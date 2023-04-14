Paul George on Clippers playoff schedule: The league's been f****** us up for a while

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
I was there for Lou Will and Pat Bev’s hilarious “I promise we tried” analysis of guarding KD during the 2019 playoffs.
Paul George said that Durant’s so gifted “there’s no coverage. Honestly it’s just hopefully he misses shots. Hopefully he’s not hot that night.” pic.twitter.com/rkut3x880H – 5:50 PM
I was there for Lou Will and Pat Bev’s hilarious “I promise we tried” analysis of guarding KD during the 2019 playoffs.
Paul George said that Durant’s so gifted “there’s no coverage. Honestly it’s just hopefully he misses shots. Hopefully he’s not hot that night.” pic.twitter.com/rkut3x880H – 5:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George called not having a two-day break between any of Games 1-4 vs. Suns “bullshit” on @PodcastPShow.
“If we could just look at it like let’s fucking take care of business, we’ll get the most rest out of this. Hopefully see where I’m at. (😏) Maybe I’m good.” pic.twitter.com/vjQxbiaWYP – 5:43 PM
Paul George called not having a two-day break between any of Games 1-4 vs. Suns “bullshit” on @PodcastPShow.
“If we could just look at it like let’s fucking take care of business, we’ll get the most rest out of this. Hopefully see where I’m at. (😏) Maybe I’m good.” pic.twitter.com/vjQxbiaWYP – 5:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
On his podcast @PodcastPShow, Paul George described seeing all us reporters videoing him shooting recently and says he’s “just stationary shooting … just testing out to see if I can jump on it.” pic.twitter.com/jdJW75mNr3 – 5:37 PM
On his podcast @PodcastPShow, Paul George described seeing all us reporters videoing him shooting recently and says he’s “just stationary shooting … just testing out to see if I can jump on it.” pic.twitter.com/jdJW75mNr3 – 5:37 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As Paul George continues to shoot, Kawhi Leonard returns to the postseason for first time since ACL tear. Clips need Playoff Kawhi and his experience of defending Kevin Durant. Only two others have more halfcourt matchups defending KD in last 10 seasons espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:27 PM
As Paul George continues to shoot, Kawhi Leonard returns to the postseason for first time since ACL tear. Clips need Playoff Kawhi and his experience of defending Kevin Durant. Only two others have more halfcourt matchups defending KD in last 10 seasons espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George on @PodcastPShow reacting to Clippers postseason schedule: “It’s bullshit. It’s bullshit — the league’s been fucking us up for a while.” – 5:14 PM
Paul George on @PodcastPShow reacting to Clippers postseason schedule: “It’s bullshit. It’s bullshit — the league’s been fucking us up for a while.” – 5:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers star Paul George remains out to begin postseason, won’t return until knee ‘close to 100 percent’ 📰 @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4413019/2023/0… – 3:48 PM
Clippers star Paul George remains out to begin postseason, won’t return until knee ‘close to 100 percent’ 📰 @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4413019/2023/0… – 3:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Paul George getting up shots before practice pic.twitter.com/7AWrIt9IoC – 3:08 PM
Clippers’ Paul George getting up shots before practice pic.twitter.com/7AWrIt9IoC – 3:08 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George getting shots up again before Clippers practice pic.twitter.com/AcfhpdfORk – 3:02 PM
Paul George getting shots up again before Clippers practice pic.twitter.com/AcfhpdfORk – 3:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The catch and shoot is there for Paul George.
The other movements… that’s gonna take time. pic.twitter.com/mJXtVtwyj7 – 3:01 PM
The catch and shoot is there for Paul George.
The other movements… that’s gonna take time. pic.twitter.com/mJXtVtwyj7 – 3:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George out here working up a sweat again. pic.twitter.com/Yvl5GgiR2p – 2:59 PM
Paul George out here working up a sweat again. pic.twitter.com/Yvl5GgiR2p – 2:59 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said it is encouraging to see a Paul George shooting on the floor again but that the Clippers will be smart about any possible return and make sure George is fully healthy and not at risk of any further injury before any return. – 2:15 PM
Ty Lue said it is encouraging to see a Paul George shooting on the floor again but that the Clippers will be smart about any possible return and make sure George is fully healthy and not at risk of any further injury before any return. – 2:15 PM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: Kawhi Leonard on approach with Paul George injured: “He’s out, but we still got other players on the team that could help. And it’s just like any other game really. It’s another basketball game. It’s just a title in it now. And you have a chance to get an ultimate goal for a team.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 14, 2023
Law Murray: Tyronn Lue says that he is encouraged by Paul George’s progress, but states that the team will protect him and not have him come back until his knee is stable. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 14, 2023
Paul George: “I think fans don’t really understand how tough it is on a nightly basis to play both ends to prepare to play both ends. It exerts a lot out of you. People always ‘oh you don’t shoot well, your percentage’. A lot of times I be tired when I’m on offense. My legs are dead” -via reddit / April 14, 2023