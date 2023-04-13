Pascal Siakam could hear DeMar DeRozan's daughter screaming but says she was not a distraction

Josh Lewenberg: Pascal Siakam, asked if he could hear DeMar DeRozan’s daughter when he was at the free throw line last night: “I think so, yeah.” Was she a distraction? “I don’t know. I couldn’t tell. We’ve played enough games where people do stuff while you’re at the free throw line, so I don’t think so.”
Source: Twitter @JLew1050
Source: Twitter @JLew1050
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“He’s a huge part of who I am as a player. … I don’t know what the future holds. I try to focus on the present and what’s here right now.” – Pascal Siakam on Nurse’s comments about his future with the team. – 1:00 PM
“He’s a huge part of who I am as a player. … I don’t know what the future holds. I try to focus on the present and what’s here right now.” – Pascal Siakam on Nurse’s comments about his future with the team. – 1:00 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I shoot for what people would think is impossible, it’s just the way I approach things … but what is this, April 13th? I didn’t expect to be here talking …” Pascal Siakam on not reaching his goals for this year. – 12:46 PM
“I shoot for what people would think is impossible, it’s just the way I approach things … but what is this, April 13th? I didn’t expect to be here talking …” Pascal Siakam on not reaching his goals for this year. – 12:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam: “I didn’t sleep at all last night but I couldn’t tell you what I was thinking. We weren’t consistent enough as a team to have the success that we want to have. A lot of ups and downs… It just wasn’t enough consistency to be able to win in this league.” – 12:46 PM
Pascal Siakam: “I didn’t sleep at all last night but I couldn’t tell you what I was thinking. We weren’t consistent enough as a team to have the success that we want to have. A lot of ups and downs… It just wasn’t enough consistency to be able to win in this league.” – 12:46 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Pascal Siakam said he didn’t sleep at all after last night’s loss. Said he heard DeMar’s daughter yelling but doesn’t think it was a distraction. On the season: “We weren’t consistent enough as a team to have the success we wanted to have.” – 12:44 PM
Pascal Siakam said he didn’t sleep at all after last night’s loss. Said he heard DeMar’s daughter yelling but doesn’t think it was a distraction. On the season: “We weren’t consistent enough as a team to have the success we wanted to have.” – 12:44 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I don’t think so.” – Pascal Siakam on the notion that Diar DeRozan turned the game last night – 12:44 PM
“I don’t think so.” – Pascal Siakam on the notion that Diar DeRozan turned the game last night – 12:44 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam says he could hear DeMar’s daughter screaming but says he doesn’t think it was a distraction – 12:43 PM
Pascal Siakam says he could hear DeMar’s daughter screaming but says he doesn’t think it was a distraction – 12:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry declined media today in advance of Friday’s play-in match up against DeMar DeRozan. – 12:11 PM
Kyle Lowry declined media today in advance of Friday’s play-in match up against DeMar DeRozan. – 12:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pascal Siakam this season:
— 24/8/6
— Most 25/5/5 games ever by a Raptor
— Career-highs in PPG and APG
— 1 of 4 players with 1500/400/400
Top __ player the the NBA. pic.twitter.com/zMwuuoP0Sl – 11:12 AM
Pascal Siakam this season:
— 24/8/6
— Most 25/5/5 games ever by a Raptor
— Career-highs in PPG and APG
— 1 of 4 players with 1500/400/400
Top __ player the the NBA. pic.twitter.com/zMwuuoP0Sl – 11:12 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
DeMar DeRozan on the star of the night: “Man, I just seen it. She went viral. I kept hearing something during the game and it was during free throws. Somebody missed and I looked back. I was like, ‘Damn, that’s my daughter screaming?’ I was making sure she’s alright, though.” pic.twitter.com/MVFidqtkBv – 9:19 AM
DeMar DeRozan on the star of the night: “Man, I just seen it. She went viral. I kept hearing something during the game and it was during free throws. Somebody missed and I looked back. I was like, ‘Damn, that’s my daughter screaming?’ I was making sure she’s alright, though.” pic.twitter.com/MVFidqtkBv – 9:19 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“There was no panic, there was no concern.”
