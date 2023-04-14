Shawn Kemp charged with assault due to gun incident

Adrian Wojnarowski: Former Sonics star Shawn Kemp has been charged with assault in first degree stemming from March incident when Kemp allegedly fired a handgun in parking lot of a Tacoma shopping mall. His lawyer Scott Boatman tells ESPN that Kemp will enter plea of not guilty in upcoming…
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp charged with assault after alleged shooting in Washington, will plead not guilty
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Kemp says the incident was precipitated with him trying to recover alleged stolen property and that he was acting in self-defense. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 14, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Attorney Scott Boatman statement on his client Shawn Kemp: pic.twitter.com/2slkabXWl8 -via Twitter @wojespn / March 9, 2023
Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp fired a gun during a parking lot altercation prior to his felony arrest on Wednesday … footage obtained by TMZ Sports shows. 53-year-old Kemp — wearing a red vest — approached a vehicle and pointed his firearm … appearing to yell something before pulling the trigger at least once outside a Tacoma, Washington shopping mall around 2:00 PM. -via TMZ.com / March 9, 2023