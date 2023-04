DeMar DeRozan: 'Too much talent. It’s on us to look ourselves in the mirror'

That’s right: With the season on the line, the Bulls went 0-for-7 down the stretch of another clutch loss, defined as a game within five points with 5 minutes left. A winnable game, there for the taking, and the Bulls’ offense failed to produce. “This one hurts. I ain’t gonna lie. It’s a (expletive) feeling right now. It sucks. It shouldn’t have ended like that,” DeRozan said. “We gave ourself an opportunity to win the game. We were up. We can’t make the mistakes that we made. Now we’re sitting in our reality with nothing to do.” -via NBC Sports / April 15, 2023