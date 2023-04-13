Rudy Gobert: I still love Kyle Anderson, he's still my brother, sometimes you fight with family

Dane Moore: Rudy Gobert on the impact the scuffle with he and Kyle Anderson had on their relationship: “I still love Kyle. He’s still my brother. I tell people, sometimes you fight with your family. Sometimes you fight with people that you have a lot of love and respect for. It’s life.”
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Some thoughts a few of us gathered from Rudy Gobert after #Timberwolves practice today. He confirmed what a few of us opined: He wouldn’t have played Tuesday if he wasn’t suspended. His back just isn’t right. But it’s improving daily. If OKC game was tonight, he’d try and play. pic.twitter.com/5lSI1FLfyG – 6:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert on the impact the scuffle with he and Kyle Anderson had on their relationship:
“I still love Kyle. He’s still my brother. I tell people, sometimes you fight with your family. Sometimes you fight with people that you have a lot of love and respect for. It’s life.” – 3:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert when asked if the officiating is different in the playoffs:
“Yeah, they let go a little bit more contact. When it comes to myself, they let it go during the regular season, too.”
He did say the second sentence with a smile on his face. – 3:36 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert said if he was not suspended for the game against the Lakers, his back would not have allowed him to play. – 3:29 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch said Rudy Gobert is still going through some things with the back spasms. Status uncertain for tomorrow but they hope he can go. – 2:43 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The payroll of the Wolves’ (presumed) starting lineup is almost double the Thunder’s
Gobert: $38.2m
Towns: $33.8M
Anderson: $8.8M
Edwards: $10.7M
Conley: $22.7M
Total: $114.2M
Williams: $2.0M
Williams: $4.3M
Giddey: $6.3M
Dort: $15.3M
Gilgeous-Alexander: $30.9M
Total: $58.8M – 12:42 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Was heartwarming to see @ZachLowe_NBA not join the Minutes Mafia and voted Jaren Jackson Jr DPOY.
His article notes how both Kawhi and Gobert both won award w/ same minutes.
MORE INTERESTING: voting is public, and all same people making MINUTES argument…. You guessed… – 6:56 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
When Kyle Anderson is a game-low minus-14 in that loss pic.twitter.com/7UkOFophJw – 1:06 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Anthony Edwards fell down after that miss.
Kyle Anderson tried to help him up and instead he fell down, too. – 12:51 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Kyle Anderson turnover. In that moment, what was Rudy Gobert thinking? – 12:38 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Stream lost only to tune back in and see Kyle Anderson commit a back court violation 😂 – 12:37 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Karl-Anthony Towns called for his 5th foul, while the Wolves have a 89-79 lead with 9:21 left. Kyle Anderson subs in for him. – 12:08 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Very impressed with Kevin Harlan’s verbing when he described Kyle Anderson’s drive as “trying to machete his way through.” – 12:05 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Josh Minott is really excited to have a secret handshake with Kyle Anderson – 11:44 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Back to back threes for Taurean Prince and Kyle Anderson and the Timberwolves lead by 15. Timeout Lakers. If a double-digit lead is safe with any team, surely it’s the Minnesota Timberwolves! – 11:44 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Kyle Anderson’s first-half stat line of 7-3-5-3-2 is very Kyle Anderson. – 11:15 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Bob Hurley Sr. getting the shoutout during the Lakers-Wolves game.
When Paterson Catholic closed, it was big news in NJ when Kyle Anderson went to play for Hurley at St. Anthony’s.
He proceeded to go 65-0 with back-to-back NJ TOC titles under Hurley
zagsblog.com/2012/03/20/and… – 11:04 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
That’s great defense from Kyle Anderson on AD, who was flailing and trying to bait a call – 11:01 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
If the T-Wolves win Kyle Anderson gets one free punch at Gobert. – 10:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves starters tonight…
Mike Conley
Anthony Edwards
Taurean Prince
Kyle Anderson
Karl-Anthony Towns
And Jaylen Nowell is active – 9:36 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Pre-game reading. Comments from shootaround from Kyle Anderson, Tim Connelly and Mike Conley: startribune.com/timberwolves-r… – 9:12 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
T-Wolves coach Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson patching things up pic.twitter.com/Jpc2wUB2gB – 8:38 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson talking things out and patching things up. pic.twitter.com/m5ijiqTLCd – 8:37 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Here are some thoughts from Kyle Anderson and Mike Conley Jr. ahead of tonight’s #Timberwolves–#Lakers game: pic.twitter.com/67bGHH8Ett – 4:00 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“I personally think Rudy Gobert is a little on the softer side.”
Draymond Green reacts to Gobert’s altercation with Kyle Anderson 👊
(via @TheVolumeSports)
pic.twitter.com/zyNGiitk58 – 9:27 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Rudy had enough of the guff! But Kyle Anderson was not at all affected by Rudy’s long arms! “The Good Word”, wherever you get your podcasts. @DarthAmin brought the heat today
spoti.fi/3Komw1W pic.twitter.com/TU00nJZJvZ – 7:21 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If they had a fight in the locker room, Rudy would not be suspended”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 thinks that Rudy Gobert & Kyle Anderson should have handled their business off the court pic.twitter.com/TnVkTqVH10 – 5:59 PM
Christopher Hine: Rudy Gobert said his back spasms would have kept him out of Tuesday’s game if he wasn’t suspended. He’ll see how he feels for tomorrow night. -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / April 13, 2023
Dane Moore: Asked if he wasn’t suspended if he would have played in LA, due to the back spasms, Rudy Gobert said, “probably not” Asked if he would play if the game was tonight, Gobert said: “I would try. I would warmup and see how it goes, but I wouldn’t be able to move like I would like to” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 13, 2023
Dane Moore: Rudy Gobert said, “it was tough” to be home watching the Lakers game. “We had a great game. Maybe one shot, one rebound, one play away from winning that game. It’s always hard for me as a competitor to watch and not be able to contribute.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 13, 2023
Christopher Hine: Kyle Anderson said he and Rudy Gobert “hashed it out” Sunday night and put the incident behind them already. He called the reaction to what happened “kind of lame.” Here’s his full quote: -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / April 11, 2023
Woj on Gobert’s suspension: The team isn’t happy with either Rudy or Kyle Anderson -via YouTube / April 11, 2023
“There are just some words, as men, you just don’t say,” Green said about Anderson’s behavior during the incident towards Gobert. “So when I saw the choice words that is b**h word Kyle Anderson used it towards Rudy Gobert. You do have to be ready with what comes with that, like you just not allow. “Kyle Anderson uttered some words that a lot people thinks. He said it. He said what a lot of people thinks. I personally think Rudy Gobert is on the softer side. He gained a little respect from me because he stood up for himself.” -via Clutch Points / April 11, 2023