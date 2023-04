James Harden on Brooklyn exit: 'Fast forward today, nobody’s like, OK, James was smart, James knew what he was doing'

Now the Nets will face Harden and the 76ers for the first time in a game that truly matters: Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. “I don’t want to really go into that. But there’s a lot of internal things that was going on, which was one of the reasons why I made my decision,” Harden said after the 76ers’ practice Friday afternoon in Camden, N.J. “And everybody talked down on me and gave me negative feedback or whatever you want to call it. “But now fast forward today, nobody’s like, OK, James was smart, James knew what he was doing. Which I don’t want credit, but it’s like, I’m happy where they are now. I mean, best of luck to those guys and [Nets owner] Joe Tsai and that organization. They turned what they had into something really good, so they’re in the playoffs and nothing but great, great talk about those guys and organization.”Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post