Julius Randle upgraded to questionable for Game 1

Ian Begley: Julius Randle (ankle) is questionable for Game 1 vs CLE, Knicks say
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The New York Knicks list Julius Randle as questionable for Game 1 against the #Cavs tomorrow night. – 5:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Not gonna lie, I may have bet Cavs in 4/Cavs in 5 at high odds because of the Randle injury. If he’s back and himself that series is much closer to even. – 5:13 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks listing Julius Randle as questionable for Game 1 at Cleveland on Saturday with his sprained ankle. – 5:10 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
it’s incredible how much extra healing julius randle’s ankle did in ~30 seconds pic.twitter.com/IsL69ln8qh – 5:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Prior to this ankle sprain on March 29, Randle hadn’t missed a game this season has typically shown a willingness to play at less than 100 percent. He’s averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. – 5:03 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
NY will continue to play it close to the best for as long as possible… forcing Cleveland to prepare for either Randle or Obi starting at PF – 5:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Julius Randle is questionable for Game 1 with his sprained left ankle. – 5:02 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
As expected, Knicks are listing Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) as questionable for Game 1 at Cleveland. – 5:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As i said – Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) is questionable for Game 1 at Cleveland. – 5:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We're live talking Knicks-Cavs, Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle and more on The Putback with guests @SBondyNYDN & @ChrisFedor
We’re live talking Knicks-Cavs, Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle and more on The Putback with guests @SBondyNYDN & @ChrisFedor, the excellent Cavs reporter for @clevelanddotcom:
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We're talking Knicks-Cavs, Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle and more live at 12p on The Putback with guests @Stefan Bondy & @Chris Fedor
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Knicks will have to submit the injury report tonight at 5 pm. I suspect we will see Randle listed as questionable and will be a game time decision – so expect the status to update at 5:30 Saturday night. – 11:19 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle still not cleared for contact ahead of Game 1 vs. Cavs (my educated guess is that he’ll play but Knicks definitely keeping mystery alive) nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:22 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Will Julius Randle deliver in the playoffs this spring? That’s probably a question on the minds of some NYK fans. But you won’t hear it at @EMNRSchoolNYC. Randle has already delivered in a big way for the Bronx school by funding a crucial literary program: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 5:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle (left ankle sprain) is targeting a return vs. the Cavaliers on Saturday. Randle has been steadily improving and plans to test his left ankle prior to gametime before making a final decision on rejoining lineup for Game 1. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 14, 2023