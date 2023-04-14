Isaac Okoro will be ready for Game 1 vs. Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers will likely have their defensive stopper back for their first-round playoff matchup against the New York Knicks. Isaac Okoro, who missed the final six games of the regular season with a sore left knee, took part in some contact portions of practice on Thursday and it appears he’ll be ready for Game 1 on Saturday.
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
More of #Cavs Isaac Okoro from today’s post-practice shooting workout (Just ignore @CavsJMike walking right thru my video haha) pic.twitter.com/TGDFXkcDpq – 2:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Isaac Okoro did some stuff again at practice today according to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. To this point he has taken a little contact, Bickerstaff said. – 2:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro getting some shots up today after practice. pic.twitter.com/k8aYXCtSKv – 2:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that they did not do as much today in practice as part of their plan for the week. Isaac Okoro participated in some things today, and has taken a little bit of contact. – 2:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Isaac Okoro is going through post-practice shooting with a sleeve on his left knee. – 3:01 PM
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that Isaac Okoro was able to participate in some parts of practice. He is still considered day to day. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / April 12, 2023