James Harden on Brooklyn exit: 'Fast forward today, nobody’s like, OK, James was smart, James knew what he was doing'

Now the Nets will face Harden and the 76ers for the first time in a game that truly matters: Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. “I don’t want to really go into that. But there’s a lot of internal things that was going on, which was one of the reasons why I made my decision,” Harden said after the 76ers’ practice Friday afternoon in Camden, N.J. “And everybody talked down on me and gave me negative feedback or whatever you want to call it. “But now fast forward today, nobody’s like, OK, James was smart, James knew what he was doing. Which I don’t want credit, but it’s like, I’m happy where they are now. I mean, best of luck to those guys and [Nets owner] Joe Tsai and that organization. They turned what they had into something really good, so they’re in the playoffs and nothing but great, great talk about those guys and organization.”
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden says he feels great ahead of tomorrow’s playoff opener:
“I’m extremely prepared. I know I’m going to play 40 minutes tomorrow, minimum. I’m training my body, getting the right lifts in, to go out there and play 40, and be efficient & effective in those 40 minutes.” – 6:16 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden on the @sixers’ preparedness for the playoff run ahead:
“This year we had a full year under our belts. We know what to expect. We know what works, we know what doesn’t work. We know what our strengths are. We’re trying to get to those strengths as much as possible.” – 6:11 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
“I’m extremely prepared.”
New story with James Harden’s comments on how he feels compared to last postseason, plus an overview of the pre-playoffs backup center picture:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 6:10 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ahead of a playoff matchup with his former Nets team, James Harden reflects on his time in Brooklyn #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/14/six… via @SixersWire – 3:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden on his #Nets exit: “There’s a lot of internal things that was going on which was one of the reasons why I made my decision. And everybody talked down on me & gave me negative feedback…But now fast forward today, nobody’s like, okay, James was smart.” #76ers #Sixers – 2:19 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Fun @SLAMonline cover story on James Harden from @FrankieC7.
Also, I think this is kind of a new one from Harden, when asked what he wants to be remembered for:
“Biggest innovator to play the game!”
slamonline.com/the-magazine/j… – 1:42 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden, on this year’s playoffs vs. last year: “I’m excited, man. My energy, my pace, my aggressiveness is gonna be better. I’m just more comfortable, more confident in what I’m supposed to be doing out there.” – 1:27 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden: “My energy, my pace, my aggressiveness is gonna be better. I’m more comfortable, more confident in what I’m supposed to be doing out there.”
The Beard is ready for this playoff run #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/14/jam… via @SixersWire – 1:22 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Harden happy to be sitting in this seat. You can say what you want about the way he left the Nets but you have to give him some props for being the first person who was smart enough to figure out it was not smart to rely on Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/J93CKfxEzn – 1:18 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Entering a first-round series against his former team, James Harden was asked about his exit from Brooklyn a year ago. His full answer is below. pic.twitter.com/XWwuPN9z0b – 1:03 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
James Harden when I asked him about leaving Nets: “Everybody talked down in me and gave m negative feedback. Fast forward to today, no one is saying ‘James was smart. James knew what he was doing” pic.twitter.com/KapUT3yTNZ – 1:01 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden said he feels “great,” is “extremely prepared” to play at least 40 minutes tomorrow.
He mentioned his pace and aggressiveness among the things he expects to be significantly better than last playoffs. – 12:50 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers said the Sixers are all “pretty healthy” heading into Game 1 vs. the Nets, that this week has been helpful for James Harden. – 12:31 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden, De’Anthony Melton, and Tyrese Maxey working on a shooting drill after practice today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/BapMR2JC4r – 12:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA playoffs pressure meter: James Harden, Chris Paul, Nikola Jokic, Trae Young facing varying degrees of heat
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p… – 10:28 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New episode of @RedNationHoops w/ @AdamSpolane:
-A Silas post-mortem
-Should fans be worried about front office meddling?
-Ranking the coaching candidates
-Who else should be considered for this job?
-Odds that HOU lands Harden this summer?
+ more
rednationhoops.com/p/stephen-sila… – 8:34 AM
