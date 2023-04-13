Rudy Gobert would have likely missed play-in game vs. Lakers due to back spasms if he hadn't been suspended

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert on the impact the scuffle with he and Kyle Anderson had on their relationship:
“I still love Kyle. He’s still my brother. I tell people, sometimes you fight with your family. Sometimes you fight with people that you have a lot of love and respect for. It’s life.” – 3:47 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert said if he was not suspended for the game against the Lakers, his back would not have allowed him to play. – 3:29 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Rudy Gobert said his back spasms would have kept him out of Tuesday’s game if he wasn’t suspended. He’ll see how he feels for tomorrow night. – 3:17 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch said Rudy Gobert is still going through some things with the back spasms. Status uncertain for tomorrow but they hope he can go. – 2:43 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The payroll of the Wolves’ (presumed) starting lineup is almost double the Thunder’s
Gobert: $38.2m
Towns: $33.8M
Anderson: $8.8M
Edwards: $10.7M
Conley: $22.7M
Total: $114.2M
Williams: $2.0M
Williams: $4.3M
Giddey: $6.3M
Dort: $15.3M
Gilgeous-Alexander: $30.9M
Total: $58.8M – 12:42 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Was heartwarming to see @ZachLowe_NBA not join the Minutes Mafia and voted Jaren Jackson Jr DPOY.
His article notes how both Kawhi and Gobert both won award w/ same minutes.
MORE INTERESTING: voting is public, and all same people making MINUTES argument…. You guessed… – 6:56 PM
Dane Moore: Asked if he wasn’t suspended if he would have played in LA, due to the back spasms, Rudy Gobert said, “probably not” Asked if he would play if the game was tonight, Gobert said: “I would try. I would warmup and see how it goes, but I wouldn’t be able to move like I would like to” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 13, 2023
Dane Moore: Rudy Gobert said, “it was tough” to be home watching the Lakers game. “We had a great game. Maybe one shot, one rebound, one play away from winning that game. It’s always hard for me as a competitor to watch and not be able to contribute.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 13, 2023
Dane Moore: Rudy Gobert when asked if the officiating is different in the playoffs: “Yeah, they let go a little bit more contact. When it comes to myself, they let it go during the regular season, too.” He did say the second sentence with a smile on his face. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 13, 2023