De'Aaron Fox among three finalists for Clutch Player of the Year award

Anthony Chiang: Heat’s Jimmy Butler named one of the three finalists for the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year award. Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan and Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox are the other two finalists.
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler a finalist for the new Clutch Player of the Year, the Heat’s lone finalist for any of this season’s NBA award. The other “clutch” finalists are De’Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan. – 6:54 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar DeRozan a finalist for the new Clutch Player of the Year Award, with Jimmy Butler and De’Aaron Fox. #Bulls – 6:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Jimmy Butler named one of the three finalists for the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year award. Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan and Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox are the other two finalists. – 6:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown’s knowledge of the Warriors could be an X-factor in Sacramento’s first-round playoff series against Golden State.
Story includes comments from Steve Kerr, Steph Curry, Mike Brown, De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and more ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
De’Aaron Fox in isolation situations late in tight games feels like it’ll be one of the defining aspects of this series. Fox had NBA-high 194 clutch points this season on 53% FG. Warriors have Wiggins, Payton, DiVincenzo, Klay, Kuminga to throw at him.
theathletic.com/4395798/2023/0… – 12:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
There are a lot of itriguing matchups to watch in the Warriors vs. Kings playoff series.
Gary Payton II vs. the De’Aaron Fox tops them all nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:04 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox & Mike Brown talk about the fan excitement for Sacramento’s first playoff series in nearly 17 years. pic.twitter.com/kQbp1euX7c – 6:05 PM
The matchup is already being billed as the Battle of NorCal. How contentious the series gets may well depend on Green, who is famous for confronting opponents and officials in sometimes violent and often obnoxious ways. “You expect Draymond to go out there, be physical, get his teammates involved, try to hype up their team, go out there and lead,” Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox said. “That’s what he’s done for years.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 14, 2023
De’Aaron told Andscape early in the season that he wanted the playoffs more for you than anybody. And he’s never asked for a trade, he never wanted out. He kept the faith. What does he mean to you? Vivek Ranadive: So De’Aaron is just a special human being, and so is his wife and his family. So early on, I got a call from Coach Cal [Kentucky men’s head basketball coach John Calipari] and he said, ‘Hey, I got this kid and he’s the fastest kid that I’ve ever seen. You should give him a try.’ I said, ‘OK, Coach.’ So, then we have this kid come and try out for us. And Dave Joerger is our coach then. Great coach. So, I said, ‘You know what? Since Coach Calipari called me, I’m going to check this out myself.’ And I hadn’t really seen a tryout before, so I went and sat down. -via Andscape / April 11, 2023
James Ham: According to Mike Brown, De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis are all out tonight. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / April 7, 2023