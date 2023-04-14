Joel Embiid officially named as finalist for MVP

Ky Carlin: As expected, Joel Embiid has been named a finalist for MVP alongside Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo #Sixers
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The NBA’s season awards finalists are out, and as expected, Embiid, Joker, Giannis are it for MVP. Here are all the finalists and a handicapping of each race, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4413330/2023/0… – 7:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo headline finalists for NBA’s major awards
Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo headline finalists for NBA’s major awards
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis, Embiid and Jokic officially named finalists for the #MVP award
Giannis, Embiid and Jokic officially named finalists for the #MVP award
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is an MVP finalist along with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, the NBA announces #Sixers – 6:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
MVP Finalists — just announced
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sixers’ Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic are the NBA MVP finalists – 6:39 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Your MVP finalists:
Joel Embiid
Nikola Jokic
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Finalists for Most Valuable Player:
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Great (and unsurprising) @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Great (and unsurprising) @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
MVP Finalists — just announced
Nikola Jokic
Joel Embiid
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No surprise here — Joel Embiid is an MVP finalist alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic – 6:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets plan to wear Joel Embiid down my making him run and showing him different defensive looks all series long. A look at Brooklyn’s approach to slowing down the presumptive league MVP — “ I can’t say stop. You just make it hard on him.”
The Nets plan to wear Joel Embiid down my making him run and showing him different defensive looks all series long. A look at Brooklyn’s approach to slowing down the presumptive league MVP — “ I can’t say stop. You just make it hard on him.”
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Heading into the postseason, Doc Rivers and his staff will be relying on more athletic bench units in the non-Embiid minutes #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/13/six… via @SixersWire – 4:37 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers vs. Nets playoff preview: Joel Embiid’s dominance, Mikal Bridges’ shot at revenge among key storylines
76ers vs. Nets playoff preview: Joel Embiid’s dominance, Mikal Bridges’ shot at revenge among key storylines
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton has put the league on notice during a breakout season. But with the Nets facing the 76ers in the 1st round, his biggest challenge is ahead of him:
MVP favorite Joel Embiid
Nic Claxton has put the league on notice during a breakout season. But with the Nets facing the 76ers in the 1st round, his biggest challenge is ahead of him:
MVP favorite Joel Embiid
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Doc Rivers today:
-Sixers have worked on PJ Tucker at center units this week, continue to be optimistic about those.
From Doc Rivers today:
-Sixers have worked on PJ Tucker at center units this week, continue to be optimistic about those.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Feed To Embiid is back as the Sixers head into their series with the Brooklyn Nets. @LandesBrock joins me to discuss:
– the matchup
– MVP and my (fake) ballot
– other interesting first-round series
The Feed To Embiid is back as the Sixers head into their series with the Brooklyn Nets. @LandesBrock joins me to discuss:
– the matchup
– MVP and my (fake) ballot
– other interesting first-round series
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Full Sixers-Nets preview: How will Joel Embiid and co. handle the switching and doubling? theathletic.com/4410696/2023/0… – 9:07 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Joel Embiid spoke about the race for the #NBA MVP
Joel Embiid spoke about the race for the #NBA MVP
Jorge Sierra: RANDOM STAT Least NBA games played per All-Star selection Joel Embiid: 65.57 Yao Ming: 60.75 ZION WILLIAMSON: 57 Jack Molinas: 32 (Molinas was banned from the NBA for wagering on Pistons games). -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 14, 2023
Alex Schiffer: Seth Curry calls Joel Embiid, “one of the most unstoppable forces in the league.” Hasn’t spoken to his father-in-law, Doc Rivers, since the regular season finale. Doesn’t expect the hybrid jerseys the family broke out like when he faced Steph in the conference finals. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / April 14, 2023
“I keep saying I don’t care. If I win, great. If I don’t, it’s whatever,” Joel Embiid told Andscape. “Being in the running the last three years has been cool. I’ve seen it all. It is funny. A lot has been said, and a lot of people haven’t been happy about how the whole thing has been going on, about how people keep bashing each other and all that stuff. Where was all that [sympathy for me]? People kept bashing me the last two seasons, putting me down. But now other guys are being put down, now it’s an issue.” -via Andscape / April 13, 2023
