D'Angelo Russell on benching: 'We needed to win'

“I think I can get it going at any point in the game. I just got to be there to do it,” Russell said after the team practiced Friday. “If I’m not in the game, coach felt a different route, I’ve got to live with that. But if he did come with me at the end of the game, I could easily … make 10 shots in a row. Just that type of a player. “… We needed to win, honestly. We needed to win. For me to dwell on it and be upset or confidence low, I don’t think that’s the right approach. Definitely want to do anything and everything I can do to not be in that position in the future.”
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Zach Kram @zachkram
Mike Conley: 20 points on 9 shots
D’Angelo Russell: 2 points on 9 shots
That trade’s working out OK for Minnesota, too. – 12:20 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
D’Angelo Russell is 1-for-9 today. He’s partly balanced that out with eight assists and just one turnover, but the Lakers need more from him offensively. – 11:44 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
good dlo game so far – 11:36 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
DLo will hit shots in this half. The Lakers will hit the glass hard.
Wolves need another Herculean half from Towns like they just got. Edwards (5p, 1-4) will likely play much better. – 11:31 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
D’Angelo Russell in 17 1st half minutes vs. his former team 🧐
🏀 1-for-7 FG / 0-for-4 3pt / 2 points pic.twitter.com/El2r6B69tZ11:20 PM

Vanderbilt’s perimeter shooting remains a work in progress (29.6 percent on 1.2 3-point attempts per game), and has occasionally reduced his court time as teams have roamed off him to stymie L.A.’s offense. But Vanderbilt has learned and continued to fine-tune ways to use an opposing defense’s tactics against them. “He’s cutting or he’s setting back screens,” Russell told The Athletic. “He’s making things happen, in that sense. And he’s making the 3 more.” “His energy, his effort alone, he knows where to be on every single possession,” James adds. “And he knows how to utilize teams not accounting for him as an offensive threat.” -via The Athletic / April 11, 2023

