Scottie Barnes on DeMar DeRozan's daughter screaming: We went 18-for-36 so it had an effect, she did a great job

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Could Scottie Barnes hear Diar DeRozan last night?
“For sure. It was quiet in the gym. She was yelling. I was trying to figure out who it was… I don’t know if it really had an effect. We went 18-for-36 (from the line) so it had to have an effect somewhat. She did a great job” – 1:20 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“There was no panic, there was no concern.”
Zach LaVine stepped up in the postseason spotlight, DeMar DeRozan claimed his redemptive moment and the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors as the first 10th seed to win a play-in game.
chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 12:06 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan discuss LaVine’s dominant performance in the Bulls’ comeback win at Toronto.
LaVine said his mindset after the Bulls fell behind by 19 in the third quarter was to “be aggressive and get it close before the fourth quarter.” pic.twitter.com/bImA2aDvRK – 10:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
WATCH: Daughter of Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan screams during Raptors’ free throw attempts in play-in game
cbssports.com/nba/news/watch… – 10:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan on his daughter’s free-throw “defense” tonight at Toronto:
“She went viral.” pic.twitter.com/ISDbRz2Z4S – 10:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bulls outscored Raptors 62-39 in last 21:09 of tonight’s game in Toronto, after Raptors took a 19-point lead.
Raptors missed 11 FTs in that span and got outscored by the combo of Zach LaVine (30) and DeMar DeRozan (11) – 9:57 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
MVP is the daughter of DeMar DeRozan
18 missed free throws by Toronto – 9:51 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 109, Raptors 105.
Chicago advances to face Miami on the road Friday. The winner of that game will earn the East’s eighth seed and move on to face top-seeded Milwaukee in the opening round.
Zach LaVine: 39/6/3.
DeMar DeRozan: 23/7/3. – 9:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
The Vertical @Balldontlie
That’s DeMar DeRozan’s daughter who’s screaming during Raptors free throws 😂
Toronto is 13-26 from the line entering the 4th.
pic.twitter.com/5ZyoJI9pQJ – 9:06 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Raptors 58, Bulls 47.
Fred VanVleet is carving up the Bulls’ defense and hit a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the second quarter. Pascal Siakam is having his way exploiting Bulls’ mismatches.
DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls with 12 points. – 8:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan starting the second quarter after playing 10 minutes in the first.
Billy Donovan not messing around. – 7:42 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
That felt like a needed and-one layup for DeMar DeRozan, and against O.G. Anunoby.
DeRozan was 1-for-5 from the field before that bucket, missing some good looks. Let’s see if this and-one opportunity gets him going. – 7:35 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Toronto forces Billy Donovan to take the first timeout after the Raptors jumped out to a 15-8 lead with 6:18 left.
Patrick Williams has entered for DeMar DeRozan. – 7:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“I will never be a villain in Toronto.”
DeMar DeRozan faces his former team tonight to prolong the Bulls season in a play-in game against the Raptors.
But win or lose, DeRozan knows his legacy is already stamped in the city that built him. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 6:54 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
DeMar DeRozan revenge game?
@loganmmurdock says absolutely.
Tap in: open.spotify.com/episode/6D3cIM… pic.twitter.com/oYe4vDJ5TM – 5:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg: Pascal Siakam, asked if he could hear DeMar DeRozan’s daughter when he was at the free throw line last night: “I think so, yeah.” Was she a distraction? “I don’t know. I couldn’t tell. We’ve played enough games where people do stuff while you’re at the free throw line, so I don’t think so.” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 13, 2023
Michael Grange: For the record, Siakam — who was 5-of-11 from the free-throw line and missed two free throws with a chance to tie in the final seconds — said he was not aware or distracted by DeMar DeRozan’s daughter Diar, screaming when the Raptors were on the line. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / April 13, 2023
Steph Noh: ESPN broadcast confirms that girl who has been screaming on every Raptors free throw is DeMar DeRozan’s daughter. -via Twitter @StephNoh / April 13, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: Scottie Barnes on Nurse’s uncertain Raptors future: “I love Nick. He allows us to play freely… He gives us a lot of freedom out there on the court. I guess we’ll see what happens.” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 13, 2023