Barring unexpected pre-game issue, Julius Randle will play in Game 1 vs. Cavaliers

Ian Begley: Barring an unexpected issue during his pre-game warmups, NYK’s Julius Randle will play in Game 1 vs Cavs, per SNY sources. Randle would be playing for first time since his left ankle sprain in late March. ESPN earlier reported that there was ‘a lot of optimism’ Randle would play
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle is warming up on the floor here in Cleveland. He isn’t going full speed but I don’t see any limp/hesitation. – 5:10 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Both Isaac Okoro (knee) and Julius Randle (ankle) are questionable. I would be shocked if either of them don’t play – 4:39 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Hearing Thibs say Randle will warm up before the game and they’ll see where he’s at is like jumping back into a time machine. – 4:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Barring an unexpected issue during his pre-game warmups, NYK’s Julius Randle will play in Game 1 vs Cavs, per SNY sources. Randle would be playing for first time since his left ankle sprain in late March. ESPN earlier reported that there was ‘a lot of optimism’ Randle would play – 4:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some of SNY’s pre-series coverage:
Scout says weakside corner is key: sny.tv/articles/nba-s…
Three things to watch, including statistical similarities: sny.tv/articles/thing…
Julius Randle’s already delivered in a big way for kids at @EMNRSchoolNYC:
sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:53 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Woj just now on ESPN:
“Good news for Knicks fans.” Woj confirms Julius Randle will test out his ankle pregame, but adds “there’s a lot of optimism” that Randle will play in Game 1 pic.twitter.com/tRfYol61Ww – 12:28 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Knicks star Julius Randle is targeting a return tonight in Game 1 vs. the Cavs, per @wojespn
More on @njdotcom
nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 8:12 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Julius Randle injury update: Knicks star listed as questionable for Game 1 vs. Cavaliers
cbssports.com/nba/news/juliu… – 6:23 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The New York Knicks list Julius Randle as questionable for Game 1 against the #Cavs tomorrow night. – 5:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Not gonna lie, I may have bet Cavs in 4/Cavs in 5 at high odds because of the Randle injury. If he’s back and himself that series is much closer to even. – 5:13 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks listing Julius Randle as questionable for Game 1 at Cleveland on Saturday with his sprained ankle. – 5:10 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
it’s incredible how much extra healing julius randle’s ankle did in ~30 seconds pic.twitter.com/IsL69ln8qh – 5:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Prior to this ankle sprain on March 29, Randle hadn’t missed a game this season has typically shown a willingness to play at less than 100 percent. He’s averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. – 5:03 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
NY will continue to play it close to the best for as long as possible… forcing Cleveland to prepare for either Randle or Obi starting at PF – 5:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Julius Randle is questionable for Game 1 with his sprained left ankle. – 5:02 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
As expected, Knicks are listing Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) as questionable for Game 1 at Cleveland. – 5:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As i said – Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) is questionable for Game 1 at Cleveland. – 5:02 PM
