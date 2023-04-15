Jimmy Butler on series vs. Bucks: 'We got to do all the little things correct'

And now, it’s indeed onto Milwaukee. In terms of their record, the Bucks are the NBA’s best team. Giannis Antetokounmpo is an MVP finalist. Brook Lopez is a finalist to be Defensive Player of the Year, and inch-for-inch, Jrue Holiday could be the league’s best defender. “I think we can win,” Butler said, before adding the following caveat: “I would never say we’re going to lose. If you ask that question to anybody, they’re not going to say ‘nah, we can’t win. We have no shot.’ We got to play right. We got to play some good basketball. We got to do all the little things correct.”
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
So on paper for this Heat-Bucks series, I’m guessing Jimmy Butler gets the official matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo
They will overhelp anyway, but tough to see how they slow him down
Bucks also top 5 in 3PA
So a case of pick your poison defensively – 12:00 PM
SOUND ON
Tyler Herro-Jimmy Butler-Bam Adebayo 3 man actions becoming the offensive base for Miami?
I hope so
Any play-call to start a quarter, half, or ATO involves this pairing
It’s the playoffs now…Put your best players in action and get creative
Here’s how they did it: pic.twitter.com/nkfBZrZQRo – 9:55 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s 102-91 vicrory over the Bulls: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Jimmy Butler at closing time.
2. So Bucks up next Sunday.
3. Max Strus sets Friday’s tone.
4. With rotation same as it ever was.
5. Butler Heat’s lone award candidate. – 9:36 AM
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s playoff-clinching win over the Bulls last night, and a quick look at what lies ahead in the first round miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jimmy Butler delivers in clutch again, Max Strus’ big night, no rotation changes and other stuff – 8:44 AM
Bulls smacked in the face by reality on Friday, and his name was Jimmy Butler …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/4/1… – 11:21 PM
NEW: Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s playoff-clinching win over the Bulls, and a quick look at what lies ahead in the first round miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jimmy Butler was again excellent in the clutch, Max Strus delivered and more – 11:09 PM
NEW: Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s playoff-clinching win over the Bulls, and a quick look ahead at what lies ahead in the first round miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jimmy Butler was again excellent in the clutch, Max Strus delivered and more – 11:04 PM
Jimmy Butler on Max Strus, who had 31 points tonight and will be a free agent this summer. “I think Max made himself a lot of money today.” pic.twitter.com/8g5TVkGth4 – 10:34 PM
Bulls vs. Heat score, takeaways: Jimmy Butler leads Miami to Play-In Tournament win to secure No. 8 seed
By: @SamQuinnCBS
cbssports.com/nba/news/bulls… – 10:28 PM
Jimmy Butler on facing the top-seeded Bucks in the first round: “We got to play damn near perfect basketball, which we’re capable of.” – 10:28 PM
Jimmy Butler is sitting up here going on and on about Bam Adebayo being the reason they won
Defensively and rebounding
He’s giving him all the credit – 10:27 PM
Jimmy Butler: “I was dead-ass tired.” He played a season-high 43 minutes tonight. – 10:25 PM
Jimmy Butler on the and-1 and yelling on the floor:
“I probably shouldn’t have been yelling like that, cause I was deadass tired.” – 10:25 PM
Jimmy Butler on Max Strus
“Max played himself a lot of money today.” – 10:24 PM
New: Heat advance to playoffs after Jimmy Butler, Max Strus step up in win over Bulls.
allucanheat.com/2023/04/14/mia… – 10:11 PM
I asked Erik Spoelstra about this play from Jimmy Butler:
“I wish I could say it’s coaching.”
“He baited it for 40 minutes.”
Says there were about 3+ plays where he tried and missed, since they prepared for it
But in the 4th, they got lost in the mix
pic.twitter.com/WkrhrjJtKy – 10:03 PM
What happens first?
–Jimmy Butler retires
— #Bulls go farther in playoffs than Butler – 10:01 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler:
“He just willed it down the stretch. Getting to the basket, getting and-1’s, getting to the free throw line.”
Adds:
“None of this happens if Bam wasn’t so electric on defense.” – 9:53 PM
Play in and Playoff Jimmy Butler is DIFFERENT!!!! With that being said if Bam don’t step his game up even more offensively they will get Swept by the Bucks!!!! Carry the hell on… Btw I got the Bucks in 6 – 9:44 PM
Bulls vs. Heat score: Max Strus, Jimmy Butler lead Miami to Play-In Tournament win to secure No. 8 seed
cbssports.com/nba/news/bulls… – 9:39 PM
You’re down five with six minutes left in the fourth quarter of a Game 7. How many guys are you taking over Jimmy Butler? – 9:37 PM
We also learned tonight that Max Strus has a long memory — just like the guy he grew up cheering for in high school … Jimmy Butler. – 9:35 PM
And that’s all she wrote folks.
