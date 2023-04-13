Pascal Siakam would love to stay with Raptors long-term: This feels like home

Ryan Wolstat: Pascal Siakam said he’d love to be in Toronto long-term. “It’s a part of who I am as a person. This feels like home.”
Source: Twitter @WolstatSun
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I shoot for what people would think is impossible, it’s just the way I approach things … but what is this, April 13th? I didn’t expect to be here talking …” Pascal Siakam on not reaching his goals for this year. – 12:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam: “I didn’t sleep at all last night but I couldn’t tell you what I was thinking. We weren’t consistent enough as a team to have the success that we want to have. A lot of ups and downs… It just wasn’t enough consistency to be able to win in this league.” – 12:46 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal Siakam says he didn’t sleep at all last night but was kind of in a blank state. Highlights a lack of consistency as the main issue the team had this season. – 12:45 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Pascal Siakam said he didn’t sleep at all after last night’s loss. Said he heard DeMar’s daughter yelling but doesn’t think it was a distraction. On the season: “We weren’t consistent enough as a team to have the success we wanted to have.” – 12:44 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I don’t think so.” – Pascal Siakam on the notion that Diar DeRozan turned the game last night – 12:44 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam says he could hear DeMar’s daughter screaming but says he doesn’t think it was a distraction – 12:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pascal Siakam this season:
— 24/8/6
— Most 25/5/5 games ever by a Raptor
— Career-highs in PPG and APG
— 1 of 4 players with 1500/400/400
Top __ player the the NBA. pic.twitter.com/zMwuuoP0Sl – 11:12 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
A somber Pascal Siakam says he’s going to take a few days to clear his mind after a disappointing season comes to a disappointing end. “It was a tough season for us in general. I just want to sit back, evaluate everything and see what we can do to get better.” – 10:19 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Pascal Siakam said he has to do better from the free throw line. pic.twitter.com/l9cJlerMyy – 10:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I’ve got to be better than 5-for-11 from the line.” – Pascal Siakam
He says he didn’t think the screaming had anything to do with the struggles – 10:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
What a collapse by Toronto, ending a tremendously disappointing season. Now the focus turns to the futures of Nick Nurse, Fred Van Vleet, Gary Trent, and even Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby with a year left on their deals. – 9:51 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
And with those misses by Pascal Siakam, the Raptors are 18 of 36 from the free-throw line. – 9:47 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“Pascal Siakam is the best player in the NBA that nobody talks about.” – Jalen Rose
Spicy P’s first half:
▫️ 20 PTS
▫️ 8-12 FG
▫️ 5 REB
▫️ 3 AST pic.twitter.com/Aa5zWREP5Q – 8:26 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Raptors 58, Bulls 47.
Fred VanVleet is carving up the Bulls’ defense and hit a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the second quarter. Pascal Siakam is having his way exploiting Bulls’ mismatches.
DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls with 12 points. – 8:13 PM
