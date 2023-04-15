Jaylen Brown cut on hand 'split open' during game

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jaylen Brown reopened up his hand laceration during the Celtics’ Game 1 win: “They’ll take a look at it tomorrow.”
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 8:10 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown’s stitches may have opened up during Game 1, but JB suggested his lacerated hand is nothing more than a nuisance.
Via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/jaylen-b… – 7:43 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown on Al Horford:
Can’t say enough about Al.
Al’s a professional. He does it on both ends.
He makes timely shots. He grabs timely rebounds. And you know, he’s probably one of the best off court leaders in the NBA. – 7:38 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart on Jaylen Brown’s cut hand: “This is just another obstacle for JB and he’s going to own it. He’s not going to allow that to stop him and he’s not going to use it as an excuse.” – 7:14 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
When asked about the Celtics playing small, Jaylen Brown said they have been emphasizing rebounding at every practice this week.
“Rebounding is the key to this series.” – 7:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown: “Each game is its own story, so we expect to take their best shot each game.” – 7:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown says his laceration got opened up during the game but he doesn’t sound concerned: “It’s going to be alright.” – 6:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown said his cut on his hand split open during the game, but it’s fine now. When asked if he needs new stitches, he said he thinks it’s aight but they’ll look at it tomorrow. – 6:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown said his hand split open during the game, but “it’s fine.”
“I think it’s gonna be alright. Just take a look at it tomorrow.” – 6:57 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Celtics’ leader in points and rebounds in Game 1:
— Jaylen Brown with 29 and 12 💪
Boston leads 1-0. pic.twitter.com/mtr2rClVld – 6:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown today:
29 PTS
12 REB
12-23 FG
Led the Celtics in points and rebounds. pic.twitter.com/CR3y1QCWZx – 5:57 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
and just like that, the Celtics get it back up to an 18-point lead. timeout Hawks. Jaylen Brown is up to 26 points. – 5:38 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown, when matched up against John Collins in the post… pic.twitter.com/s9pXiLwXqz – 4:37 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Good initial block from John Collins but he didn’t play through possession and Jaylen Brown got the ball back, continued to iso him until he got to the basket. Hawks trail 61-34 – 4:36 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum + Jaylen Brown are tied with the Hawks 29-29 on the scoreboard by themselves. – 4:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown could do a front flip dunk and shatter the backboard and he would celebrate by just staring blankly into the crowd. He makes Marcus Aurelius look emotional. – 4:26 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics starting to pull away, lead 42-25 after 3-ball by Jaylen Brown. – 4:20 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks call timeout with 8:37 in 2Q after Jaylen Brown buries a 3 to extend the Celtics lead to 42-25. – 4:18 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Biggest surprise thus far? Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have had perfectly thrown lobs to Robert Williams. – 4:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jaylen Brown needed five stitches on his right hand.
Tough mentality 😤 pic.twitter.com/9bPywV0hTD – 4:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown honored the 🐐 Bill Russell with a pair of custom kicks for Game 1
Via @thecelticswire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-bost… – 3:59 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Nice start for Jaylen Brown with 6 points on 2-3 shooting despite the hand. C’s already with 3 turnovers though in 5 minutes. – 3:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Well the Hawks just gave up a layup because Trae Young ran away from Jaylen Brown before Collins could get in front of him. – 3:45 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks win the tip and Celtics fans immediately start booing. Hawks turn it over and Jaylen Brown makes a driving layup. Ok – 3:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown is here. Steal and finish through John Collins on the 1st play. – 3:44 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jaylen Brown is honoring “The Great Bill Russell” with custom shoes to start the #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/iOYTpwp9Ab – 3:20 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Celtics rolling with:
Marcus Smart
Derrick White
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford – 3:11 PM
More on this storyline
Jay King: Jaylen Brown on Al Horford: “Can’t say enough about Al. Al’s a professional. He does it on both ends. He makes timely shots, timely plays, timely rebounds. And he’s probably one of the best off-court leaders in the NBA.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 15, 2023
Bobby Manning: Mazzulla said Brown was figuring how to play with the hand injury early, and the locker room trip was to change his band-aid. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / April 15, 2023
Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown is heading back to the locker room. Seemed to be grabbing at the cut on his hand a few minutes ago. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / April 15, 2023