jayson Tatum earned a nomination for player of the month for March/April. Joel Embiid won it obviously – 4:05 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Third time this season for Embiid, who won Player of the Month in December and January this season – 4:02 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid has been named @NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month (again).
👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/daNeKRxdJp – 4:01 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is the Eastern Conference Player of the Month after averaging 33 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game, the NBA announced #Sixers – 4:00 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in March and April. – 4:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PTS + REB + AST + STL + BLK this season:
3,359 — Luka Doncic
3,345 — Jayson Tatum
3,319 — Nikola Jokic
3,305 — Joel Embiid
3,163 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/eR78vB6K23 – 2:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBAPlayoffs – 2:03 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Troy Weaver said he sees Cade Cunningham like Joel Embiid, Blake Griffin, as guys who had early injury setbacks but rebounded to be their full selves. Called Cunningham a “mental giant” – 1:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on whether the rotation will be 8-deep or more in the playoffs:
“It’s going to be interesting. This is a team where Embiid proposes such a challenge for us. Nic will have his hands full to start the game, obviously it won’t just be Nic trying to take that… – 1:28 PM
Jacque Vaughn on whether the rotation will be 8-deep or more in the playoffs:
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid this season:
✅ 33.1 PPG
✅ 10.2 RPG
It’s the second straight season he’s averaged at least 30 PPG and 10 RPG. The last player to do so in consecutive seasons was Bob McAdoo (1973-74 to 1975-76).
More on the 2022-23 regular season, unlocked: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 1:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris says Joel Embiid is going to get his points but the key is to keep him off the foul line. Embiid is averaging 11.7 FTA’s per game and is hitting 10 of them. He has made at least 9 and as many as 15 free throws in each of his last 5 games against the #Nets – 12:27 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Jokic, Embiid, & Giannis are all worthy of the 2023 NBA MVP, and imo it’s reasonable to factor in who has/hasn’t won previous awards…
But I find it extremely hard to not lean towards Jokic after seeing this chart: pic.twitter.com/NyqLQYcnSK – 12:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:53 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Why Joel Embiid, James Harden and the 76ers enter 2023 playoffs with as much pressure as any team in the NBA
(By @therealmikekb)
cbssports.com/nba/news/why-j… – 11:42 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I hear a lot of people talk crazy about Doc Rivers… but let me remind the world that Joel Embiid last 2 seasons has been the best seasons of his career. I strongly believe that Coaching played a HUGE apart in that. Carry the hell on… – 11:08 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:21 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, James Harden make history youtu.be/sttTsiqAj2Y via @YouTube – 7:51 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
For those answering anyone but Jimmy or Bam, there is a certain level of star that would require Jimmy or Bam…. Embiid, Doncic, perhaps Lillard, a few others. If you are waiting for genuine star that doesn’t require Jimmy (who is one) or Bam, this could take awhile. – 11:48 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The possible playoff showdowns are 🔥
– KD vs Kawhi for 1st time since 19 Finals
– LeBron vs Curry for 5th time
– KD vs Dubs in quest for non-GS ring
– Embiid vs Jokic in defining 1-on-1 Finals MVP showdown
– Giannis vs Celtics for payback
– KD vs LeBron new chapter – 6:57 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best post-break TS% among players with 30+ minutes per game and a 25+ USG% (40 qualifiers, min 10 games):
Jimmy Butler – 72.3 (🔥)
Nikola Jokic – 69.8
Joel Embiid – 67.5
Kawhi Leonard – 66.1
Kristaps Porzingis – 64.7
Zach LaVine – 64.5
Stephen Curry – 63.7
Damian Lillard – 63.4 – 5:13 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
2023 PBT Awards: Joel Embiid for MVP nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/10/202… – 4:55 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is where I ended up on All-NBA:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexader
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
Donovan Mitchell
Stephen Curry
Jaylen Brown
Jimmy Butler
Joel Embiid
De’Aaron Fox
Anthony Edwards
Lauri Markkanen
Julius Randle
Domantas Sabonis – 3:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My full ballot (if I had one) would be as follows:
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
2. Nikola Jokic
3. Joel Embiid
4. Jayson Tatum
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 3:18 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
it’s all particularly funny b/c it could be argued that outside of the MVP candidates (Embiid, Giannis, Tatum – who are expected to cruise into round 2), Donovan Mitchell may have more pressure on him that any other player in the entire Eastern Conference in the first round… – 2:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
It was a strong regular season for Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the Sixers. But it’s all about the playoffs. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:41 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Final RPR MVP standings:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.41
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.86
3. Luka Dončić: 15.28
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.36
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.12
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.83
7. Damian Lillard: 13.81
8. Anthony Davis 13.51
9. Stephen Curry: 12.67
10. LeBron James: 12.59 pic.twitter.com/lv7ZMmta90 – 12:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey’s scorching final month of the regular season can be attributed to a healthy foot. And to returning to the starting lineup. But he also, in his own words, “got out of my own head.”
On those who helped him do that — including Joel Embiid.
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 12:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid MVP case:
— 33/10/4
— Scoring leader
— 1st 33/10 season since the merger
— 1st in 35-point games
— 1st in 50/10 games (tied)
— Top 2 in iso and post up PPG
— Top 10 in PPG, RPG, BPG
Most 50-point games in a season by a center since Kareem. pic.twitter.com/UJxtMLeCc1 – 12:12 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
All NBA Teams 2022-23
1st
C Embiid
F Giannis
F Tatum
G Fox
G Steph
2nd
C Jokic
F LeBron
F Butler
G Mitchell
G Luka
3rd
C Sabonis
F Brown
F Randle
G SGA
G Ja
Toughest omissions: G- Lillard, Brunson, Jrue, Harden & Ant Man F- KD (47 games played), AD, Kawhi, JJJ & Lauri C- Bam – 8:51 AM
