DeMar DeRozan: 'Too much talent. It’s on us to look ourselves in the mirror'

“Too much talent,” DeRozan said, the implication being the Bulls shouldn’t have been in that position. “It’s on us to look ourselves in the mirror, re-evaluate ourselves and understand what we can do better. “Sometimes it don’t come down to just talent. It comes down to understanding the IQ of the game, being better, smarter. We showed spurts of it. But the good teams have that mental focus and approach every single day, even tough days. We were kind of up and down with that. We showed spurts of it. It’s on every individual player to come back better.”
Source: K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports
Source: K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan on the Bulls’ season-ending loss at Miami:
“This one hurt. I ain’t even gon’ lie,” he said. pic.twitter.com/dXrrl6uwrM – 11:08 PM
DeMar DeRozan on the Bulls’ season-ending loss at Miami:
“This one hurt. I ain’t even gon’ lie,” he said. pic.twitter.com/dXrrl6uwrM – 11:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
And that’s all she wrote folks.
The Heat win 102-91 as Jimmy Butler leads a chaotic closing effort.
Zach LaVine struggled mightily from the field and DeMar DeRozan couldn’t do quite enough to lift the Bulls back into the playoffs. – 9:35 PM
And that’s all she wrote folks.
The Heat win 102-91 as Jimmy Butler leads a chaotic closing effort.
Zach LaVine struggled mightily from the field and DeMar DeRozan couldn’t do quite enough to lift the Bulls back into the playoffs. – 9:35 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
DeMar DeRozan and Jimmy Butler were 2nd and 3rd in the NBA this season in clutch points. They were both just named finalists for the NBA’s new clutch player of the year award.
Bulls-Heat tied up with five minutes to play – 9:17 PM
DeMar DeRozan and Jimmy Butler were 2nd and 3rd in the NBA this season in clutch points. They were both just named finalists for the NBA’s new clutch player of the year award.
Bulls-Heat tied up with five minutes to play – 9:17 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls have that look.
Patrick Beverley’s making plays at both ends. DeMar DeRozan is coming alive with his scoring. Andre Drummond contributing valuable rebounding, defense and finishing at the rim.
Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso coming on soon to try to help close it out. – 8:59 PM
The Bulls have that look.
Patrick Beverley’s making plays at both ends. DeMar DeRozan is coming alive with his scoring. Andre Drummond contributing valuable rebounding, defense and finishing at the rim.
Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso coming on soon to try to help close it out. – 8:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler a finalist for the new Clutch Player of the Year, the Heat’s lone finalist for any of this season’s NBA award. The other “clutch” finalists are De’Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan. – 6:54 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler a finalist for the new Clutch Player of the Year, the Heat’s lone finalist for any of this season’s NBA award. The other “clutch” finalists are De’Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan. – 6:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most clutch points this season:
194 — De’Aaron Fox
159 — DeMar DeRozan
151 — Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/d5ug7QRl6e – 6:38 PM
Most clutch points this season:
194 — De’Aaron Fox
159 — DeMar DeRozan
151 — Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/d5ug7QRl6e – 6:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar DeRozan a finalist for the new Clutch Player of the Year Award, with Jimmy Butler and De’Aaron Fox. #Bulls – 6:35 PM
DeMar DeRozan a finalist for the new Clutch Player of the Year Award, with Jimmy Butler and De’Aaron Fox. #Bulls – 6:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls starting Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVince and Patrick Beverley. – 6:32 PM
Bulls starting Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVince and Patrick Beverley. – 6:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
8-9 games tonight
East game is basically DeMar DeRozan going up against a crew of Miami defenders who can’t stop him.
West game is basically Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dueling Anthony Edwards — after Ant struggled mightily Tuesday and after SGA narrowly won his battle vs BI. pic.twitter.com/2hnKsmChng – 3:53 PM
8-9 games tonight
East game is basically DeMar DeRozan going up against a crew of Miami defenders who can’t stop him.
West game is basically Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dueling Anthony Edwards — after Ant struggled mightily Tuesday and after SGA narrowly won his battle vs BI. pic.twitter.com/2hnKsmChng – 3:53 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Bulls to Miami in the 2022-23 season: “That’s it? That’s all you’ve got?” Bulls sweep series by double digit average per game. Will Heat also retire DeMar DeRozan’s jersey?
bit.ly/418Ljhl – 12:00 PM
Bulls to Miami in the 2022-23 season: “That’s it? That’s all you’ve got?” Bulls sweep series by double digit average per game. Will Heat also retire DeMar DeRozan’s jersey?
bit.ly/418Ljhl – 12:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan gave the official availability report for tonight:
Diar DeRozan: OUT (School)
(She also has her own basketball game) – 11:44 AM
DeMar DeRozan gave the official availability report for tonight:
Diar DeRozan: OUT (School)
(She also has her own basketball game) – 11:44 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: DeMar DeRozan is exactly .500 against Kyle Lowry.
Who you got tonight? pic.twitter.com/UsLgKdRDLr – 11:24 AM
Fun Fact: DeMar DeRozan is exactly .500 against Kyle Lowry.
Who you got tonight? pic.twitter.com/UsLgKdRDLr – 11:24 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan averaged 28.3 PPG on 64.7 FG% with 8 assists and 5.3 rebounds vs. Miami during regular season. – 10:53 AM
DeMar DeRozan averaged 28.3 PPG on 64.7 FG% with 8 assists and 5.3 rebounds vs. Miami during regular season. – 10:53 AM
More on this storyline
That’s right: With the season on the line, the Bulls went 0-for-7 down the stretch of another clutch loss, defined as a game within five points with 5 minutes left. A winnable game, there for the taking, and the Bulls’ offense failed to produce. “This one hurts. I ain’t gonna lie. It’s a (expletive) feeling right now. It sucks. It shouldn’t have ended like that,” DeRozan said. “We gave ourself an opportunity to win the game. We were up. We can’t make the mistakes that we made. Now we’re sitting in our reality with nothing to do.” -via NBC Sports / April 15, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Heat’s Jimmy Butler named one of the three finalists for the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year award. Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan and Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox are the other two finalists. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 14, 2023
Chris Haynes: DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar, was escorted out of Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday by Bulls’ security and led to team bus with her father after NBA notified team of severe online threats directed at the nine-year-old, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / April 14, 2023