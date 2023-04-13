Stephen Jackson calls out Zion Williamson: I think your teammates will respect you more if you gave it a shot to play

NBA Central: Stephen Jackson calls out Zion Williamson for not playing last night “I think your teammates will respect you more if you try to give it a shot” (Via @shobasketball ) pic.twitter.com/4jCOCqnxwD
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Dropping at 7 pm
Here’s why the season was a disappointment for the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson
youtube.com/watch?v=Z7as01… pic.twitter.com/q3EZiQPJpu – 5:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zion throwing down windmill in pregame workout then skipping play-in game sums up his career nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/13/zio… – 1:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For comparison
Russell Westbrook and Paul George played the same number of games together as Clippers as Zion and BI played together under two years of Willie Green.
And Russ/PG played more minutes (317) than Green got out of Zion/BI – 12:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wild that Willie Green has only been able to have Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram on the floor together for 12 games and 241 minutes since he took the Pelicans head coaching job – 12:29 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
If this keeps going the way it’s going, everyone deserves blame.
Pels ownership for not taking pro basketball seriously until 2019.
Pels management for failing to connect with him.
And above else: Zion. Raja Bell said it best a few weeks ago. He’s gotta want it for him. – 9:19 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
10 games. That was all we saw the CJ-Ingram-Zion trio play together this season.
CJ played 75 games.
Ingram? 45.
Zion? 29.
“We have to be available,” McCollum said. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 2:42 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
“If you would have told me we would play 10 games together and win 42 games, I would have said that’s crazy.” — CJ McCollum on he, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram barely spending any time together on the court this season. – 1:20 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Pelicans were the darlings of the NBA coming into the season. Terrific roster. Zion is a huge question mark. Where do they go from here? – 12:34 AM
Ben Cotton @Ben_Cotton15
Giddey evolving into a genuine star and improving with every game.
Giddey evolving into a genuine star and improving with every game.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Would you want to see the Trail Blazers trade for Zion Williamson should the Pelicans look to move him? pic.twitter.com/rN5lFVeHK9 – 12:27 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Brutal season for the Pelicans. They looked like a force in the West after last year’s hard-fought playoff series and were the top seed in the West with a healthy Zion. Don’t think many people pictured them falling out in the play-in – 12:26 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Earlier this year Willie Green ran some of the best late game action in the NBA. It all came out of the horns set. He would have Ingram and Jonas on the elbow with CJ at the point and run creative interchanges. Had Zion on wing waiting for isolation after engaging the defense – 12:06 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Injured Pelicans star Zion Williamson came on the floor during the last timeout to plead his case about something to referee Sean Corbin. – 11:41 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion did his pregame warmup in front of fans and media for the first time in weeks. Ended it with a windmill dunk. – 8:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion threw down a few dunks during his workout. Made a coupke explosive moves. Even finished it off with a windmill at the end. pic.twitter.com/6WhA0Txi7x – 8:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson is on the floor getting shots up before tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/Tdlvpw4neM – 8:21 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion going through his pregame warmups for the first time since the Denver game on March 30 pic.twitter.com/88Y4MWiJh0 – 8:21 PM
Christian Clark: Zion windmilling during pregame warmups and not playing in an elimination game was a perfect encapsulation of the last four years. I can’t get over it. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / April 13, 2023
Larry Nance Jr: No one in our locker room is looking at Z any type of way. We’re with him every step of his rehab, and support his process, physically AND mentally! Don’t listen to people saying things just to get views -via Twitter @Larrydn22 / April 12, 2023
Zion Williamson loved playing deejay in his mother’s car during his childhood every time she left him alone with her CDs while she ran errands. Sharonda Sampson owned a lot of R&B; and hip-hop CDs for the future New Orleans Pelicans star to choose from. And for the most part, Williamson would choose rapper The Notorious B.I.G. “When I was younger, my mom would go in the store, and I would be sitting in the car. She had [Jay-Z’s] The Blueprint and Reasonable Doubt. Mary J. [Blige’s] What’s the 411 and My Life. And Big’s CD was in there, too,” Williamson told Andscape following the Pelicans’ practice Tuesday at the team’s practice facility. -via Andscape / April 12, 2023