Spencer Dinwiddie compares Kyle Kuzma to Rick Fox: We can't act like Rick Fox led Shaq and Kobe to a title

NBA Central: “Some people are blessed to be in situations. We don’t get mad at Rick Fox for winning a championship with Kobe and Shaq. Some people are blessed, but we can’t act like Rick Fox led them to a championship.” – Spencer Dinwiddie on Kyle Kuzma (h/t @ClutchPointsApp ) pic.twitter.com/TVl8e2IAtj
David ‘Dubi’ Pick @IAmDPick
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie on Dorian Finney-Smith:
“We tell him this all the time: he’s a guy that has to shoot with confidence. We know he can shoot. He’s shown that over his career. When he shoots with confidence and doesn’t get timid with a shot selection we’re a much better team… – 3:50 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“Dimshitty? I haven’t heard that one since I was 10,” days Spencer Dinwiddie when asked about Kuzma’s twitter rant against him. pic.twitter.com/aBb7Wq6vFJ – 12:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie called Kyle Kuzma’s “Dinshittie” comment a “10-year-old insult”.
Spence likened his comments at Kuz to Eminem’s final rap battle in 8-Mile:
“If you approach it with truth, what is there to hide? There’s nothing else there.” – 12:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Can Terrence Ross play same role Spencer Dinwiddie did to help Mavs stun Suns last year? (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:23 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma didn’t see eye to eye yesterday
When Spencer joined @TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine this morning he gave his side of the debate 🤷♂️
#NetsWorld | @SDinwiddie_25 pic.twitter.com/OY3UCz5i05 – 11:26 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
David ‘Dubi’ Pick @IAmDPick
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Spencer Dinwiddie did not work out in DC because he was 9 months removed from ACL surgery, signed an incentivized contract meaning he did not want to sit out to start and it showed, and the organization does have their own flaws that he has fairly spoken on.
Fin, move on. – 5:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma beef is real and its spectacular nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/12/spe… – 5:01 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I still cannot stop laughing that Spencer Dinwiddie attacked Kyle Kuzma for having interests outside of basketball (does not mean basketball was not his priority as he’s always looking to learn) and then likened himself to Jrue Holiday, arguably the best two-way PG 😂 – 4:50 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The beef is on between @SDinwiddie_25 and @kylekuzma 😳
“You’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy” pic.twitter.com/3XwWE66rZx – 4:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Random beefs like Dinwiddie v Kuzma is what makes the NBA incredible and terrible all at the same time. – 3:45 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Both Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma are fine players.
That’s my take. – 2:42 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
I just don’t like false narratives w me! People use the way I dress or my celebrity against me. Don’t let my confidence offend your insecurities. I’m a very driven person & strive to get better like I have been my entire career! if you knew my story you’d rock with me more!❤️🎤 – 2:31 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
And last but not least!
6.) The only way you’ll ever be worth your contract is if the NBA finally gives you your wish of getting paid in crypto *check the markets* 📉
Enjoy the clicks!
Go @sixers !!! – 2:09 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
3.) You can thank KD & Kyrie and the for spearheading 34 wins before the all star break (11-13 after the break) for your playoffs. 🤣🤣🤣 – 2:09 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
4.) 2nd option??? More like 2nd point guard Lol my man I watched you for two months at the end of your Wizards tenure (being the second option) average 8-4-4. Sounds good but glad you’re hooping now! – 2:09 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Ok so since I’m so “famous” @FanDuelTV & @SDinwiddie_25 let me give you all some clout. I’m usually unbothered but things on the internet but I will not allow this delusional guy to continue to talk about my teammates and I.
Here’s a thread: 😭😭😭 – 2:09 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
1.) insecurity is loud?
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
2.) what in the world have you won in this league? Lol you’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy.😭😭😭 – 2:09 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Washington Wizards
I take a look at their recent history to contextualize where they are now, and identify their top priorities: nailing their draft pick, and re-signing Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma.
hoopshype.com/lists/wizards-… – 12:48 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Meanwhile….
Kenny Atkinson is still out here interviewing for head coaching jobs
D’Lo is back with the Lakers
Spencer Dinwiddie & Joe Harris remain
Fro & Caris look to get Cleveland its first playoff W in 5 years
Jared Dudley and DeMarre Carroll are assistant coaches – 2:24 PM
David ‘Dubi’ Pick @IAmDPick
2005-born 🇷🇺🇮🇱 G/F Kuzma Goncherov scored 13 points on 37% from deep for @BHerzliya against @RytasVilnius in Youth U18 @BasketballCL tournament. #YouthBCL pic.twitter.com/QvMpvFNnRx – 7:10 AM
More on this storyline
Brian Lewis: Spencer Dinwiddie on Kyle Kuzma: “At the end of the day, I spoke truth and I got rebutted with 10 year old insults.” #nets pic.twitter.com/BeuaZZxnef -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / April 13, 2023
Kyle Kuzma: My hot take.. (but not really) I think the lakeshow can get to the finals.. -via Twitter @kylekuzma / April 13, 2023
“There’s a lot of guys in the NBA that really pour their heart and soul into basketball, are willing to do whatever it takes to win. There are guys that have different things that drive and motivate them,” the Nets point guard said on FanDuel TV. “I think if you look at him and the way he approaches life, fame, all that stuff, then we can see that his priorities tend to vary. That’s why he dresses the way he does, he approaches basketball the way he does, the comments he makes. -via TalkBasket / April 13, 2023
Alex Schiffer: Joel Embiid has Spencer Dinwiddie’s MVP vote. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / April 13, 2023
The season-ending injury comes after Simmons sat out the entire 2021-22 campaign and underwent a microdiscectomy on a bulging disk in his back during the offseason. Spencer Dinwiddie appeared on FanDuel TV Wednesday and discussed the big man’s recovery process: “He hasn’t been practicing,” Dinwiddie said. “I know his rehab is up to him with what he’s doing right now. He’s got to do what’s best for his body.” -via Clutch Points / April 13, 2023