Zach LaVine stepped up in the postseason spotlight, DeMar DeRozan claimed his redemptive moment and the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors as the first 10th seed to win a play-in game.
chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 12:06 AM
“There was no panic, there was no concern.”
Zach LaVine stepped up in the postseason spotlight, DeMar DeRozan claimed his redemptive moment and the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors as the first 10th seed to win a play-in game.
chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 12:06 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan discuss LaVine’s dominant performance in the Bulls’ comeback win at Toronto.
LaVine said his mindset after the Bulls fell behind by 19 in the third quarter was to “be aggressive and get it close before the fourth quarter.” pic.twitter.com/bImA2aDvRK – 10:43 PM
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan discuss LaVine’s dominant performance in the Bulls’ comeback win at Toronto.
LaVine said his mindset after the Bulls fell behind by 19 in the third quarter was to “be aggressive and get it close before the fourth quarter.” pic.twitter.com/bImA2aDvRK – 10:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
WATCH: Daughter of Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan screams during Raptors’ free throw attempts in play-in game
cbssports.com/nba/news/watch… – 10:39 PM
WATCH: Daughter of Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan screams during Raptors’ free throw attempts in play-in game
cbssports.com/nba/news/watch… – 10:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
DeMar DeRozan says his daughter isn’t coming to Miami. Advantage, Heat. – 10:21 PM
DeMar DeRozan says his daughter isn’t coming to Miami. Advantage, Heat. – 10:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
A somber Pascal Siakam says he’s going to take a few days to clear his mind after a disappointing season comes to a disappointing end. “It was a tough season for us in general. I just want to sit back, evaluate everything and see what we can do to get better.” – 10:19 PM
A somber Pascal Siakam says he’s going to take a few days to clear his mind after a disappointing season comes to a disappointing end. “It was a tough season for us in general. I just want to sit back, evaluate everything and see what we can do to get better.” – 10:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
DeMar DeRozan says his daughter has to get back to school and is not coming to Miami. Get the sense that could change. – 10:15 PM
DeMar DeRozan says his daughter has to get back to school and is not coming to Miami. Get the sense that could change. – 10:15 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
DeMar DeRozan said his daughter, Diar, begged him to miss a day of school to come to tonight’s game in Toronto – 10:15 PM
DeMar DeRozan said his daughter, Diar, begged him to miss a day of school to come to tonight’s game in Toronto – 10:15 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan on his daughter’s free-throw “defense” tonight at Toronto:
“She went viral.” pic.twitter.com/ISDbRz2Z4S – 10:12 PM
DeMar DeRozan on his daughter’s free-throw “defense” tonight at Toronto:
“She went viral.” pic.twitter.com/ISDbRz2Z4S – 10:12 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Pascal Siakam said he has to do better from the free throw line. pic.twitter.com/l9cJlerMyy – 10:12 PM
Pascal Siakam said he has to do better from the free throw line. pic.twitter.com/l9cJlerMyy – 10:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I’ve got to be better than 5-for-11 from the line.” – Pascal Siakam
He says he didn’t think the screaming had anything to do with the struggles – 10:11 PM
“I’ve got to be better than 5-for-11 from the line.” – Pascal Siakam
He says he didn’t think the screaming had anything to do with the struggles – 10:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bulls outscored Raptors 62-39 in last 21:09 of tonight’s game in Toronto, after Raptors took a 19-point lead.
Raptors missed 11 FTs in that span and got outscored by the combo of Zach LaVine (30) and DeMar DeRozan (11) – 9:57 PM
Bulls outscored Raptors 62-39 in last 21:09 of tonight’s game in Toronto, after Raptors took a 19-point lead.
