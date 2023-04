NBA awards poll: Lauri Markkanen the runaway choice for Most Improved Player

Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen intends to fulfill his mandatory service in the Finnish military this offseason, he told ESPN . Military service is mandatory for male citizens of Finland and must be completed by age 30. “It’s mandatory, we have to do it, but at the same time we take pride in it, too,” said Markkanen, 25. “I think it sets an example to serve. And I’m confident I can do it in a way that it’s not going to affect my preparation for next season, either.” -via ESPN / April 6, 2023