NBA awards poll: Lauri Markkanen the runaway choice for Most Improved Player

Utah’s Lauri Markkanen transformed himself into an All-Star this season by becoming the first NBA player to record over 100 dunks and 200 threes (most by a 7-footer) in a season. He’s the only player this season averaging over 25 points on 50 percent from the field and over 39 percent from beyond the arc.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Lauri Markkanen @MarkkanenLauri
Year 6 ✅ Time flies! Thank you everyone who was a part of it and made the year so fun. Big things ahead for this group and I can’t wait to be back! 🖤💛 #TakeNote – 11:14 AM
Year 6 ✅ Time flies! Thank you everyone who was a part of it and made the year so fun. Big things ahead for this group and I can’t wait to be back! 🖤💛 #TakeNote – 11:14 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is where I ended up on All-NBA:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexader
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
Donovan Mitchell
Stephen Curry
Jaylen Brown
Jimmy Butler
Joel Embiid
De’Aaron Fox
Anthony Edwards
Lauri Markkanen
Julius Randle
Domantas Sabonis – 3:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lauri Markkanen was my Most Improved Player.
To go from “good starter” to “almost 50/40/90 No. 1 option on a team that would’ve made the play-in if it didn’t blow up at the deadline” is absolutely insane. SGA was already great. Lauri wasn’t close to this. – 3:25 PM
The 3rd Team is headlined by a pair of Kings, Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, which coach Mike Brown has been clamoring for during pre-game media press conferences towards the end of the season. The NBA’s all-time three-point shooting leader, Stephen Curry, is projected to earn All-NBA honors, while Boston’s Jaylen Brown is on track to earn All-NBA honors for the first time in his career. Anthony Davis and Lauri Markkanen tied for the final All-NBA spot. -via HoopsHype / April 13, 2023
Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen intends to fulfill his mandatory service in the Finnish military this offseason, he told ESPN. Military service is mandatory for male citizens of Finland and must be completed by age 30. “It’s mandatory, we have to do it, but at the same time we take pride in it, too,” said Markkanen, 25. “I think it sets an example to serve. And I’m confident I can do it in a way that it’s not going to affect my preparation for next season, either.” -via ESPN / April 6, 2023
Depending on when Utah’s season ends, he’ll either report for his service April 17 or sometime in July. The base he is scheduled to report to is located in the southern part of Helsinki. According to the Finnish Federation, “the main task of the Defence Forces’ Sports School is to train reconnaissance squads for emergency and wartime conditions.” Many of the conscripts who serve at the school are high-level professional or amateur athletes. “Lauri has always said he was going to do this,” said his longtime agent, Michael Lelchitski. -via ESPN / April 6, 2023