Rudy Gobert's status for Friday night game vs. Thunder uncertain due to back spasms

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch said Rudy Gobert is still going through some things with the back spasms. Status uncertain for tomorrow but they hope he can go. – 2:43 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The payroll of the Wolves’ (presumed) starting lineup is almost double the Thunder’s
Gobert: $38.2m
Towns: $33.8M
Anderson: $8.8M
Edwards: $10.7M
Conley: $22.7M
Total: $114.2M
Williams: $2.0M
Williams: $4.3M
Giddey: $6.3M
Dort: $15.3M
Gilgeous-Alexander: $30.9M
Total: $58.8M – 12:42 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Was heartwarming to see @ZachLowe_NBA not join the Minutes Mafia and voted Jaren Jackson Jr DPOY.
His article notes how both Kawhi and Gobert both won award w/ same minutes.
MORE INTERESTING: voting is public, and all same people making MINUTES argument…. You guessed… – 6:56 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Timberwolves missed Rudy Gobert tonight.
Towns got in foul trouble, then crumbled as usual. No size/defense behind KAT with Reid and McDaniels both out. Lakers lived in the paint with 12 offensive boards and shot 21/31 at the rim.
Love or hate Gobert, Minnesota needed him. pic.twitter.com/PJzKFhK2Mn – 2:34 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The T-Wolves should have given Gobert a 48-minute suspension. – 12:45 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Kyle Anderson turnover. In that moment, what was Rudy Gobert thinking? – 12:38 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Minnesota still playing without KAT or Ant … or Gobert … or Jaden McDaniels… this is insane. – 12:09 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
How about Rudy Gobert lighting a fire under these Wolves.
Brilliant. – 11:52 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
no gobert, no jaden, on the road vs. lebron and anthony davis in a huge game that would yield minnesota a rematch against the banged up grizzlies in round 1, and karl is the best player by a decent margin. 17, 6, 4, 2 blocks, 1 turnover, only 2 fouls. hasn’t missed a shot, is +23 – 11:20 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Rudy Gobert watching the T-Wolves cook without him pic.twitter.com/UUocWGIAnR – 11:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Two quick fouls on Karl Anthony-Towns here. Minnesota’s suffering from a serious lack of depth in the frontcourt with Gobert’s suspension and Naz Reid’s injury.
LAL within 6 with 6:14 to play in the 2nd Q. – 11:00 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
If the T-Wolves win Kyle Anderson gets one free punch at Gobert. – 10:36 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Nathan Knight bricks a 3 and I remember that not only are they without McDaniels and Gobert, but also Naz Reid. Yikes. – 10:31 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The price of Jarred Vanderbilt overplaying Anthony Edwards is higher when Rudy Gobert’s not in there mucking up the paint. – 10:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Timberwolves-Lakers 7-8 game
Anthony Davis has had a field day against the Timberwolves this season even with Rudy Gobert playing. With Gobert suspended, the Lakers are going to dominate the glass thoroughly and force Anthony Edwards and KAT to be even more efficient without FTs pic.twitter.com/qlXdgkRsK5 – 10:11 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch talks about the past 48 hours and the suspension of Rudy Gobert. pic.twitter.com/PQqhQgxf1C – 8:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Chris Finch to @LakersReporter on how to slow down LeBron and AD without Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels: “Good question. We’ve been trying to figure that out for a couple of days.” – 8:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
T-Wolves coach Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson patching things up pic.twitter.com/Jpc2wUB2gB – 8:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
T-Wolves coach Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert serving one-game suspension pic.twitter.com/JS3jZDxjVh – 8:37 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson talking things out and patching things up. pic.twitter.com/m5ijiqTLCd – 8:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Chris Finch on the decision to suspend Rudy Gobert: “It was pretty simple. … We were in agreement on it.” – 8:35 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Has Jaylen Brown Earned All-NBA? + Rudy Gobert Suspended for Fighting | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I was tied up when the whole Gobert-Anderson thing happened, so I just wanted to say I’m a little disappointed that no one from Grizz Twitter pointed out that Mike Conley is experienced in breaking up tussles when it was reported that he was a big voice in Minny’s locker room. – 5:22 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New Ep. “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• How players prepare their bodies/brains for the playoffs
