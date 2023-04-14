Pascal Siakam not well-regarded on the trade market?

While those three players have decisions to make, so does Toronto management. The feeling among other clubs is that there will be significant change — perhaps quite a bit of it. “They’re going to get rid of some of their assets and just go in another direction,” said a league source. “Who it is, I don’t know. But I know that (OG) Anunoby’s name comes up all the time. Interestingly enough, Pascal Siakam’s name is not as well regarded as you would have thought. The guy gets buckets. He can score. But it do think he and Gary Trent carry the same label. They can score, but I’m not sure they help you win.”
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I shoot for what people would think is impossible, it’s just the way I approach things … but what is this, April 13th? I didn’t expect to be here talking …” Pascal Siakam on not reaching his goals for this year. – 12:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam: “I didn’t sleep at all last night but I couldn’t tell you what I was thinking. We weren’t consistent enough as a team to have the success that we want to have. A lot of ups and downs… It just wasn’t enough consistency to be able to win in this league.” – 12:46 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal Siakam says he didn’t sleep at all last night but was kind of in a blank state. Highlights a lack of consistency as the main issue the team had this season. – 12:45 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Pascal Siakam said he didn’t sleep at all after last night’s loss. Said he heard DeMar’s daughter yelling but doesn’t think it was a distraction. On the season: “We weren’t consistent enough as a team to have the success we wanted to have.” – 12:44 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I don’t think so.” – Pascal Siakam on the notion that Diar DeRozan turned the game last night – 12:44 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam says he could hear DeMar’s daughter screaming but says he doesn’t think it was a distraction – 12:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pascal Siakam this season:
— 24/8/6
— Most 25/5/5 games ever by a Raptor
— Career-highs in PPG and APG
— 1 of 4 players with 1500/400/400
Top __ player the the NBA. pic.twitter.com/zMwuuoP0Sl – 11:12 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
A somber Pascal Siakam says he’s going to take a few days to clear his mind after a disappointing season comes to a disappointing end. “It was a tough season for us in general. I just want to sit back, evaluate everything and see what we can do to get better.” – 10:19 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Pascal Siakam said he has to do better from the free throw line. pic.twitter.com/l9cJlerMyy – 10:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I’ve got to be better than 5-for-11 from the line.” – Pascal Siakam
He says he didn’t think the screaming had anything to do with the struggles – 10:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
What a collapse by Toronto, ending a tremendously disappointing season. Now the focus turns to the futures of Nick Nurse, Fred Van Vleet, Gary Trent, and even Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby with a year left on their deals. – 9:51 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
And with those misses by Pascal Siakam, the Raptors are 18 of 36 from the free-throw line. – 9:47 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“Pascal Siakam is the best player in the NBA that nobody talks about.” – Jalen Rose
Spicy P’s first half:
▫️ 20 PTS
▫️ 8-12 FG
▫️ 5 REB
▫️ 3 AST pic.twitter.com/Aa5zWREP5Q – 8:26 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Raptors 58, Bulls 47.
Fred VanVleet is carving up the Bulls’ defense and hit a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the second quarter. Pascal Siakam is having his way exploiting Bulls’ mismatches.
DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls with 12 points. – 8:13 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso worked with starters at Wednesday’s shootaround, which means he’s headed for minutes matched up vs. Pascal Siakam
Talked to Caruso about guarding bigger players and his thoughts on his All-Defensive team chances
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:51 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
My Top 5
Pascal Siakam
Naji Marshall
Stephen Curry
Cedi Osman
Anthony Davis
hoopshype.com/gallery/sneake… – 1:59 PM
Ryan Wolstat: Pascal Siakam said he’d love to be in Toronto long-term. “It’s a part of who I am as a person. This feels like home.” -via Twitter @WolstatSun / April 13, 2023