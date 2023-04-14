DeMar DeRozan daughter escorted out of Raptors arena by security due to online threats

Chris Haynes: DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar, was escorted out of Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday by Bulls’ security and led to team bus with her father after NBA notified team of severe online threats directed at the nine-year-old, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler a finalist for the new Clutch Player of the Year, the Heat’s lone finalist for any of this season’s NBA award. The other “clutch” finalists are De’Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan. – 6:54 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler a finalist for the new Clutch Player of the Year, the Heat’s lone finalist for any of this season’s NBA award. The other “clutch” finalists are De’Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan. – 6:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most clutch points this season:
194 — De’Aaron Fox
159 — DeMar DeRozan
151 — Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/d5ug7QRl6e – 6:38 PM
Most clutch points this season:
194 — De’Aaron Fox
159 — DeMar DeRozan
151 — Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/d5ug7QRl6e – 6:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar DeRozan a finalist for the new Clutch Player of the Year Award, with Jimmy Butler and De’Aaron Fox. #Bulls – 6:35 PM
DeMar DeRozan a finalist for the new Clutch Player of the Year Award, with Jimmy Butler and De’Aaron Fox. #Bulls – 6:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls starting Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVince and Patrick Beverley. – 6:32 PM
Bulls starting Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVince and Patrick Beverley. – 6:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
8-9 games tonight
East game is basically DeMar DeRozan going up against a crew of Miami defenders who can’t stop him.
West game is basically Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dueling Anthony Edwards — after Ant struggled mightily Tuesday and after SGA narrowly won his battle vs BI. pic.twitter.com/2hnKsmChng – 3:53 PM
8-9 games tonight
East game is basically DeMar DeRozan going up against a crew of Miami defenders who can’t stop him.
West game is basically Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dueling Anthony Edwards — after Ant struggled mightily Tuesday and after SGA narrowly won his battle vs BI. pic.twitter.com/2hnKsmChng – 3:53 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Bulls to Miami in the 2022-23 season: “That’s it? That’s all you’ve got?” Bulls sweep series by double digit average per game. Will Heat also retire DeMar DeRozan’s jersey?
bit.ly/418Ljhl – 12:00 PM
Bulls to Miami in the 2022-23 season: “That’s it? That’s all you’ve got?” Bulls sweep series by double digit average per game. Will Heat also retire DeMar DeRozan’s jersey?
bit.ly/418Ljhl – 12:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: DeMar DeRozan is exactly .500 against Kyle Lowry.
Who you got tonight? pic.twitter.com/UsLgKdRDLr – 11:24 AM
Fun Fact: DeMar DeRozan is exactly .500 against Kyle Lowry.
Who you got tonight? pic.twitter.com/UsLgKdRDLr – 11:24 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan averaged 28.3 PPG on 64.7 FG% with 8 assists and 5.3 rebounds vs. Miami during regular season. – 10:53 AM
DeMar DeRozan averaged 28.3 PPG on 64.7 FG% with 8 assists and 5.3 rebounds vs. Miami during regular season. – 10:53 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
This season, DeMar DeRozan scored more points on Fridays than any other day of the week (27.9 ppg).
He’s also averaged more assists against Miami (8 apg) than any other opponent 👀
Bulls vs. Heat on Friday for No. 8 in the East. pic.twitter.com/yJWRRuocNd – 11:25 PM
This season, DeMar DeRozan scored more points on Fridays than any other day of the week (27.9 ppg).
He’s also averaged more assists against Miami (8 apg) than any other opponent 👀
Bulls vs. Heat on Friday for No. 8 in the East. pic.twitter.com/yJWRRuocNd – 11:25 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Heat’s Jimmy Butler named one of the three finalists for the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year award. Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan and Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox are the other two finalists. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 14, 2023
What sort of players did you watch growing up at the pro level? Cody Williams: For me, I watched a lot of Kobe [Bryant] just because his mindset and his footwork. Him and [DeMar] DeRozan I watched a lot of post footwork. DeMar DeRozan has some insane footwork. The only thing is I couldn’t really emulate a lot of Kobe just because I’m completely different built and play type, but I watched a lot of his footwork. Kevin Durant, I’m watching how he can get to his midrange pull-ups. My dad had me watch a lot of Chris Paul. Just seeing Chris Paul was never rushed. He’s never in a hurry or looking like he’s out of breath. -via HoopsHype / April 14, 2023
Julia Poe: DeMar DeRozan gave the official availability report for tonight: Diar DeRozan: OUT (School) (She also has her own basketball game) -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / April 14, 2023