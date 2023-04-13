NBA awards poll: Nikola Jokic will likely be left off All-NBA 1st Team

The 2nd Team is headlined by Nikola Jokic, who, despite having forward eligibility, was left off the 1st Team. Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard – who hold the top single-game scoring mark this season with 71 points – are projected to earn 2nd Team honors. Miami’s Jimmy Butler is projected to earn 2nd Team honors as well, which would mark the first time in his career. New York’s Julius Randle rounds out the 2nd Team.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Where do European stars rank in the NBA by top-selling jerseys? 🤑
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo – 4️⃣th
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic – 5️⃣th
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic – 1️⃣2️⃣th pic.twitter.com/YRVUvdsC6x – 6:10 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
OKC-Denver strikes me as a really fun possible first round series. Like, I’d guess SGA goes off for 40+ in one of the first two games, everyone panics, then Jokic lays the smack down, Denver wins, and we get this series in a later round down the line. – 12:25 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Philosophically I am not building around anyone over 30 or with a serious injury history ahead of Shai because I don’t have the rest of my roster built yet. I’d probably limit the list to Giannis, Luka, Jokic and Tatum as locks with Mobley as a maybe. – 11:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Denver’s big four: Joker, Jamal, MPJ and Jack White, obviously. pic.twitter.com/172JIhlbUC – 2:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Fresh cut Joker. Ready for the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/6Q4m1a8cAL – 2:24 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA’s jersey sales top 15:
1. LeBron James
2. Steph Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
5. Luka Doncic
6. Kevin Durant
7. Devin Booker
8. Ja Morant
9. Dame Lillard
10. Kyrie Irving
11. LaMelo Ball
12. Nikola Jokic
13. Joel Embiid
14. Jaylen Brown
15. Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/jhMVmMqcMk – 1:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Back-to-back MVP’s and three of the greatest offensive seasons in NBA history almost got Nikola Jokic into the top-10. pic.twitter.com/4aCvvRzXBu – 1:10 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Paul George also says Alperen Sengun has got “shades of Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol, and Nikola Jokic” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:53 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
My final (fake) MVP ballot
1. Embiid
2. Jokic
3. Giannis
4. Tatum
5. Sabonis
Hardest thing was deciding what order to put Jokic and Giannis from 2-3. – 6:44 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic this season:
✅ 24.5 PPG
✅ 70.1 TS%
Jokic became the first player in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG with a true shooting percentage of 70%.
More on the 2022-23 regular season, unlocked: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 2:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PTS + REB + AST + STL + BLK this season:
3,359 — Luka Doncic
3,345 — Jayson Tatum
3,319 — Nikola Jokic
3,305 — Joel Embiid
3,163 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/eR78vB6K23 – 2:29 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Jokic, Embiid, & Giannis are all worthy of the 2023 NBA MVP, and imo it’s reasonable to factor in who has/hasn’t won previous awards…
But I find it extremely hard to not lean towards Jokic after seeing this chart: pic.twitter.com/NyqLQYcnSK – 12:25 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The possible playoff showdowns are 🔥
– KD vs Kawhi for 1st time since 19 Finals
– LeBron vs Curry for 5th time
– KD vs Dubs in quest for non-GS ring
– Embiid vs Jokic in defining 1-on-1 Finals MVP showdown
– Giannis vs Celtics for payback
– KD vs LeBron new chapter – 6:57 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best post-break TS% among players with 30+ minutes per game and a 25+ USG% (40 qualifiers, min 10 games):
Jimmy Butler – 72.3 (🔥)
Nikola Jokic – 69.8
Joel Embiid – 67.5
Kawhi Leonard – 66.1
Kristaps Porzingis – 64.7
Zach LaVine – 64.5
Stephen Curry – 63.7
Damian Lillard – 63.4 – 5:13 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Great show lined up today!
Ranking the best/worst individual matchups for:
✅ Nikola Jokic
✅ Jamal Murray
✅ MPJ
✅ KCP and AG
✅ The bench
youtube.com/live/zxOTccDuL… – 4:02 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is where I ended up on All-NBA:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexader
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
Donovan Mitchell
Stephen Curry
Jaylen Brown
Jimmy Butler
Joel Embiid
De’Aaron Fox
Anthony Edwards
Lauri Markkanen
Julius Randle
Domantas Sabonis – 3:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My full ballot (if I had one) would be as follows:
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
2. Nikola Jokic
3. Joel Embiid
4. Jayson Tatum
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 3:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic MVP case:
— 25/12/10
— Top 3 in REB and AST
— 1st in triple-doubles
— 1st in +/-
— 1st in post up points
— 1st seed in the West
More APG and a higher FG% than his MVP seasons. pic.twitter.com/GKsz0EPllY – 11:53 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
All NBA Teams 2022-23
1st
C Embiid
F Giannis
F Tatum
G Fox
G Steph
2nd
C Jokic
F LeBron
F Butler
G Mitchell
G Luka
3rd
C Sabonis
F Brown
F Randle
G SGA
G Ja
Toughest omissions: G- Lillard, Brunson, Jrue, Harden & Ant Man F- KD (47 games played), AD, Kawhi, JJJ & Lauri C- Bam – 8:51 AM
More on this storyline
Following a fiercely debated MVP discussion towards the end of the season between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, with Giannis Antetokounmpo hoping to play spoiler, Embiid is the frontrunner to win the MVP award for the first time in his career and end Jokic’s quest for a three-peat. Embiid, who led the NBA in scoring for the second straight season at 33.1 points per game, admitted during an interview with Rachel Nichols on Showtime’s Headliners that he cares about winning the award. -via HoopsHype / April 13, 2023
NBA Central: Demarcus Cousins says he’s not comfortable with Nikola Jokic winning three MVPs in a row because that would put him in the G.O.A.T conversation “He hasn’t won anything.” (Via @shobasketball ) pic.twitter.com/KzE5WMPBKW -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 10, 2023
