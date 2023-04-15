Bulls confident Lonzo Ball will be back from injury but still don't have timeline

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas says Lonzo Ball’s status is still difficult to project and he doesn’t have a timeline on what a return looks like – 1:49 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
AK also declined to comment on whether the Bulls will pursue any exceptions from the league for Lonzo’s contract. – 1:49 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
AK has confidence Lonzo Ball will come back… just has no timeline. – 1:48 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Artūras Karnišovas on Lonzo Ball: “I have confidence that he’s going to come back.”
No timeline, however, for when there will be any updates on Lonzo’s health. – 1:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
AK: I have confidence that Lonzo is going to come back. I don’t have a timeline. – 1:47 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
If Raptors fans feel sad about those odds, consider Chicago gives its pick to Orlando unless they jump into Top4, plus they forfeited their second as penalty for Lonzo Ball early negotiations (Ball is excellent, but has mostly been hurt and has an uncertain future). – 9:43 PM
Lonzo Ball @ZO2_
Wish I was battling with my @Chicago Bulls brothers! Just know my comeback will be stronger than ever ❤️
I’ll be watching all my teammates highlights & stats on HEIR App https://t.co/JYpPbEzVw7
download & follow @Heir_Company ill be slidin on HEIR to chat soon 🦂♏️ pic.twitter.com/ITKgZyPf8t – 3:40 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. bullswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 10:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball (out) is only Bull listed on injury report for Friday in Miami. – 4:38 PM
More on this storyline
Joe Cowley: According to Billy Donovan, Bulls will go into next training camp with the mindset that Lonzo Ball won’t be available. Calling his timetable “indefinite.” -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / March 20, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Billy Donovan says Lonzo Ball had surgery today, and that his understanding is that it went well. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / March 20, 2023