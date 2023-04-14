Rudy Gobert will start against OKC

Dane Moore: Rudy Gobert is IN tonight. And another surprising addition to the starting lineup… Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who will be taking the Jaden McDaniels role.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault rolling out the same starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Timberwolves starters
Mike Conley
Anthony Edwards
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Rudy Gobert – 9:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Both Karl-Anthony Towns & Rudy Gobert are in the starting lineup for the Timberwolves – 9:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert is IN tonight.
And another surprising addition to the starting lineup… Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who will be taking the Jaden McDaniels role. – 9:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert will warm up and see how he feels before making a decision on if he plays.
Finch said Jaylen Nowell is “hopefully trending in the right direction” to play. – 7:52 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert (back spasms) will go through his warmups and see how he feels.
Says Gobert was a little stiff this morning. – 7:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Rudy Gobert is going to go through warmups and see how he feels, Chris Finch said. – 7:45 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Rudy Gobert addressed the situation with Kyle Anderson #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:20 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns both listed as ‘questionable’ for Play-In game vs. Thunder
cbssports.com/nba/news/timbe… – 11:49 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show: Gobert back at practice + What to expect from Ant + An OKC preview w/ @AndrewKSchlecht
– Gobert’s availability for Friday
– O rebounds v. transition D
– Playing through KAT in the post
– Inflection points that could determine the OKC matchup
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert on the impact the scuffle with he and Kyle Anderson had on their relationship:
“I still love Kyle. He’s still my brother. I tell people, sometimes you fight with your family. Sometimes you fight with people that you have a lot of love and respect for. It’s life.” – 3:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert when asked if the officiating is different in the playoffs:
“Yeah, they let go a little bit more contact. When it comes to myself, they let it go during the regular season, too.”
He did say the second sentence with a smile on his face. – 3:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert said, “it was tough” to be home watching the Lakers game.
“We had a great game. Maybe one shot, one rebound, one play away from winning that game. It’s always hard for me as a competitor to watch and not be able to contribute.” – 3:35 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert said if he was not suspended for the game against the Lakers, his back would not have allowed him to play. – 3:29 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Asked if he wasn’t suspended if he would have played in LA, due to the back spasms, Rudy Gobert said, “probably not”
Asked if he would play if the game was tonight, Gobert said: “I would try. I would warmup and see how it goes, but I wouldn’t be able to move like I would like to” – 3:24 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Rudy Gobert said his back spasms would have kept him out of Tuesday’s game if he wasn’t suspended. He’ll see how he feels for tomorrow night. – 3:17 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch said Rudy Gobert is still going through some things with the back spasms. Status uncertain for tomorrow but they hope he can go. – 2:43 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The payroll of the Wolves’ (presumed) starting lineup is almost double the Thunder’s
Gobert: $38.2m
Towns: $33.8M
Anderson: $8.8M
Edwards: $10.7M
Conley: $22.7M
Total: $114.2M
Williams: $2.0M
Williams: $4.3M
Giddey: $6.3M
Dort: $15.3M
Gilgeous-Alexander: $30.9M
Total: $58.8M – 12:42 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Was heartwarming to see @ZachLowe_NBA not join the Minutes Mafia and voted Jaren Jackson Jr DPOY.
His article notes how both Kawhi and Gobert both won award w/ same minutes.
MORE INTERESTING: voting is public, and all same people making MINUTES argument…. You guessed… – 6:56 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Timberwolves missed Rudy Gobert tonight.
Towns got in foul trouble, then crumbled as usual. No size/defense behind KAT with Reid and McDaniels both out. Lakers lived in the paint with 12 offensive boards and shot 21/31 at the rim.
Love or hate Gobert, Minnesota needed him. pic.twitter.com/PJzKFhK2Mn – 2:34 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The T-Wolves should have given Gobert a 48-minute suspension. – 12:45 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Kyle Anderson turnover. In that moment, what was Rudy Gobert thinking? – 12:38 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Minnesota still playing without KAT or Ant … or Gobert … or Jaden McDaniels… this is insane. – 12:09 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
How about Rudy Gobert lighting a fire under these Wolves.
Brilliant. – 11:52 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
no gobert, no jaden, on the road vs. lebron and anthony davis in a huge game that would yield minnesota a rematch against the banged up grizzlies in round 1, and karl is the best player by a decent margin. 17, 6, 4, 2 blocks, 1 turnover, only 2 fouls. hasn’t missed a shot, is +23 – 11:20 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Rudy Gobert watching the T-Wolves cook without him pic.twitter.com/UUocWGIAnR – 11:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Two quick fouls on Karl Anthony-Towns here. Minnesota’s suffering from a serious lack of depth in the frontcourt with Gobert’s suspension and Naz Reid’s injury.
LAL within 6 with 6:14 to play in the 2nd Q. – 11:00 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
If the T-Wolves win Kyle Anderson gets one free punch at Gobert. – 10:36 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Nathan Knight bricks a 3 and I remember that not only are they without McDaniels and Gobert, but also Naz Reid. Yikes. – 10:31 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The price of Jarred Vanderbilt overplaying Anthony Edwards is higher when Rudy Gobert’s not in there mucking up the paint. – 10:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Timberwolves-Lakers 7-8 game
Anthony Davis has had a field day against the Timberwolves this season even with Rudy Gobert playing. With Gobert suspended, the Lakers are going to dominate the glass thoroughly and force Anthony Edwards and KAT to be even more efficient without FTs pic.twitter.com/qlXdgkRsK5 – 10:11 PM
More on this storyline
As disappointed as the Wolves were in Gobert’s act, there was some concern as they debated how to handle it that Rudy Gobert would be viewed as the lone culprit in the confrontation, team sources told The Athletic. When they looked at the situation in full, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, they knew Gobert had to be disciplined for his behavior. But there were also conversations behind the scenes about Anderson’s conduct toward a teammate who was trying to play through debilitating back spasms. Ultimately, Kyle Anderson was not punished. But there have been numerous conversations with him about the situation. Finch said he considered the case closed and felt confident the team was locked in on beating the Thunder. -via The Athletic / April 14, 2023
Darren Wolfson: Some thoughts a few of us gathered from Rudy Gobert after #Timberwolves practice today. He confirmed what a few of us opined: He wouldn’t have played Tuesday if he wasn’t suspended. His back just isn’t right. But it’s improving daily. If OKC game was tonight, he’d try and play. -via Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP / April 14, 2023
Clutch Points: Rudy Gobert (back) & Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are both QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s Play-in game vs. the Thunder, Timberwolves have announced. pic.twitter.com/G1t0trhZN7 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 13, 2023