Bulls want to re-sign Nikola Vucevic, Coby White

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vooch: Free agency is a mix of things. It’s not just the most money, especially at this stage of my career. Fit for me with team. Chance to win. Fit for family, with third child due in June. – 2:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch says the Bulls will have a priority in his approach to free agency, but he’s open to options. Says he’s been happy with the organization and relationships built during his 2.5 years in Chicago. – 2:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nikola Vucevic on free agency: The Bulls will have priority. I’d like to return. But it’s up to the front office. Open to testing market if need be. – 2:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch on his FA- “The Bulls will have priority…”
Said he will see what’s out there and test the market. – 2:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeRozan on Coby White: His work ethic is amazing. He loves the game. His passion is there. I love seeing young guys like that. – 2:28 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
AK also says he wants to re-sign both Nikola Vucevic and Coby White this summer – 1:58 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Artūras Karnišovas on whether the Bulls hope to re-sign Coby White: “Absolutely.”
He praised White for developing and showing growth in every aspect of his game this season. – 1:55 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
AK on free-agent Vucevic: “He’s been awesome for us, available for all 82 games. He’s a double-double machine. He’s a huge part of his team we hope to retain.” #Bulls – 1:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
AK: Vooch has been awesome for us, available for all 82 games. He’s a double-double machine. So he’s a huge part of this team. We hope to resign him. – 1:54 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
*Mentally steeling myself for the ratio and people responding without watching the vid*
Billy Donovan is getting ripped for subbing Coby White out at the end of last night’s game. Not saying it was good or bad, but here’s my best guess at his reasoning: youtu.be/hfN2VUfGCX4 – 9:42 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Only two Bulls made a 3-pointer against the Heat tonight. Alex Caruso and Coby White hit four apiece.
Max Strus made seven of Miami’s 10 3-pointers.
One of the strangest offensive games we’ve seen in years. – 9:50 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Didn’t like taking Coby White out of the game after he nailed three 3s in the 4Q. – 9:34 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Coby White hit a 3 with 3:47 remaining in the game; it was the last field goal the Bulls made – 9:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls have scored 1 points and 0 field goals since Coby White’s 3-pointer with 3:47 left. – 9:32 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Billy pulled the wrong levers in this quarter, and Zach Lavine and Vucevic have actively been negative impacts. – 9:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Coby White has earned a spot to close this game, to say the least – 9:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Regardless of when this season ends for the Bulls, Coby White’s growth is easily one of the most positive storylines of the year. He took multiple steps up in terms of confidence and impact on the court. – 9:11 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Hell of a lift by Coby White to get into shot position. These teams are so insistent on cutting off the paint, so watch for those shooters to relocate along the line to take advantage. – 9:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Butler takes another errant LaVine pass the other way for the layup, but Coby White with the cold-blooded three for a huge answer. – 9:09 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Coby White strokes a big 3 to quiet the Heat crowd after Miami cut it to two inside the final seven minutes. – 9:08 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls’ bench has given them 46 minutes but just seven points, five from Coby White and two from Patrick Williams.
And Patrick Beverley hasn’t scored.
Can the Bulls get something from someone not named DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević and Caruso? – 8:47 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams becomes the first Bulls bench player not named Coby White to score with 1:30 left in the third quarter. – 8:45 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Pass of the year by Vucevic, rebound-outlet all in one. LaVine dunk puts #Bulls ahead mid 3rdQ – 8:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That’s a 12-2 run for the Bulls, led by DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic. Scored tied at 56. Heat seemed to find something to open the half with getting Butler off Caruso but others have missed some makeable shots. – 8:30 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White was the only Bulls bench scorer in the first half with 5 points off 2-for-4 shooting. – 8:14 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Last time Heat and Bulls played, Jimmy Butler started defending DeRozan and Gabe Vincent got the LaVine assignment. Can hide Herro and Strus on PatBev and Caruso. Bam on Vuc. – 6:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls starting Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVince and Patrick Beverley. – 6:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Kyle Lowry (knee) and Gabe Vincent (hip) are available. So only Nikola Vucevic (back) out for Heat. – 5:14 PM
More on this storyline
When the Chicago Bulls took the court for their penultimate regular-season matchup Friday, only one veteran was on the court to start the game: center Nikola Vučević. Vučević was matter of fact about the decision to face the Mavericks in Dallas while most other veterans rested, saying the opportunity to play with younger teammates and square off against fellow European Luka Dončić was plenty of appeal to skip a rest game. “I’m not a big fan of sitting out,” Vučević said. -via Chicago Tribune / April 9, 2023
Throughout his career, Vučević has learned that each player needs to hone a plan for physical maintenance. But the veteran presences helped shape his meticulous approach to maintaining health. “You just watch and learn,” Vučević said. “You ask questions and you see things. A lot of it is trying and failing and seeing what works for you and what doesn’t. As you get older, you get to know your body better.” -via Chicago Tribune / April 9, 2023
With only 24 hours left before the season finale, Vučević joked that he would be keeping an extra eye out to avoid slipping in the shower or tripping over his children’s toys before Sunday’s noon tipoff. “I’m so close to doing it, I really want to get there,” Vučević said. “It’s very hard to do. Not a lot of people are able to do it so it’s something I just want to do for myself. It speaks a lot to my continuity, staying healthy.” -via Chicago Tribune / April 9, 2023