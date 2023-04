Draymond Green on finishing his career with Warriors: Why would I want to go somewhere else?

Whether he thinks he will finish his career as a Warrior — with his own decision looming on a $27.6 million player option for next season: Draymond Green: “As far as my situation goes, man, I’ve been here 11 years. I’ve done everything that you can possibly do here. Why would I want to go somewhere else and try to do it again? To prove to the people that say Draymond can only play on that team — that he can’t play anywhere else? Should I try to go prove those people wrong? I’ve been proving those people wrong. Those same people said I’d never make it in the NBA. So I’m not going to waste my time trying to prove the same idiots wrong that I proved wrong a million times over. I would love to finish my career here. That’s been my goal since maybe signing this current contract that I’m on.”Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com