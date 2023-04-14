Timberwolves had conversations about punishing Kyle Anderson for role in skirmish, too

As disappointed as the Wolves were in Gobert’s act, there was some concern as they debated how to handle it that Rudy Gobert would be viewed as the lone culprit in the confrontation, team sources told The Athletic. When they looked at the situation in full, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, they knew Gobert had to be disciplined for his behavior. But there were also conversations behind the scenes about Anderson’s conduct toward a teammate who was trying to play through debilitating back spasms. Ultimately, Kyle Anderson was not punished. But there have been numerous conversations with him about the situation. Finch said he considered the case closed and felt confident the team was locked in on beating the Thunder.
Source: Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Anthony Edwards fell down after that miss.
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Bob Hurley Sr. getting the shoutout during the Lakers-Wolves game.
When Paterson Catholic closed, it was big news in NJ when Kyle Anderson went to play for Hurley at St. Anthony’s.
He proceeded to go 65-0 with back-to-back NJ TOC titles under Hurley
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves starters tonight…
Mike Conley
Anthony Edwards
Taurean Prince
Kyle Anderson
Karl-Anthony Towns
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
More on this storyline
Dane Moore: Rudy Gobert on the impact the scuffle with he and Kyle Anderson had on their relationship: “I still love Kyle. He’s still my brother. I tell people, sometimes you fight with your family. Sometimes you fight with people that you have a lot of love and respect for. It’s life.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 13, 2023
Christopher Hine: Kyle Anderson said he and Rudy Gobert “hashed it out” Sunday night and put the incident behind them already. He called the reaction to what happened “kind of lame.” Here’s his full quote: -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / April 11, 2023
Woj on Gobert’s suspension: The team isn’t happy with either Rudy or Kyle Anderson -via YouTube / April 11, 2023