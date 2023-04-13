Russell Westbrook on relationship with Kevin Durant: 'There’s no beef of any sort. I think that’s the narrative for media'

“It’s nothing, it’ll be normal for me,” Russell Westbrook said of facing Kevin Durant for the first time in a playoff series. “I think people still think there’s some beef or something. There’s no beef of any sort. I think that’s the narrative for media, for people to talk about. But there’s no beef that I got. Nothing but respect for him and things he’s done with his career. Happy to see him back from injury. There’s no beef at all. He knows I’m gonna compete, I know he’s gonna compete, and that’s all it is.”
It’s so crazy watching OKC from the 2016 WCF to The Westbrook Show to blowing it up to now. It’s like we’re watching the team grow up together and I love that for us. – 12:07 AM
“There’s no beef at all, but he knows I’m going to compete and I know he’s going to compete and that’s all it is.”
Yes Kevin Durant’s only played 8 games for the Suns this season but he’s at 986 in the regular season and another 155 in the playoffs so he’ll be OK: arizonasports.com/story/3519682/… – 11:13 PM
The Jordan switch hands, the Dream shake, the Dirk one leg fade, Curry’s quick release, Harden’s step back, AI cross, the KD hesi and of course the Siakam off arm elbow… iconic pic.twitter.com/kiAW9J8ZUW – 9:21 PM
‘No beef’: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook set to battle for first time ever in playoffs (w/videos) #Suns #ClipperNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:07 PM
Despite reduced role next to Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton remains an X-factor for Suns playoff run – bit.ly/3KQAUkU via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/v2DL07ZZm5 – 8:02 PM
“I probably wouldn’t sit down with Charles, to be honest.”
Russell Westbrook will be facing Kevin Durant for the first time in a playoff series. Westbrook says both will be highly competitive but that he has nothing but respect for KD and ‘there’s no beef’ between the two former teammates espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:02 PM
Russ squashing his beefs with KD & Pat Bev this season
Clippers’ Russell Westbrook on facing Suns forward Kevin Durant in the NBA playoffs: “There’s no beef. I got nothing but respect for him and things he’s done with his career.” bit.ly/43wuheX pic.twitter.com/rOREWsJSi7 – 5:49 PM
On Deandre Ayton’s finishing and gravity in the pick-and-roll, the limitations opponents might try to highlight in the playoffs, and what we’ve seen from DA’s role since Kevin Durant joined the Suns: https://t.co/T0Sbx42uw3 pic.twitter.com/l6BMWAzjci – 5:09 PM
quite a time capsule clip here: oj mayo bricks a tough contested two mid shot clock, darren collison pushes in transition to westbrook, who bricks a three and (a drastically physically different) kevin love tip dunks it pic.twitter.com/Ej6klw23Ec – 4:34 PM
Russell Westbrook says it will be ‘normal’ to face Kevin Durant in Clippers-Suns series: ‘There’s no beef’
“I probably wouldn’t sit down with Charles.”
Kevin Durant was asked about getting on the same page as Charles Barkley one day. He used some strategic air quotes with a grin:
“I think Russ is competitive against whoever he plays against.”
Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and T.J. Warren. #Suns pic.twitter.com/EjNgp7EMdg – 3:24 PM
T.J. Warren is also out here getting up shots with KD and Chris Paul. He missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness – 3:20 PM
“It’ll be normal for me. I think people still think there’s some beef or something. There’s no beef.”
3.) You can thank KD & Kyrie and the for spearheading 34 wins before the all star break (11-13 after the break) for your playoffs. 🤣🤣🤣 – 2:09 PM
On the eve of the NBA playoffs, the young gun @tashanreed got some time with @KDTrey5 to talk about KD’s YouTube show “The ETCs,” his growing media empire and his desire to tell his stories his way. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3Myt2pr – 2:00 PM
Russell Westbrook on Kevin Durant: “There’s no beef.” pic.twitter.com/XAxTH87giJ – 1:57 PM
Russell Westbrook on playoffs with KD: “Sit down at times and like, you know, look at back in the day, those series, and kind of what could have been. Definitely. But not, as much as I’ll reflect on probably when I’m done playing. I’ll probably reflect on it a lot more.” – 1:56 PM
Russell Westbrook on if he ever looks back on his time with Kevin Durant and what could have been: “Definitely, look at back in the day, those series and what could have been. But not as much as probably when I am done, I probably will reflect on it a lot more.” – 1:54 PM
Russell Westbrook on facing Kevin Durant in a 7-game series: “I think people still think like there’s some beef or something. There’s no beef… There’s no beef. I got nothing but respect for him and things he’s done. There’s no beef at all.” – 1:52 PM
Russell Westbrook says that there is no beef with Kevin Durant… repeatedly 😆
Russ on facing Kevin Durant:
Russell Westbrook is here. He said Kevin Durant has become even more efficient as a scorer since they played together. – 1:46 PM
Nico Batum overlapped in Portland with Monty Williams.
“He changed the culture for that (Suns) franchise, as soon as he got there. Now you got KD to the mix. Good for them.
NBA’s jersey sales top 15:
1. LeBron James
2. Steph Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
5. Luka Doncic
6. Kevin Durant
7. Devin Booker
8. Ja Morant
9. Dame Lillard
10. Kyrie Irving
11. LaMelo Ball
12. Nikola Jokic
13. Joel Embiid
14. Jaylen Brown
15. Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/jhMVmMqcMk – 1:19 PM
Part 3.
Russell Westbrook is the X-factor.
On his level of play this year, his past with Kevin Durant and if an all-time great has one more run in him: arizonasports.com/story/3519535/… – 1:08 PM
Suns jumped from 9th to 4th in the second half of the season for the top-selling team merchandise through the NBA’s online sales.
Most playoff PPG by an active player:
32.5 — Luka Doncic
29.4 — Kevin Durant
28.7 — LeBron James
28.3 — Donovan Mitchell
28.2 —Ja Morant
27.3 — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/6auikwFAad – 11:35 AM
The Suns know what they’re getting out of KD, Booker and CP3, but where does Deandre Ayton fit? For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at his recent offensive role and where he can impact Phoenix’s playoff run: bit.ly/3KQAUkU pic.twitter.com/MstlwiRlSr – 11:03 AM
Catch up on the full chat with Jock Landale below!
🏀 Upcoming NBA playoff debut
🏀 Navigating pressure of contract situation
🏀 The night KD was traded to Phoenix
🏀 Battle for minutes with Bismack Biyombo
youtu.be/RVzdTkAvmQ8 – 4:40 AM
We had the KD foot on the line a couple years ago. We’ll see if tonight comes down to the AD foot on the feet of Conley. – 12:44 AM
