Dario Saric on free agency: 'I'd like to be back'

Rylan Stiles: Dario Saric on being a free agent “I really enjoy [being here]. It’s about situations how it’s going to be in July, draft picks, other players.” Said “what I witness here, I really like it, I’d like to be back.”
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dario Saric compared the Thunder org to a good laptop.
“You know, sometimes you can feel it. Same like laptops. Some laptops are better than other ones. You know what I mean? Sometimes they have the same controls … but some of them are better, and that’s what I would say.” – 1:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Dario Saric says he likes it in OKC: “It’s a high level organization. It’s well known around the league. Before I come here, I hear nice words.”
Saric says he would like to be back. But he knows there is a lot of variables like the draft and other players. – 12:54 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dario Saric on free agency, and how he feels about OKC: “I really like it. I would like to be back.” – 12:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dario Saric on being a free agent “I really enjoy [being here]. It’s about situations how it’s going to be in July, draft picks, other players.” Said “what I witness here, I really like it, I’d like to be back.” – 12:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dario Saric on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “just amazing player.” Said he has played with amazing players but Shai is one you can really rely on. Said he is doing a good job as a leader. “Great future in front of him.” – 12:50 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Dario Saric said Mark Daigneault really thinks ahead: “He sees the game a little bit different.”
Said that other coaches usually stick to their principles, but his openness to adjust is unique: “He’s the right coach for (this team).” – 12:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dario Saric on these last two games “it was good” for these guys to go through this environment…”it was a great experience.” Mentioned it was hard though being just one game instead of a series in the tournament. – 12:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dario Saric said these guys are competitive and want to be on the court even on off days. – 12:47 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Dario Saric on the Thunder: “They really act like a team who’s matured to win games in the future.”
Said young teams usually have players who play for themselves, which isn’t the case with OKC – 12:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Saric: “I think I learned how this guys can be in the future…high quality people.” Said they play team basketball. – 12:46 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Thinking this Saric-Waters-Joe frontcourt won’t get a long leash – 10:16 PM
Clemente Almanza: Dario Saric said he’s really enjoyed his time with the Thunder and said he’d like to return: “I really liked to be a part of this group.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / April 15, 2023
Rylan Stiles: Dario Saric “it’s a high-level organization. It’s well known around the league” said everyone talks about it around the league about how good the organization is. He compared it to laptops “you can just feel it..some laptops are better than others” -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / April 15, 2023
Rylan Stiles: Saric on Mark Daigneault “he really things ahead. He can see the game a little bit different. He is willing to gable on something’s.” Said “some coaches get where they stick to it, he is open minded” adds “he is the right coach for these young people here.” -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / April 15, 2023