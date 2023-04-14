Nicolas Batum on Russell Westbrook: 'We've got to stop focusing on the negative of that guy'

“We’ve got to stop focusing on the negative of that guy,” Batum added on the ‘I Got Next’ Podcast. “I think we focus way too much on the negative of that guy. I understand situations. It didn’t work in the last situation. And that’s okay. And whether that’s his fault, the team’s fault. I don’t know. And I don’t care. It happened. It’s over. He moved on. Now he’s with us. And he’s doing good. I mean, he’s doing good.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook and Paul George played the same number of games together as Clippers as Zion and BI played together under two years of Willie Green.
And Russ/PG played more minutes (317) than Green got out of Zion/BI – 12:39 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
It’s so crazy watching OKC from the 2016 WCF to The Westbrook Show to blowing it up to now. It’s like we’re watching the team grow up together and I love that for us. – 12:07 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“There’s no beef at all, but he knows I’m going to compete and I know he’s going to compete and that’s all it is.”
Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook to ‘compete’ against each other for first time in playoffs (w/videos) #Suns #ClipperNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘No beef’: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook set to battle for first time ever in playoffs (w/videos) #Suns #ClipperNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook will be facing Kevin Durant for the first time in a playoff series. Westbrook says both will be highly competitive but that he has nothing but respect for KD and ‘there’s no beef’ between the two former teammates espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Russell Westbrook on facing Suns forward Kevin Durant in the NBA playoffs: “There’s no beef. I got nothing but respect for him and things he’s done with his career.” bit.ly/43wuheX pic.twitter.com/rOREWsJSi7 – 5:49 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
quite a time capsule clip here: oj mayo bricks a tough contested two mid shot clock, darren collison pushes in transition to westbrook, who bricks a three and (a drastically physically different) kevin love tip dunks it pic.twitter.com/Ej6klw23Ec – 4:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook says it will be ‘normal’ to face Kevin Durant in Clippers-Suns series: ‘There’s no beef’
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think Russ is competitive against whoever he plays against.”
Kevin Durant on facing Russell Westbrook in the playoffs. #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/lDpcdJSp1q – 3:55 PM
Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum
Historique! Félicitations les filles 🥇🏆🙏🏽 @ASVEL_Feminin pic.twitter.com/fOVw1FvvQb – 3:50 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“It’ll be normal for me. I think people still think there’s some beef or something. There’s no beef.”
Russell Westbrook on facing Kevin Durant and the Suns.
(via @TomerAzarly)
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook on Kevin Durant: “There’s no beef.” pic.twitter.com/XAxTH87giJ – 1:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook on playoffs with KD: “Sit down at times and like, you know, look at back in the day, those series, and kind of what could have been. Definitely. But not, as much as I’ll reflect on probably when I’m done playing. I’ll probably reflect on it a lot more.” – 1:56 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook on if he ever looks back on his time with Kevin Durant and what could have been: “Definitely, look at back in the day, those series and what could have been. But not as much as probably when I am done, I probably will reflect on it a lot more.” – 1:54 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook on facing Kevin Durant in a 7-game series: “I think people still think like there’s some beef or something. There’s no beef… There’s no beef. I got nothing but respect for him and things he’s done. There’s no beef at all.” – 1:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook says that there is no beef with Kevin Durant… repeatedly 😆
“He knows I’m going to compete.” – 1:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook is here. He said Kevin Durant has become even more efficient as a scorer since they played together. – 1:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum overlapped in Portland with Monty Williams.
“He changed the culture for that (Suns) franchise, as soon as he got there. Now you got KD to the mix. Good for them.
“You got two great coaches and they face each other, Ty against Monty. So, going to be a great series.” – 1:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Part 3.
Russell Westbrook is the X-factor.
On his level of play this year, his past with Kevin Durant and if an all-time great has one more run in him: arizonasports.com/story/3519535/… – 1:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
If Russell Westbrook tweeted ⬇️, it instantly vaults into the pantheon of NBA twitter. pic.twitter.com/E3HqQF88Kj – 11:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Yes, NBA does keep a play-in record book.
Most points: Jayson Tatum, 50, Celtics vs. Wizards 2021.
Most rebounds: 23, Jonas Valanciunas, Grizzlies vs. Spurs, 2021.
Most assists: Russell Westbrook, 15, Wizards vs. Pacers, 2021.
Most steals: 5 (twice). Most blocks: 5 (3 times). – 2:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook is the first player in 30+ seasons to record
700+ PTS
300+ REB
300+ AST
off the bench. pic.twitter.com/nLgAGD6J6A – 11:38 AM
More on this storyline
“I’m not shocked,” Batum said of Westbrook on the ‘I Got Next’ Podcast. “When they asked me, ‘what do you guys think about having him?’ It’s pretty much what I’m envisioning. Is he going to take shots and turn the ball over? Yes, like every point guard in this league! It feels like when you talk about Westbrook, it feels like all the other players in the NBA are perfect, nobody else misses shots, everyone averages like 95 percent from three, and lose 0.2 turnovers per game. -via Clutch Points / April 14, 2023
“The guy’s a winner. All year long, people talk about, ‘Playoff Kawhi this, playoff Kawhi that…’ For a guard/wing guy, the numbers [in 2021] compared to Shaq. When he turns into that mode, he can be dangerous for sure.” Nicolas Batum on Playoff Kawhi Leonard -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 13, 2023
Law Murray: I think we *could* get interesting PF usage tomorrow. I asked Tyronn Lue about production from Nicolas Batum/Robert Covington after Saturday in NOLA pic.twitter.com/Reyd6ASzbw -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 4, 2023
Ahead of Sunday’s Game 1, Durant spoke with members of Suns media at practice, where he was asked about Westbrook and if that competitive edge is still there against one another. “I think Russ is competitive against any player he plays against,” Kevin Durant said of Russell Westbrook, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central. “I don’t think it was just specific to me. I think a lot of the fans and the people that were watching, it was high-intensity for them, it was entertainment for them. For us players, it’s just another game, it’s regularly scheduled programming, but Russ is that way. I’ve played with him for so long and watched him for so long, he was that way against everybody, so I don’t expect anything different.” -via Clutch Points / April 13, 2023
“It’s nothing, it’ll be normal for me,” Russell Westbrook said of facing Kevin Durant for the first time in a playoff series. “I think people still think there’s some beef or something. There’s no beef of any sort. I think that’s the narrative for media, for people to talk about. But there’s no beef that I got. Nothing but respect for him and things he’s done with his career. Happy to see him back from injury. There’s no beef at all. He knows I’m gonna compete, I know he’s gonna compete, and that’s all it is.” -via Clutch Points / April 13, 2023