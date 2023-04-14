Draymond Green on finishing his career with Warriors: Why would I want to go somewhere else?

Whether he thinks he will finish his career as a Warrior — with his own decision looming on a $27.6 million player option for next season: Draymond Green: “As far as my situation goes, man, I’ve been here 11 years. I’ve done everything that you can possibly do here. Why would I want to go somewhere else and try to do it again? To prove to the people that say Draymond can only play on that team — that he can’t play anywhere else? Should I try to go prove those people wrong? I’ve been proving those people wrong. Those same people said I’d never make it in the NBA. So I’m not going to waste my time trying to prove the same idiots wrong that I proved wrong a million times over. I would love to finish my career here. That’s been my goal since maybe signing this current contract that I’m on.”
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kevin Durant in an exclusive w/ @FOXSports.
“I don’t see this talked about — I see Damian Lillard, I see LeBron [James], I see Draymond [Green], I see lots of great players in our league speak up on social media, but they don’t get that ‘sensitive’ rep.”
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ex… – 2:51 PM
Kevin Durant in an exclusive w/ @FOXSports.
“I don’t see this talked about — I see Damian Lillard, I see LeBron [James], I see Draymond [Green], I see lots of great players in our league speak up on social media, but they don’t get that ‘sensitive’ rep.”
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ex… – 2:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Dealing with Draymond: Green could be Public Enemy No. 1 in Kings-Warriors playoff series sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:57 AM
Dealing with Draymond: Green could be Public Enemy No. 1 in Kings-Warriors playoff series sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:57 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Here’s what Draymond Green had to say about the matchup against the Kings:
youtube.com/watch?v=vEU8hG… pic.twitter.com/7lzONwFHAX – 8:26 PM
Here’s what Draymond Green had to say about the matchup against the Kings:
youtube.com/watch?v=vEU8hG… pic.twitter.com/7lzONwFHAX – 8:26 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“Anyone that’s held you accountable to something in your life, you feel that to a different extent than to someone who just let you give up.”
For Draymond Green, Mike Brown’s absence is about much more than Xs and Os nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:05 PM
“Anyone that’s held you accountable to something in your life, you feel that to a different extent than to someone who just let you give up.”
For Draymond Green, Mike Brown’s absence is about much more than Xs and Os nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:05 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
About to hop on @onamp and talk about these play in games. Tap IN! – 12:50 AM
About to hop on @onamp and talk about these play in games. Tap IN! – 12:50 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Draymond literally says it’s going to be a tough matchup and in no way insults the kings, their lack of playoff experience is a fact, not a slight. And if you think any of that is a game plan… lol. People out here looking for anything RN – 11:40 PM
Draymond literally says it’s going to be a tough matchup and in no way insults the kings, their lack of playoff experience is a fact, not a slight. And if you think any of that is a game plan… lol. People out here looking for anything RN – 11:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will be among the vets in focus for the Warriors’ first-round series against Sacramento, but this is a matchup where youth can shine.
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/3YTZjmDqOM – 9:34 PM
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will be among the vets in focus for the Warriors’ first-round series against Sacramento, but this is a matchup where youth can shine.
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/3YTZjmDqOM – 9:34 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green on another level. Either Warriors “instill doubt right away” — like he said — or Kings go up 1-0 or 2-0, at which point narrative becomes “are Warriors done?” Brilliant. – 7:35 PM
Draymond Green on another level. Either Warriors “instill doubt right away” — like he said — or Kings go up 1-0 or 2-0, at which point narrative becomes “are Warriors done?” Brilliant. – 7:35 PM
More on this storyline
His relationship with Warriors owner Joe Lacob and president of basketball operations Bob Myers: “I actually understand the business of basketball. And so I do understand why [a new contract] is not totally my decision. And I don’t have any hard feelings with that, because I do understand that, at the end of the day, this is a business — this is a multibillion-dollar business and it keeps moving. … I do think I am still upholding my end of the bargain. We’re defending the championship [and] I am still playing at a high level. And I don’t doubt that Joe and Bob and our front office and ownership group will hold up their end of the bargain. They always have. … Contrary to the reports out there, I have zero reason to believe that they won’t hold up their end of the bargain, because they’ve never shown me that.” -via marcstein.substack.com / April 14, 2023
The matchup is already being billed as the Battle of NorCal. How contentious the series gets may well depend on Green, who is famous for confronting opponents and officials in sometimes violent and often obnoxious ways. “You expect Draymond to go out there, be physical, get his teammates involved, try to hype up their team, go out there and lead,” Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox said. “That’s what he’s done for years.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 14, 2023
Green is an 11-year NBA veteran who has been to the playoffs eight times and won four NBA championships with the Warriors. He is a four-time All-Star and seven-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection who was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. “He’s just a rock-solid player,” Kings rookie Keegan Murray said. “A guy that isn’t rattled easy. He’s won four championships, so he’s kind of the engine, one of the engines that leads him, and I feel like a lot of guys on our team have to step up and stop him.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 14, 2023