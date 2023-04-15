Coby White wants to be a starter, which will play part in his free-agency decision

KC Johnson: Coby White said he loves Chicago and his teammates and the organization but understands he’s entering a new phase, the business side of basketball, as a restricted free agent. Reiterates goal to be a starter and said that will be part of his conversation for free agency
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Coby White said he loves Chicago and his teammates and the organization but understands he’s entering a new phase, the business side of basketball, as a restricted free agent. Reiterates goal to be a starter and said that will be part of his conversation for free agency – 4:04 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Coby White, a restricted free agent this summer, on his potential future with the Bulls pic.twitter.com/ypxZGPrPrc – 4:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White says his goal is to be a starter. “That hasn’t changed …” – 4:01 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White on entering restricted free agency this summer: “I would like to be back, but a lot of that’s out of my control. I understand decisions have to be made. If I’m back, great. If I’m not, you’ve got to live with it.” – 4:01 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White says he hopes his restricted free agency works out for the best. “It’s a business at the end of the day.” – 4:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeRozan on Coby White: His work ethic is amazing. He loves the game. His passion is there. I love seeing young guys like that. – 2:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Artūras Karnišovas on whether the Bulls hope to re-sign Coby White: “Absolutely.”
He praised White for developing and showing growth in every aspect of his game this season. – 1:55 PM
Artūras Karnišovas on whether the Bulls hope to re-sign Coby White: “Absolutely.”
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
*Mentally steeling myself for the ratio and people responding without watching the vid*
Billy Donovan is getting ripped for subbing Coby White out at the end of last night’s game. Not saying it was good or bad, but here’s my best guess at his reasoning: youtu.be/hfN2VUfGCX4 – 9:42 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Only two Bulls made a 3-pointer against the Heat tonight. Alex Caruso and Coby White hit four apiece.
Max Strus made seven of Miami’s 10 3-pointers.
One of the strangest offensive games we’ve seen in years. – 9:50 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Didn’t like taking Coby White out of the game after he nailed three 3s in the 4Q. – 9:34 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Coby White hit a 3 with 3:47 remaining in the game; it was the last field goal the Bulls made – 9:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls have scored 1 points and 0 field goals since Coby White’s 3-pointer with 3:47 left. – 9:32 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Coby White has earned a spot to close this game, to say the least – 9:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Regardless of when this season ends for the Bulls, Coby White’s growth is easily one of the most positive storylines of the year. He took multiple steps up in terms of confidence and impact on the court. – 9:11 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Hell of a lift by Coby White to get into shot position. These teams are so insistent on cutting off the paint, so watch for those shooters to relocate along the line to take advantage. – 9:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Butler takes another errant LaVine pass the other way for the layup, but Coby White with the cold-blooded three for a huge answer. – 9:09 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Coby White strokes a big 3 to quiet the Heat crowd after Miami cut it to two inside the final seven minutes. – 9:08 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls’ bench has given them 46 minutes but just seven points, five from Coby White and two from Patrick Williams.
And Patrick Beverley hasn’t scored.
Can the Bulls get something from someone not named DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević and Caruso? – 8:47 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams becomes the first Bulls bench player not named Coby White to score with 1:30 left in the third quarter. – 8:45 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White was the only Bulls bench scorer in the first half with 5 points off 2-for-4 shooting. – 8:14 PM
More on this storyline
Jamal Collier: AK also says he wants to re-sign both Nikola Vucevic and Coby White this summer -via Twitter @JamalCollier / April 15, 2023
Julia Poe: DeMar DeRozan had Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams huddled up in the corner of the locker room for a quiet, impassioned talk. DeMar said he was focused on “just keeping everyone on the same page” after a hard loss. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / March 5, 2023
For these reasons, and the fact White only turned 23 this month and has displayed defensive and ballhandling growth this season, the Bulls should prioritize signing him to an extension this offseason. In fact, if the choice becomes keeping White or Ayo Dosunmu, there’s a strong argument to be made that Coby White’s ceiling is higher. -via NBC Sports / March 2, 2023