Nance Jr: Zion Williamson needs to find someone he can confide, trust and talk to

Oleh Kosel: Larry Nance’s message for Zion Williamson: “Look, no one can hope to understand, but you’ve got to be able to find someone who you can confide in & trust in & talk to & deal with.” Larry said T-Spoon has been great but inferred more people like her are are needed in his corner.
Larry Nance’s message for Zion Williamson: “Look, no one can hope to understand, but you’ve got to be able to find someone who you can confide in & trust in & talk to & deal with.”
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should the Commanders trade for Lamar Jackson? Why wasn’t Zion playing? Is KD really sensitive? Where is Ja Morant’s focus? & more! Guests: @adaniels33
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Latest #thisleague UNCUT pod alongside @ChrisBHaynes is out. Covering:
🏀 Lots of play-in & playoff preview talk
🏀 Dame latest in Portland
🏀 Zion latest in New Orleans
🏀 Kyrie latest in Dallas
🏀 And more!
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New @FromTheWingPod
– Closing time
– CJ playing hurt
– Zion’s warmup
– Herb and Trey: program builders
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Dropping at 7 pm
Here’s why the season was a disappointment for the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For comparison
Russell Westbrook and Paul George played the same number of games together as Clippers as Zion and BI played together under two years of Willie Green.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Christian Clark @cclark_13
If this keeps going the way it’s going, everyone deserves blame.
Pels ownership for not taking pro basketball seriously until 2019.
Pels management for failing to connect with him.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
10 games. That was all we saw the CJ-Ingram-Zion trio play together this season.
CJ played 75 games.
Ingram? 45.
Zion? 29.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Ben Cotton @Ben_Cotton15
Giddey evolving into a genuine star and improving with every game.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
David Locke @DLocke09
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The talking heads have gotten their hands on the Zion storyline.
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“When Zion Williamson was drafted, he was supposed to be a generational prospect … You’re talking about a guy who’s a 6’5″ center, who doesn’t really shoot, who’s, at best, a below-average defender. That’s not a guy that you can easily build a team around.”
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Zion Williamson: So now it’s just a matter of when I feel like Zion
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New @FromTheWingPod
– Zion speaks
– List of major stories in last 4 years
– Pelicans-Thunder preview
– Predictions
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Zion says he’ll return when he feels like himself again.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson addresses frustration with extended injury absence: ‘Not being able to play sucks’
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson to return to action when he feels like ‘Zion’
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson admits there are mental hurdles preventing his return to the court.
Said he’ll return when he feels like Zion again and doesn’t want to hesitate on the court and hurt the team in any way.
More on his comments today:
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson on potential playoff return: ‘If I feel like Zion, I’ll be out there’
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion has missed 45 consecutive games with a right hamstring injury. Zion said he is physically healed but does not feel ready from a mental standpoint to return to the floor. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 3:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion:
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion:
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
When asked if he’ll be ready to play in the first round, Williamson said:
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson says the main thing holding him back right now is getting over the mental hurdle of his injury. Says there are times when he still feels a hesitation when he makes certain moves.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
More on this storyline
NBA Central: Stephen Jackson calls out Zion Williamson for not playing last night “I think your teammates will respect you more if you try to give it a shot” (Via @shobasketball ) pic.twitter.com/4jCOCqnxwD -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 13, 2023
Christian Clark: Zion windmilling during pregame warmups and not playing in an elimination game was a perfect encapsulation of the last four years. I can’t get over it. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / April 13, 2023
Larry Nance Jr: No one in our locker room is looking at Z any type of way. We’re with him every step of his rehab, and support his process, physically AND mentally! Don’t listen to people saying things just to get views -via Twitter @Larrydn22 / April 12, 2023