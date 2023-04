Rudy Gobert will start against OKC

As disappointed as the Wolves were in Gobert’s act, there was some concern as they debated how to handle it that Rudy Gobert would be viewed as the lone culprit in the confrontation, team sources told The Athletic. When they looked at the situation in full, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, they knew Gobert had to be disciplined for his behavior. But there were also conversations behind the scenes about Anderson’s conduct toward a teammate who was trying to play through debilitating back spasms. Ultimately, Kyle Anderson was not punished. But there have been numerous conversations with him about the situation. Finch said he considered the case closed and felt confident the team was locked in on beating the Thunder . -via The Athletic / April 14, 2023