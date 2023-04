NBA awards poll: Sixth Man of the Year too close to call between Malcolm Brogdon and Immanuel Quickley

Immanuel Quickley has been having a breakout season for the New York Knicks this year. He’s been a major part in the Knicks turnaround from early in the season to being able to clinch a playoff spot. He’s placed himself in the running for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award. He’s primarily come off the bench although he has started in 19 games for the Knicks this season. For them to have a shot at making a solid playoff run, the Knicks will need strong contributions from Quickley. And now, Immanuel Quickley has a pretty prominent backer for his Sixth Man candidacy in Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard . -via Clutch Points / April 8, 2023