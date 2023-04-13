Reggie Miller: Luka Doncic needs to look in the mirror... he has to get in better shape

The Mavericks finished with the NBA’s third-slowest offense (97.21 possessions per game) and the second-fewest fast-break points per game (11). “Luka Doncic has got to get in better shape,” Reggie Miller said. “They’ve got to run more, and I think they did that when Luka was out and Kyrie was at the helm because they’re much better when they play faster. That’s how Jason Kidd wants to coach. He wants them to play faster, but when Luka’s in there, they can’t play fast. To me, if he’s in better shape and they can play fast, that puts more pressure on the opposing team.”
Source: Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Reggie Miller: Luka Doncic must ‘start looking in the mirror’ about conditioning, maturity dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:10 PM
Reggie Miller says Knicks-Cavs playoff series is too close to call nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:04 PM
Luka Samanic and Mfiondu Kabengele were named to the All-G League 2nd team today, while Fi was named first team All-Defense.
I chartered their G League journey this season in a longform feature for @TheAthleticNBA so sign up today for just $0.50 a week!
theathletic.com/4374592/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/UfozcXG5CK – 2:46 PM
Luka Mitrovic catches Fenerbahce defense lacking 😤
pic.twitter.com/vkc7S1vyzh – 1:34 PM
Where do European stars rank in the NBA by top-selling jerseys? 🤑
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo – 4️⃣th
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic – 5️⃣th
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic – 1️⃣2️⃣th pic.twitter.com/YRVUvdsC6x – 6:10 AM
Even though stats don’t count towards the playoffs. Josh Giddey (20 yrs, 184 days) is the youngest player in NBA history with 31 pts, 10 asts, 9 rebs in the postseason.
LeBron (21 yrs, 113 days)
Luka (21 yrs, 177 day) – 1:14 AM
Philosophically I am not building around anyone over 30 or with a serious injury history ahead of Shai because I don’t have the rest of my roster built yet. I’d probably limit the list to Giannis, Luka, Jokic and Tatum as locks with Mobley as a maybe. – 11:45 PM
NBA’s jersey sales top 15:
1. LeBron James
2. Steph Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
5. Luka Doncic
6. Kevin Durant
7. Devin Booker
8. Ja Morant
9. Dame Lillard
10. Kyrie Irving
11. LaMelo Ball
12. Nikola Jokic
13. Joel Embiid
14. Jaylen Brown
15. Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/jhMVmMqcMk – 1:19 PM
Will Hardy says Luka Samanic will be playing in summer league, along with Ochai Agbaji – 11:59 AM
Hardy says Luka Samanic will also play in summer league, along with Ochai Agbaji. – 11:59 AM
Most playoff PPG by an active player:
32.5 — Luka Doncic
29.4 — Kevin Durant
28.7 — LeBron James
28.3 — Donovan Mitchell
28.2 —Ja Morant
27.3 — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/6auikwFAad – 11:35 AM
Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic could stay together in Dallas #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:11 AM
Thanks Reggie Miller for just now saying you think Ant’s shoulder is not okay – 12:47 AM
L M F A O
Imagine you hit the go-ahead shot with 1.4 seconds left and Reggie Miller refers to you as a court jester – 12:40 AM
Reggie Miller you can’t be serious questioning that call – 12:35 AM
Does Reggie Miller think you’re allowed to tackle people in the open floor? – 12:35 AM
Reggie Miller getting Lawrence North a shoutout for Mike Conley Jr. – 12:27 AM
Reggie Miller keeps saying Anthony Edwards has to come alive
Does this man not see that Edwards is single handidly wrecking the Lakers offense with his defense? – 11:45 PM
From @CallieCaplan:
Mavs GM Nico Harrison talks Kyrie Irving’s free agency, dismisses Luka Doncic trade fears dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:40 PM
Mavs GM Nico Harrison talks Kyrie Irving’s free agency, dismisses Luka Doncic trade fears dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:26 PM
ESPN story on Mavs GM Nico Harrison’s end-of-season press conference, when he explained why he’s optimistic Kyrie Irving “wants to be here” and hopes of keeping Luka Doncic happy by upgrading his supporting cast: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:30 PM
Nico Harrison on Luka’s future: “I don’t go to sleep at night worried about is Luka going to be a Maverick because he is a Maverick…Our job really to keep Luka happy, if you will, is surround him by the right players to help him win. I think Luka’s a talent that deserves that.” – 6:11 PM
Mavs GM Nico Harrison: “I think our job really to keep Luka happy, if you will, is surrounding him by the right players to help him win. And I think Luka’s a talent that deserves that.” – 4:56 PM
Nico Harrison: “Luka and Kyrie work together. … I really think it’s the players around them.”
