Tyronn Lue: Clippers won't rush Paul George's return

Law Murray: Tyronn Lue says that he is encouraged by Paul George’s progress, but states that the team will protect him and not have him come back until his knee is stable.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The catch and shoot is there for Paul George.
The other movements… that’s gonna take time. pic.twitter.com/mJXtVtwyj7 – 3:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This has been a defense focused week for Clippers, but I asked Tyronn Lue about what he needs his team to keep in mind offensively.
T Lue was not satisfied with the stagnant nature of offense since the second game of the Memphis miniseries. pic.twitter.com/e86V4Os0rM – 2:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For comparison
Russell Westbrook and Paul George played the same number of games together as Clippers as Zion and BI played together under two years of Willie Green.
And Russ/PG played more minutes (317) than Green got out of Zion/BI – 12:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Paul George @Yg_Trece
Hops, handles, and…bobbles? Explore all facets of my game (including bobblehead PG) in augmented reality with the new AT&T Playmaker: Paul George Edition. Check it out below!
https://t.co/KXJa6AXH6J pic.twitter.com/6j0RvauSDm – 6:29 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Paul George also says Alperen Sengun has got “shades of Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol, and Nikola Jokic” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:53 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said today is a day they’ll study what they want to do defensively vs. Phoenix. Las tweek Lue walked me through how he preps, day by day, for a postseason series and all the work that goes into preparing for Game 1:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 4:52 PM
More on this storyline
Paul George: “I think fans don’t really understand how tough it is on a nightly basis to play both ends to prepare to play both ends. It exerts a lot out of you. People always ‘oh you don’t shoot well, your percentage’. A lot of times I be tired when I’m on offense. My legs are dead” -via reddit / April 14, 2023
Law Murray: We don’t have a full slate of the schedule yet (anytime is cool @NBA 😇) but sources maintain that it is unlikely that Paul George would be available vs Suns. The target remains the semifinals. If the Clippers can win 4 more games. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 12, 2023
Mark Medina: Clippers’ Paul George getting some shots up at the beginning of practice -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 12, 2023
Law Murray: T Lue on KD Suns: “They’ve only played 8 games, but KD has been around. He’s been seeing how they play, what they do. He knows the offense, because he’s been around a long enough time. He just happened to get hurt. But it’s going to be a tough challenge.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 11, 2023
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue said the Clippers have to be the more physical team defensively in this series vs. Phoenix. When he also mentioned Sunday the defense has to be sharper, he was asked if that was related to physicality. “It’s a physicality and a mental thing,” he’d said Sunday. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 11, 2023
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue: “I don’t know, man. I’m not talking about tis game. It’s over, we’re in the playoffs.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 9, 2023