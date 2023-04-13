Spencer Dinwiddie on Mavs missing playoffs: 'There’s a certain level of happiness from the pettier side of my psyche'

The collapse started when the team traded for Kyrie Irving. Among the players involved in the trade was Spencer Dinwiddie. The point guard admits that seeing his former team miss the playoffs while he and Brooklyn clinched six-seed was partly satisfying. “I ain’t gon lie… there’s a certain level of happiness from the pettier side of my psyche,” Dinwiddie said. He also added that is friends with the Mavs players and wishes them the best.
Source: TalkBasket
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Spencer Dinwiddie did not work out in DC because he was 9 months removed from ACL surgery, signed an incentivized contract meaning he did not want to sit out to start and it showed, and the organization does have their own flaws that he has fairly spoken on.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma beef is real and its spectacular nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/12/spe… – 5:01 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I still cannot stop laughing that Spencer Dinwiddie attacked Kyle Kuzma for having interests outside of basketball (does not mean basketball was not his priority as he’s always looking to learn) and then likened himself to Jrue Holiday, arguably the best two-way PG 😂 – 4:50 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Both Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma are fine players.
That’s my take. – 2:42 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Meanwhile….
Kenny Atkinson is still out here interviewing for head coaching jobs
D’Lo is back with the Lakers
Spencer Dinwiddie & Joe Harris remain
Fro & Caris look to get Cleveland its first playoff W in 5 years
Jared Dudley and DeMarre Carroll are assistant coaches – 2:24 PM
“There’s a lot of guys in the NBA that really pour their heart and soul into basketball, are willing to do whatever it takes to win. There are guys that have different things that drive and motivate them,” the Nets point guard said on FanDuel TV. “I think if you look at him and the way he approaches life, fame, all that stuff, then we can see that his priorities tend to vary. That’s why he dresses the way he does, he approaches basketball the way he does, the comments he makes. -via TalkBasket / April 13, 2023
“A lot of times people thought I was talking about Brad[ley Beal] or whatever. I look at Brad the same way I look at Dame [Damian Lillard]. He’s loyal to D.C. …” “But in D.C. if you got three max dudes Porzingis, Brad and Kuz, how you miss the playoffs? None of these things make sense. Unless your priorities aren’t in order,” Dinwiddie concluded. -via TalkBasket / April 13, 2023