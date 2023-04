Nicolas Batum on Russell Westbrook: 'We've got to stop focusing on the negative of that guy'

Ahead of Sunday’s Game 1, Durant spoke with members of Suns media at practice, where he was asked about Westbrook and if that competitive edge is still there against one another. “I think Russ is competitive against any player he plays against,” Kevin Durant said of Russell Westbrook, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central. “I don’t think it was just specific to me. I think a lot of the fans and the people that were watching, it was high-intensity for them, it was entertainment for them. For us players, it’s just another game, it’s regularly scheduled programming, but Russ is that way. I’ve played with him for so long and watched him for so long, he was that way against everybody, so I don’t expect anything different.” -via Clutch Points / April 13, 2023