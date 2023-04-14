Rudy Gobert says wouldn't have played Tuesday if he wasn't suspended

Rudy Gobert says wouldn't have played Tuesday if he wasn't suspended

Darren Wolfson: Some thoughts a few of us gathered from Rudy Gobert after #Timberwolves practice today. He confirmed what a few of us opined: He wouldn’t have played Tuesday if he wasn’t suspended. His back just isn’t right. But it’s improving daily. If OKC game was tonight, he’d try and play.
Rudy Gobert addressed the situation with Kyle Anderson #NBA
Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns both listed as ‘questionable’ for Play-In game vs. Thunder
Today’s show: Gobert back at practice + What to expect from Ant + An OKC preview w/ @AndrewKSchlecht
– Gobert’s availability for Friday
– O rebounds v. transition D
– Playing through KAT in the post
– Inflection points that could determine the OKC matchup
Rudy Gobert when asked if the officiating is different in the playoffs:
“Yeah, they let go a little bit more contact. When it comes to myself, they let it go during the regular season, too.”
He did say the second sentence with a smile on his face. – 3:36 PM
Rudy Gobert said, “it was tough” to be home watching the Lakers game.
“We had a great game. Maybe one shot, one rebound, one play away from winning that game. It’s always hard for me as a competitor to watch and not be able to contribute.” – 3:35 PM
Rudy Gobert said if he was not suspended for the game against the Lakers, his back would not have allowed him to play. – 3:29 PM
Asked if he wasn’t suspended if he would have played in LA, due to the back spasms, Rudy Gobert said, “probably not”
Asked if he would play if the game was tonight, Gobert said: “I would try. I would warmup and see how it goes, but I wouldn’t be able to move like I would like to” – 3:24 PM
Chris Finch said Rudy Gobert is still going through some things with the back spasms. Status uncertain for tomorrow but they hope he can go. – 2:43 PM
The payroll of the Wolves’ (presumed) starting lineup is almost double the Thunder’s
Gobert: $38.2m
Towns: $33.8M
Anderson: $8.8M
Edwards: $10.7M
Conley: $22.7M
Total: $114.2M
Williams: $2.0M
Williams: $4.3M
Giddey: $6.3M
Dort: $15.3M
Gilgeous-Alexander: $30.9M
Total: $58.8M – 12:42 PM

