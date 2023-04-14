DeMar DeRozan's daughter will not attend Heat vs. Bulls play-in game

Julia Poe: DeMar DeRozan gave the official availability report for tonight: Diar DeRozan: OUT (School) (She also has her own basketball game)
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Bulls to Miami in the 2022-23 season: “That’s it? That’s all you’ve got?” Bulls sweep series by double digit average per game. Will Heat also retire DeMar DeRozan’s jersey?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan gave the official availability report for tonight:
Diar DeRozan: OUT (School)
(She also has her own basketball game) – 11:44 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: DeMar DeRozan is exactly .500 against Kyle Lowry.
Who you got tonight? pic.twitter.com/UsLgKdRDLr – 11:24 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan averaged 28.3 PPG on 64.7 FG% with 8 assists and 5.3 rebounds vs. Miami during regular season. – 10:53 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
This season, DeMar DeRozan scored more points on Fridays than any other day of the week (27.9 ppg).
He’s also averaged more assists against Miami (8 apg) than any other opponent 👀
Bulls vs. Heat on Friday for No. 8 in the East. pic.twitter.com/yJWRRuocNd – 11:25 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
From NBA Today: Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan join us from the team plane to weigh in on Diar DeRozan’s availability for Bulls-Heat: “I think the teacher is going to give her a hall pass.” pic.twitter.com/hgXlEBeKv9 – 4:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“He sleep aggressively.”
DeMar DeRozan says Pat Bev keeps it 💯 always 🤣
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/TUjDeLDVyA – 4:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry declined media today in advance of Friday’s play-in match up against DeMar DeRozan. – 12:11 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
DeMar DeRozan on the star of the night: “Man, I just seen it. She went viral. I kept hearing something during the game and it was during free throws. Somebody missed and I looked back. I was like, ‘Damn, that’s my daughter screaming?’ I was making sure she’s alright, though.” pic.twitter.com/MVFidqtkBv – 9:19 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“There was no panic, there was no concern.”
Zach LaVine stepped up in the postseason spotlight, DeMar DeRozan claimed his redemptive moment and the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors as the first 10th seed to win a play-in game.
chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 12:06 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan discuss LaVine’s dominant performance in the Bulls’ comeback win at Toronto.
LaVine said his mindset after the Bulls fell behind by 19 in the third quarter was to “be aggressive and get it close before the fourth quarter.” pic.twitter.com/bImA2aDvRK – 10:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
WATCH: Daughter of Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan screams during Raptors’ free throw attempts in play-in game
cbssports.com/nba/news/watch… – 10:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
DeMar DeRozan says his daughter isn’t coming to Miami. Advantage, Heat. – 10:21 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
For the record, Siakam — who was 5-of-11 from the free-throw line and missed two free throws with a chance to tie in the final seconds — said he was not aware or distracted by DeMar DeRozan’s daughter Diar, screaming when the Raptors were on the line. – 10:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
DeMar DeRozan says his daughter has to get back to school and is not coming to Miami. Get the sense that could change. – 10:15 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
DeMar DeRozan said his daughter, Diar, begged him to miss a day of school to come to tonight’s game in Toronto – 10:15 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan on his daughter’s free-throw “defense” tonight at Toronto:
“She went viral.” pic.twitter.com/ISDbRz2Z4S – 10:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bulls outscored Raptors 62-39 in last 21:09 of tonight’s game in Toronto, after Raptors took a 19-point lead.
Raptors missed 11 FTs in that span and got outscored by the combo of Zach LaVine (30) and DeMar DeRozan (11) – 9:57 PM
Bulls outscored Raptors 62-39 in last 21:09 of tonight’s game in Toronto, after Raptors took a 19-point lead.
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
MVP is the daughter of DeMar DeRozan
18 missed free throws by Toronto – 9:51 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
TORONTO (AP) _ DeMar DeRozan’s daughter caused Toronto to miss 18 free throws, and the Chicago Bulls eliminated the Raptors from the play-in tournament with a 109-105 win Wednesday night. – 9:48 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 109, Raptors 105.
Chicago advances to face Miami on the road Friday. The winner of that game will earn the East’s eighth seed and move on to face top-seeded Milwaukee in the opening round.
Zach LaVine: 39/6/3.
DeMar DeRozan: 23/7/3. – 9:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
DeMar DeRozan versus his old squad in a tie game with three minutes to go should be a lot of fun. – 9:28 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
That’s DeMar DeRozan’s daughter who’s screaming during Raptors free throws 😂
Toronto is 13-26 from the line entering the 4th.
pic.twitter.com/5ZyoJI9pQJ – 9:06 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
ESPN broadcast confirms that girl who has been screaming on every Raptors free throw is DeMar DeRozan’s daughter. pic.twitter.com/8hvD8DWmj3 – 9:00 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Raptors 58, Bulls 47.
Fred VanVleet is carving up the Bulls’ defense and hit a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the second quarter. Pascal Siakam is having his way exploiting Bulls’ mismatches.
DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls with 12 points. – 8:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Is that the first charge DeMar DeRozan has drawn at Scotiabank Arena? Might be. – 7:59 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan starting the second quarter after playing 10 minutes in the first.
Billy Donovan not messing around. – 7:42 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
That felt like a needed and-one layup for DeMar DeRozan, and against O.G. Anunoby.
DeRozan was 1-for-5 from the field before that bucket, missing some good looks. Let’s see if this and-one opportunity gets him going. – 7:35 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
DeMar DeRozan laces up his old Kobe 1 PE back in Toronto 👀 pic.twitter.com/CVV0uDaofY – 7:29 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Toronto forces Billy Donovan to take the first timeout after the Raptors jumped out to a 15-8 lead with 6:18 left.
Patrick Williams has entered for DeMar DeRozan. – 7:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams is in for DeMar DeRozan but no Coby White yet. Bulls are 0-5 from 3. – 7:26 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Ahead of tonight’s Bulls-Raptors play-in game, @CassidyHubbarth joined NBA Today with more on DeMar DeRozan returning to Toronto. pic.twitter.com/lbotUC5A7W – 6:59 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“I will never be a villain in Toronto.”
DeMar DeRozan faces his former team tonight to prolong the Bulls season in a play-in game against the Raptors.
But win or lose, DeRozan knows his legacy is already stamped in the city that built him. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 6:54 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
DeMar DeRozan revenge game?
@loganmmurdock says absolutely.
Tap in: open.spotify.com/episode/6D3cIM… pic.twitter.com/oYe4vDJ5TM – 5:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
9-10 games tonight so we’ll be efficient with the matchup cards
DeMar DeRozan trying to knock out 🇨🇦 and set a 8th seed battle with Kyle Lowry is intriguing. Raptors too good in possession battle.
Shai needs help from shooters to overcome significant Pelicans size advantage. pic.twitter.com/gcP7tSYyNI – 12:36 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“It’s the incredible… he’s definitely become an elite perimeter defender in this league … and it started with me kicking his ass in practice everyday,” DeMar DeRozan on his role in the development of OG Anunoby 😂. – 12:25 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan on the bond he still feels with Toronto: “I was a kid when I came. I didn’t know a damn thing. My whole understanding of being an adult started here.” pic.twitter.com/WjjVISt0CI – 12:16 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
I asked DeMar DeRozan why his bond is so strong with Toronto and the people of Canada.
“Just a genuine connection from day one,” he said. pic.twitter.com/ekGTk6E98u – 12:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
DeMar DeRozan, reminded that either he or the Raptors will play Kyle Lowry for a spot in the playoffs: “Look at that, I might play the lottery tonight.” – 12:10 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Raptors’ O.G. Anybody steps into spotlight against DeMar DeRozan in Play-in
By @ekoreen via @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4398455/2023/0… – 10:55 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević must shine against Raptors
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4399241/2023/0… – 10:53 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan eager for ‘full-circle moment’ returning to Toronto for must-win
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4396665/2023/0… – 10:51 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Will the Raptors mistakenly hand out red shirts like in 2007 when Vince Carter stuck a knife in the franchise he torpedoed? DeMar DeRozan returns under different circumstances tonight for a shot at some personal revenge. torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 9:25 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Hawks win and secure 7th place, and so the winner of tomorrow’s Bulls-Raptors play-in game will face the Heat in Miami on Friday for the East’s final playoff spot.
The Raps will either have to get past DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, or one of them will end their season. – 9:59 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors will now have to go through DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry to make the playoffs. If they do, they’ll earn a date with Goran Dragic – 9:55 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
The two biggest trades in Raptors history saw Vince Carter and DeMar DeRozan as key pieces. Carter returned to upset the Raptors in the playoffs, booed at every step as a Net. DeMar gets his chance Wednesday, but the atmosphere will be quite different: torontosun.com/sports/basketb… pic.twitter.com/7bPPWMfd7x – 6:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DeMar DeRozan has hit 300+ mid-range shots in back-to-back seasons.
Nobody else has hit 300+ in a season since Carmelo Anthony in 2017. pic.twitter.com/fr2wFhstQ5 – 4:08 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
This is as good a description of why DeMar DeRozan’s pump fake is so effective as I’ve heard. Great insight from his former Spurs (and Raptors) teammate Jakob Poeltl. Good question from @william_lou — pic.twitter.com/IFpOVRMiAt – 1:20 PM
DeMar DeRozan: “Everything you see about [Patrick Beverley], that’s Pat 24/7. He sleeps aggressively.” -via reddit / April 14, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: Pascal Siakam, asked if he could hear DeMar DeRozan’s daughter when he was at the free throw line last night: “I think so, yeah.” Was she a distraction? “I don’t know. I couldn’t tell. We’ve played enough games where people do stuff while you’re at the free throw line, so I don’t think so.” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 13, 2023