• Where Rudy Gobert went wrong and how Sheed’s team dealt with same situation
• His advice to Jaren Jackson Jr. how to stay on the floor
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=nP_o8j… pic.twitter.com/2NURXzob0P – 5:15 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Here’s Timberwolves President Tim Connelly talking about the decision to sit Rudy Gobert and how Gobert took it, and how he sees the relationship between Gobert and Anderson. pic.twitter.com/04QEjkBjVY – 2:46 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Still going live on YouTube for today’s @WhatsWrightShow. Talking Masters & Gobert now youtube.com/watch?v=KKwAqV… – 11:10 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Today’s @WhatsWrightShow starts live on YouTube right now… With @DamonzaByrd moving to LA we have his temporary replacement making her debut today as we talk all things Play-In, OBJ to the Ravens & the Gobert punch/suspension. Watch right here youtube.com/watch?v=KKwAqV… – 10:36 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
In wake of the Rudy Gobert suspension, I just have to recap what Utah ended up with overall for him.
Walker Kessler (Roy Candidate)
Talen Horton-Tucker
Stanley Johnson
Leandro Bolmaro
2023 1st
2025 1st
2026 pick swap
2027 1st
2027 1st via Lakers
2029 1st
That’s insane. – 9:52 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The play-in games begin tonight!
@TheFrankIsola & @scalabrine breakdown the games, and discuss the Rudy Gobert suspension
Today’s guests include @alanhahn at 8:00am eastern & @KimMulkey at 9:30am eastern!
Listen NOW!
📻 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/4a9sWUeecg – 7:00 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“I personally think Rudy Gobert is a little on the softer side.”
Draymond Green reacts to Gobert’s altercation with Kyle Anderson 👊
(via @TheVolumeSports)
pic.twitter.com/zyNGiitk58 – 9:27 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
This Just In: The Timberwolves have replaced Rudy Gobert on their play-in roster with Joe Smith… – 7:28 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
This week’s “Good Word” with guest @DarthAmin: zooming out on the Gobert using that favorite word/Cuban’s mess/the plight of black coaches and the Play-in!
youtu.be/A1VYixp-7rs
apple.co/3nRG6Mc
spoti.fi/3Komw1W – 6:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version! The Lakers secured (for now) the seven seed, will play the Gobert-less Wolves on Tuesday. How’s L.A. looking for this matchup? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/MLzW94bYKos?t=1 – 6:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If they had a fight in the locker room, Rudy would not be suspended”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 thinks that Rudy Gobert & Kyle Anderson should have handled their business off the court pic.twitter.com/TnVkTqVH10 – 5:59 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Another show today, this time w/ @brittrobson
– Is McDaniels a more consequential loss? + contract extension talk
– The whole “they have to trade Gobert” idea
– KAT playing no role in the dysfunction
– Matchups v. LA
– Ant + KAT + role players, still fun?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 5:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Timberwolves suspend Gobert one game for punching teammate, he will miss play-in vs. Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/10/tim… – 4:12 PM
Dave McMenamin: Wolves coach Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert’s suspension for the play-in game was a consensus decision and it came down to having a set of “non-negotiables” as an organization. -via Twitter @mcten / April 11, 2023
Clutch Points: “I’m Rudy Gobert… You can’t hit somebody and run backwards.” Charles Barkley’s got jokes today 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/WESG3ILwhn -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 11, 2023
Christopher Hine: Kyle Anderson said he and Rudy Gobert “hashed it out” Sunday night and put the incident behind them already. He called the reaction to what happened “kind of lame.” Here’s his full quote: -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / April 11, 2023