Raptors missed 11 FTs in that span and got outscored by the combo of Zach LaVine (30) and DeMar DeRozan (11) – 9:57 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
MVP is the daughter of DeMar DeRozan
18 missed free throws by Toronto – 9:51 PM
MVP is the daughter of DeMar DeRozan
18 missed free throws by Toronto – 9:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
What a collapse by Toronto, ending a tremendously disappointing season. Now the focus turns to the futures of Nick Nurse, Fred Van Vleet, Gary Trent, and even Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby with a year left on their deals. – 9:51 PM
What a collapse by Toronto, ending a tremendously disappointing season. Now the focus turns to the futures of Nick Nurse, Fred Van Vleet, Gary Trent, and even Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby with a year left on their deals. – 9:51 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
TORONTO (AP) _ DeMar DeRozan’s daughter caused Toronto to miss 18 free throws, and the Chicago Bulls eliminated the Raptors from the play-in tournament with a 109-105 win Wednesday night. – 9:48 PM
TORONTO (AP) _ DeMar DeRozan’s daughter caused Toronto to miss 18 free throws, and the Chicago Bulls eliminated the Raptors from the play-in tournament with a 109-105 win Wednesday night. – 9:48 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 109, Raptors 105.
Chicago advances to face Miami on the road Friday. The winner of that game will earn the East’s eighth seed and move on to face top-seeded Milwaukee in the opening round.
Zach LaVine: 39/6/3.
DeMar DeRozan: 23/7/3. – 9:48 PM
Final: Bulls 109, Raptors 105.
Chicago advances to face Miami on the road Friday. The winner of that game will earn the East’s eighth seed and move on to face top-seeded Milwaukee in the opening round.
Zach LaVine: 39/6/3.
DeMar DeRozan: 23/7/3. – 9:48 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
And with those misses by Pascal Siakam, the Raptors are 18 of 36 from the free-throw line. – 9:47 PM
And with those misses by Pascal Siakam, the Raptors are 18 of 36 from the free-throw line. – 9:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
DeMar DeRozan versus his old squad in a tie game with three minutes to go should be a lot of fun. – 9:28 PM
DeMar DeRozan versus his old squad in a tie game with three minutes to go should be a lot of fun. – 9:28 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
That’s DeMar DeRozan’s daughter who’s screaming during Raptors free throws 😂
Toronto is 13-26 from the line entering the 4th.
pic.twitter.com/5ZyoJI9pQJ – 9:06 PM
That’s DeMar DeRozan’s daughter who’s screaming during Raptors free throws 😂
Toronto is 13-26 from the line entering the 4th.
pic.twitter.com/5ZyoJI9pQJ – 9:06 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“Pascal Siakam is the best player in the NBA that nobody talks about.” – Jalen Rose
Spicy P’s first half:
▫️ 20 PTS
▫️ 8-12 FG
▫️ 5 REB
▫️ 3 AST pic.twitter.com/Aa5zWREP5Q – 8:26 PM
“Pascal Siakam is the best player in the NBA that nobody talks about.” – Jalen Rose
Spicy P’s first half:
▫️ 20 PTS
▫️ 8-12 FG
▫️ 5 REB
▫️ 3 AST pic.twitter.com/Aa5zWREP5Q – 8:26 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Raptors 58, Bulls 47.
Fred VanVleet is carving up the Bulls’ defense and hit a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the second quarter. Pascal Siakam is having his way exploiting Bulls’ mismatches.
DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls with 12 points. – 8:13 PM
Halftime: Raptors 58, Bulls 47.
Fred VanVleet is carving up the Bulls’ defense and hit a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the second quarter. Pascal Siakam is having his way exploiting Bulls’ mismatches.
DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls with 12 points. – 8:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Is that the first charge DeMar DeRozan has drawn at Scotiabank Arena? Might be. – 7:59 PM
Is that the first charge DeMar DeRozan has drawn at Scotiabank Arena? Might be. – 7:59 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan starting the second quarter after playing 10 minutes in the first.
Billy Donovan not messing around. – 7:42 PM
DeMar DeRozan starting the second quarter after playing 10 minutes in the first.
Billy Donovan not messing around. – 7:42 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
That felt like a needed and-one layup for DeMar DeRozan, and against O.G. Anunoby.
