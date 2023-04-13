NBA awards poll: Sixth Man of the Year too close to call between Malcolm Brogdon and Immanuel Quickley

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Immanuel Quickley raves about Knicks associate coach Johnnie Bryant pic.twitter.com/Ab1uvxrpMr – 3:43 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley was asked about NYK associate head coach Johnnie Bryant today and he spoke about Bryant’s impact on him both on & off the floor: pic.twitter.com/xquQuzmXtT – 3:41 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, @MG_Schindler and I are wading into the Sixth Man of the Year. Quickley or Brogdon?
youtube.com/live/hzescfby4… – 2:32 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Per Celtics:
Malcolm Brogdon will participate in a conversation on criminal justice reform and the Raise the Age bill in MA this afternoon alongside Citizens for Juvenille Justice ED Leon Smith
Convo will be held live on team’s Insta account (tentatively) at 1 PM today. – 12:29 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Early returns based on media members who have shared their end of season ballots:
Jaylen Brown looking good for All-NBA (2nd team?)
Brogdon and Quickley are neck and neck for Sixth Man – 11:34 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Filled in my NBA awards ballot and sharing my Knicks choices since followers would be most interested:
* Brunson as 2nd for Most Improved
* Quickley as 1st for Sixth Man
* Brunson as 3rd Team All-NBA – 9:52 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Bobby Portis is the Eastern Conference Player of the week — Immanuel Quickley nominated again. – 3:59 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Immanuel Quickley is my Sixth Man of the Year.
Honestly this was a volume pick for me. Both Quickley and Brogdon were fantastic candidates. Can’t go wrong with either. But Quickley played so many more minutes and was just generally more important to the Knicks. – 3:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Off the bench this season:
Quickley — Brogdon —
12.3 PPG 14.9 PPG
3.7 RPG 4.2 RPG
2.9 APG 3.7 APG
44/35/80% 48/44/87%
Pick one. pic.twitter.com/oAG28sdoRF – 1:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Idk why Jimmy chose the number 82 (I guess cause we went bold), but the sentiment of Brogdon being generally available this year was correct too. – 11:40 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks just finished a successful regular season.
Final thoughts on:
• Grimes’ hot streak
• How the Knicks choose tech free-throw shooters
• Marginal advantages to gain against the Cavs
• Bad quick 2s
• A crazy Quickley stat
And more…
Story: theathletic.com/4397150/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/q3Cdfxu1hP – 10:50 AM
Jared Weiss: Derrick White is going to play tonight, but Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon are out, per Joe Mazzulla. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / April 7, 2023
John Karalis: Malcolm Brogdon (low back) and Derrick White (ankle) are both questionable tomorrow. Marcus Smart is also questionable with neck spasms. -via Twitter @John_Karalis / April 6, 2023
HoopsHype: Malcolm Brogdon: “I’m a winner. I feel like I’ve been known as a winner. I want to be known as a winner when I’m done playing in this league and I want to win at the highest level and that’s winning a championship. So being in Boston, being a Celtic, fits me perfectly.” pic.twitter.com/q8ZX80sjBK -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 6, 2023
Immanuel Quickley has been having a breakout season for the New York Knicks this year. He’s been a major part in the Knicks turnaround from early in the season to being able to clinch a playoff spot. He’s placed himself in the running for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award. He’s primarily come off the bench although he has started in 19 games for the Knicks this season. For them to have a shot at making a solid playoff run, the Knicks will need strong contributions from Quickley. And now, Immanuel Quickley has a pretty prominent backer for his Sixth Man candidacy in Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. -via Clutch Points / April 8, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Attorney/Agent Raymond Brothers is leaving Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports and returning to IAM Sports. “I have the highest regard for Roc Nation and wish them well.” His clients include Markelle Fultz, Immanuel Quickley, Precious Achiuwa, potential ‘23 lottery pick Taylor Hendricks,… -via Twitter @wojespn / April 7, 2023