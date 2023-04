DeMar DeRozan daughter escorted out of Raptors arena by security due to online threats

What sort of players did you watch growing up at the pro level? Cody Williams: For me, I watched a lot of Kobe [Bryant] just because his mindset and his footwork. Him and [DeMar] DeRozan I watched a lot of post footwork. DeMar DeRozan has some insane footwork. The only thing is I couldn’t really emulate a lot of Kobe just because I’m completely different built and play type, but I watched a lot of his footwork. Kevin Durant, I’m watching how he can get to his midrange pull-ups. My dad had me watch a lot of Chris Paul. Just seeing Chris Paul was never rushed. He’s never in a hurry or looking like he’s out of breath. -via HoopsHype / April 14, 2023