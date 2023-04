Pascal Siakam not well-regarded on the trade market?

While those three players have decisions to make, so does Toronto management. The feeling among other clubs is that there will be significant change — perhaps quite a bit of it. “They’re going to get rid of some of their assets and just go in another direction,” said a league source. “Who it is, I don’t know. But I know that (OG) Anunoby’s name comes up all the time. Interestingly enough, Pascal Siakam’s name is not as well regarded as you would have thought. The guy gets buckets. He can score. But it do think he and Gary Trent carry the same label. They can score, but I’m not sure they help you win.”Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com