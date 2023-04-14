Paolo Banchero a finalist for ROY

Clemente Almanza: Jalen Williams was named a finalist for Rookie of the Year. Others include: Paolo Banchero Walker Kessler
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @Balldontlie
There have been some FANTASTIC rookie ballers this season, but which will win 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year?
▪️ Paolo Banchero
▪️ Walker Kessler
▪️ Jalen Williams pic.twitter.com/UZkOwSxdBz – 7:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard did not finish in the top three for Rookie of the Year.
Top 3 finalists: Banchero, Williams, Kessler. – 6:37 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Walker Kessler named a finalist for Rookie of the Year. Paolo Banchero and Jalen Williams the other two. – 6:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams was named a finalist for Rookie of the Year. Others include:
Paolo Banchero
Walker Kessler – 6:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
It’s fine to think Banchero is the ROY. He’s had a phenomenal season. Acting like Kessler wasn’t great is too much. He was one of the best defenders in the league as a rookie. And he drove winning. The only reason the Jazz didn’t make the postseason is because they chose not to – 11:53 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
This Rookie of the Year voting looks like when my man @ctsbulls took Andrea Bargnani (homer!) over Brandon Roy.
20 of the ballots compiled by @CroesFire and 19 of them have Paolo Banchero first. SLC’s @andyblarsen has Walker Kessler.
Okay, it’s not quite as bad as Bargs. pic.twitter.com/d1gP0l42xq – 9:50 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Paolo Banchero’s averages in his first season with the Magic:
▪️ 20 points
▪️ 6.9 rebounds
▪️ 33.8 minutes
What did he learn? And what’s next?
@JakeLFischer catches up with the presumptive Rookie of the Year ➡️ yhoo.it/41tx9XW pic.twitter.com/P9oRdgGpii – 6:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
My guess for how the Thunder will be represented in NBA Awards this season:
All-NBA First Team
SGA
Mitchell
Giannis
Tatum
Embiid
All-Rookie First Team
Banchero
JDub
Kessler
Murray
Mathurin
Coach of the Year
1. Brown
2. Daigneault
Most Improved
1. Markkanen
2. SGA – 5:08 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
“When it’s a bigger game or depending on the matchups or what not, there might be a game where you need to dominate from the tip and just be a beast,” Paolo Banchero told @YahooSports. More reflections on a Rookie of the Year campaign that was: sports.yahoo.com/how-paolo-banc… – 11:46 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Even though Paolo Banchero initially declared his wish to play for Italy, doubts have started to rise recently after the player’s latest claims.
Will Banchero play for Italy both this summer and in the future? We analyze 🧐
basketnews.com/news-188023-wi… – 2:27 PM
More on this storyline
Andy Larsen: Basically… the advanced stats all favor Kessler, and I’ve always been an analytically-oriented voter. I think I would have made this vote even if I covered another team. Here’s where the rookies rank in EPM, and here’s what I wrote in explaining my vote. -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 14, 2023
Marc Stein: Jalen Williams and Paolo Banchero win the final West and East Rookie of the Month awards for April. More NBA from me: http://marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 11, 2023
Ira Winderman: Magic injury report for Sunday at Heat: Out: Wendell Carter Jr, Jonathan Isaac, Jay Scrubb, Moritz Wagner. Questionable: Paolo Banchero, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner. Nothing yet from Heat. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 8, 2023
