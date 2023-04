De'Aaron Fox among three finalists for Clutch Player of the Year award

De’Aaron told Andscape early in the season that he wanted the playoffs more for you than anybody. And he’s never asked for a trade, he never wanted out. He kept the faith. What does he mean to you? Vivek Ranadive: So De’Aaron is just a special human being, and so is his wife and his family. So early on, I got a call from Coach Cal [Kentucky men’s head basketball coach John Calipari] and he said, ‘Hey, I got this kid and he’s the fastest kid that I’ve ever seen. You should give him a try.’ I said, ‘OK, Coach.’ So, then we have this kid come and try out for us. And Dave Joerger is our coach then. Great coach. So, I said, ‘You know what? Since Coach Calipari called me, I’m going to check this out myself.’ And I hadn’t really seen a tryout before, so I went and sat down. -via Andscape / April 11, 2023