DeRozan was 1-for-5 from the field before that bucket, missing some good looks. Let’s see if this and-one opportunity gets him going. – 7:35 PM
That felt like a needed and-one layup for DeMar DeRozan, and against O.G. Anunoby.
DeRozan was 1-for-5 from the field before that bucket, missing some good looks. Let’s see if this and-one opportunity gets him going. – 7:35 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
DeMar DeRozan laces up his old Kobe 1 PE back in Toronto 👀 pic.twitter.com/CVV0uDaofY – 7:29 PM
DeMar DeRozan laces up his old Kobe 1 PE back in Toronto 👀 pic.twitter.com/CVV0uDaofY – 7:29 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Toronto forces Billy Donovan to take the first timeout after the Raptors jumped out to a 15-8 lead with 6:18 left.
Patrick Williams has entered for DeMar DeRozan. – 7:26 PM
Toronto forces Billy Donovan to take the first timeout after the Raptors jumped out to a 15-8 lead with 6:18 left.
Patrick Williams has entered for DeMar DeRozan. – 7:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams is in for DeMar DeRozan but no Coby White yet. Bulls are 0-5 from 3. – 7:26 PM
Patrick Williams is in for DeMar DeRozan but no Coby White yet. Bulls are 0-5 from 3. – 7:26 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Ahead of tonight’s Bulls-Raptors play-in game, @CassidyHubbarth joined NBA Today with more on DeMar DeRozan returning to Toronto. pic.twitter.com/lbotUC5A7W – 6:59 PM
Ahead of tonight’s Bulls-Raptors play-in game, @CassidyHubbarth joined NBA Today with more on DeMar DeRozan returning to Toronto. pic.twitter.com/lbotUC5A7W – 6:59 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“I will never be a villain in Toronto.”
DeMar DeRozan faces his former team tonight to prolong the Bulls season in a play-in game against the Raptors.
But win or lose, DeRozan knows his legacy is already stamped in the city that built him. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 6:54 PM
“I will never be a villain in Toronto.”
DeMar DeRozan faces his former team tonight to prolong the Bulls season in a play-in game against the Raptors.
But win or lose, DeRozan knows his legacy is already stamped in the city that built him. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 6:54 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
DeMar DeRozan revenge game?
@loganmmurdock says absolutely.
Tap in: open.spotify.com/episode/6D3cIM… pic.twitter.com/oYe4vDJ5TM – 5:07 PM
DeMar DeRozan revenge game?
@loganmmurdock says absolutely.
Tap in: open.spotify.com/episode/6D3cIM… pic.twitter.com/oYe4vDJ5TM – 5:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso worked with starters at Wednesday’s shootaround, which means he’s headed for minutes matched up vs. Pascal Siakam
Talked to Caruso about guarding bigger players and his thoughts on his All-Defensive team chances
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:51 PM
Alex Caruso worked with starters at Wednesday’s shootaround, which means he’s headed for minutes matched up vs. Pascal Siakam
Talked to Caruso about guarding bigger players and his thoughts on his All-Defensive team chances
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:51 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Grange: For the record, Siakam — who was 5-of-11 from the free-throw line and missed two free throws with a chance to tie in the final seconds — said he was not aware or distracted by DeMar DeRozan’s daughter Diar, screaming when the Raptors were on the line. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / April 13, 2023
Steph Noh: ESPN broadcast confirms that girl who has been screaming on every Raptors free throw is DeMar DeRozan’s daughter. -via Twitter @StephNoh / April 13, 2023
Clutch Points: “She went viral… I kept hearing something during the game. I looked back and I was like, damn, that’s my daughter screaming?” DeMar DeRozan on his daughter’s free-throw line antics during the Bulls’ win over the Raptors 😂 pic.twitter.com/AoLil5vxTI -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 13, 2023
Eric Koreen: “I shoot for what most people would deem impossible. … It’s April 13th. That definitely wasn’t in my plans, to be here and talking about this. I don’t feel really accomplished, because team success is more important than anything.” – Siakam on whether he met his goals this year -via Twitter @ekoreen / April 13, 2023