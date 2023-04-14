NBA suspends Miles Bridges for 30 games, will be required to miss only 10

Shams Charania: The NBA is suspending Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges for 30 games – with 20 games considered already served, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. So Bridges will serve 10-game suspension for start of 2023-24 season.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
What is Miles Bridges’ pay even deducted from since he wasn’t playing this season when he “served” a 20-game suspension? Next year’s contract? Why not just hand down 30 games for next year? What a joke. – 3:51 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Miles Bridges suspended 30 games after pleading no contest to domestic violence; 20 games already served
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
NBA suspends Miles Bridges for 30 games for domestic violence — but he’ll only sit 10 games, due to his being out this entire season. Interesting bit of jurisprudence by the league. pic.twitter.com/V2qnNBrTM5 – 3:17 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Free agent Miles Bridges suspended 30 games (league determined 20 as time served because he wasn’t picked up) for felony domestic violence case involving the mother of his children. If he’s picked up, he’ll serve a 10-game suspension, the league announced pic.twitter.com/oNfR2aBLx6 – 3:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Since Miles Bridges didn’t play this season, the #NBA deemed 20 games of the suspension has been served.
Since Miles Bridges didn’t play this season, the #NBA deemed 20 games of the suspension has been served.
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
NBA suspends Miles Bridges 30 games without pay for his role in domestic violence involving the mother of his children. With that said, league is giving him 20 games already served for missing entire 2022-23 season without pay. He will miss first 10 games he is eligible to play. pic.twitter.com/SvUIXA4rdF – 3:09 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Very interesting that the NBA considers Miles Bridges as having served 20 games of a 30-game suspension despite not being under contract with a team this season.
Very interesting that the NBA considers Miles Bridges as having served 20 games of a 30-game suspension despite not being under contract with a team this season.
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
NBA suspended Miles Bridges 30 games without pay because of “a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children.”
NBA suspended Miles Bridges 30 games without pay because of “a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children.”
Rod Boone @rodboone
NBA announced Miles Bridges has been suspended for 30 games without pay. The league conducted its own investigation and it’s finally concluded. pic.twitter.com/pdo4vhdsX9 – 3:06 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Finally clarity on Miles Bridges, 30 game suspension with 20 served retrospectively so he’s only facing a 10 game suspension next year. I’ve cant remember the NBA doing retrospective suspension before, perhaps some admittance that the investigation took longer than they had hoped – 3:04 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Former Michigan State forward Miles Bridges has been suspended 30 games by the NBA for his involvement in a domestic-violence incident with his child’s mother in 2022.
Former Michigan State forward Miles Bridges has been suspended 30 games by the NBA for his involvement in a domestic-violence incident with his child’s mother in 2022.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA press release on 30-game suspension for Miles Bridges: pic.twitter.com/bdGBjw5EoM – 3:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The NBA is suspending Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges for 30 games – with 20 games considered already served, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. So Bridges will serve 10-game suspension for start of 2023-24 season. – 2:59 PM
More on this storyline
Miles Bridges says he may be back in the NBA soon, returning to play for the Charlotte Hornets. “It’s been a long process,” Bridges told The Associated Press on Tuesday night at halftime of Michigan State’s home game against No. 17 Indiana. “I might be back in March.” -via Associated Press / February 22, 2023
The Hornets are prioritizing retaining Miles Bridges and PJ Washington as free agents and anticipated a strong market for Jalen McDaniels based on the trade interest he drew from a bevy of teams, which led Charlotte to trade McDaniels. With Gordon Hayward also on the books for $31.5 million next season, Charlotte feared losing McDaniels to a team with cap space willing to make an offer sheet the organization couldn’t match and traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers. -via HoopsHype / February 11, 2023