Said defense, rebounding and “high IQ” players who can similarly visualize the game will be priorities for Mavs to upgrade this offseason. – 4:52 PM
Luka Doncic for Victor Wembanyama? 👀
@VinceGoodwill and @DarthAmin discuss a WILD idea on how the Mavs could move forward with (or without) Luka on Good Word with Goodwill.
Full episode 👇
🍎: apple.co/3nRG6Mc
✳️: spoti.fi/3Komw1W
📺: youtu.be/A1VYixp-7rs pic.twitter.com/SDy2bSyR1s – 4:46 PM
Dallas has made a multitude of errors, or rather, Mark Cuban has. Should he consider trading Luka for the first pick? “The Good Word”, with @DarthAmin pic.twitter.com/fsNpzi0QXP – 3:51 PM
Most PTS + REB + AST + STL + BLK this season:
3,359 — Luka Doncic
3,345 — Jayson Tatum
3,319 — Nikola Jokic
3,305 — Joel Embiid
3,163 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/eR78vB6K23 – 2:29 PM
Top 10 players viewed on the NBA’s social media channels this season (No. 8 BTW isn’t even in the NBA yet):
1. LeBron James
2. Steph Curry
3. Luka Dončić
4. Ja Morant
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo
6. Jayson Tatum
7. Kyrie Irving
8. Victor Wembanyama
9. Jordan Poole
10. Nikola Jokić – 12:12 PM
From last night, new Lowe Post mega-pod: @HowardBeck + I on the Wolves mess, Clippers seeding choice, awards ballot reveals, play-in previews. Then @espn_macmahon on the Mavs last-minute tank-fest + Luka’s future:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3miRjoS
Apple: apple.co/3UrVIlG – 8:48 AM
For those answering anyone but Jimmy or Bam, there is a certain level of star that would require Jimmy or Bam…. Embiid, Doncic, perhaps Lillard, a few others. If you are waiting for genuine star that doesn’t require Jimmy (who is one) or Bam, this could take awhile. – 11:48 PM
The Mavericks’ playoff absence this spring has magnified their roster-building holes and shortcomings around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving — but TNT analyst and Hall of Famer Reggie Miller sees an issue within their superstar duo, too. No, not Irving’s looming free-agency uncertainty and history of personal controversy. Try Doncic’s years-long issues with complaining to officials and playing in subpar physical shape. “Let’s face it,” Miller said Tuesday on a TNT conference call before the opening round of the NBA playoffs. “Luka needs to start looking in the mirror a little bit, too, right? I hate to throw this all on Kyrie. Luka needs to kind of look at himself and [ask], ‘What could I have done better?’” -via Dallas Morning News / April 13, 2023
Doncic also received a technical foul in that Dec. 7, 2021, loss. In each of the last two regular seasons, Doncic has finished with 15 technical fouls, not including the two per year the NBA rescinded to keep him from serving a one-game suspension at No. 16. “I think a lot of times,” Miller said, “if you watch Mavericks games and the antics and talking to the officials — and this is coming from a guy who stayed on the officials myself — sometimes that wears on them. That wears on them. It really does. Just looking at it from afar, at times I just think the officials were tuning him out.” -via Dallas Morning News / April 13, 2023