The Heat win 102-91 as Jimmy Butler leads a chaotic closing effort.
Zach LaVine struggled mightily from the field and DeMar DeRozan couldn’t do quite enough to lift the Bulls back into the playoffs. – 9:35 PM
Jimmy Butler tonight:
31 PTS
2 STL
9-10 FT
Playoff Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/62PAKoaDtN – 9:34 PM
With everything on the line, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus stepped up and saved the Heat’s season. MVP chants for Butler throughout the fourth quarter. He played like it when the Heat needed him to. They begin their series against the Bucks on Sunday (5:30). – 9:33 PM
When Jimmy Butler came back in the game, with 9:51 left, the Heat trailed by 4.
They won by 11.
Heat-Bucks on Sunday.
@5ReasonsSports – 9:33 PM
Well, six year after trade, Jimmy Butler is still the best player on the floor. Unless it’s Max Strus, who has 31 points.
Not that playing Bucks was much of a prize, but #Bulls crumbling down stretch this time. – 9:32 PM
So is the Play-In playoff basketball or not?
Jimmy Butler is playing like it is 😤
pic.twitter.com/tn7i7jsRog – 9:26 PM
The Bulls thought Jimmy Butler wasn’t worth the supermax so they traded him. It’s six years later and he’s still balling – 9:25 PM
DeMar DeRozan and Jimmy Butler were 2nd and 3rd in the NBA this season in clutch points. They were both just named finalists for the NBA’s new clutch player of the year award.
Bulls-Heat tied up with five minutes to play – 9:17 PM
Max Strus continues to step up as help for Jimmy Butler. Great cut. Butler finds him. Tie game at 85 with 5:01 to go. – 9:14 PM
Jimmy Butler doing the thing
But man what a cut by Max Strus to tie it
Saved Jimmy on that baseline
MOVEMENT – 9:13 PM
If the Heat win, they should just give Jimmy Butler the Clutch Player of the Year trophy after the game – 9:13 PM
Jimmy Butler with the read
Jimmy Butler with the steal
Jimmy Butler with the lay-in – 9:07 PM
End of third quarter: Bulls 68, Heat 67. Heat shooting 36.7 percent from the field. How long does Jimmy Butler sit to start the fourth quarter? – 8:50 PM
Jimmy Butler enters the game and the Bulls send Alex Caruso in at the same time. All nine of Butler’s points have come with Caruso on the bench. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Caruso’s minutes aligned with Butler’s going forward. – 7:42 PM
End of first
Heat: 29
Bulls: 21
Max Strus hot early, Jimmy Butler picks up after, Herro-Bam base forces looks
But only an 8 point game
Consistency is always the key to this team, so need to force turnovers which this team doesn’t do – 7:34 PM
Helpful minutes for Kevin Love, who was moving off the ball well, scored on a foul-line jumper and fed Jimmy Butler on an outlet.
Heat lead 29-21 after the first quarter. – 7:34 PM
Well Jimmy Butler really operating in the early clock
Good to see
Finding his gaps and finishing at the rim – 7:31 PM
Not a coincidence that Jimmy Butler scores his first points after Alex Caruso goes to the bench. Caruso had been doing a great job of denying him the ball. – 7:20 PM
Jimmy Butler gets his first points of the game with 5:03 left in the first quarter. – 7:20 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler a finalist for the new Clutch Player of the Year, the Heat’s lone finalist for any of this season’s NBA award. The other “clutch” finalists are De’Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan. – 6:54 PM
Most clutch points this season:
194 — De’Aaron Fox
159 — DeMar DeRozan
151 — Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/d5ug7QRl6e – 6:38 PM
Last time Heat and Bulls played, Jimmy Butler started defending DeRozan and Gabe Vincent got the LaVine assignment. Can hide Herro and Strus on PatBev and Caruso. Bam on Vuc. – 6:37 PM
DeMar DeRozan a finalist for the new Clutch Player of the Year Award, with Jimmy Butler and De’Aaron Fox. #Bulls – 6:35 PM
After all that talk, Heat make no change to the starting lineup. It’s Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Bam Adebayo.
Rotation still in flux. We’ll see who plays off the bench, how many minutes for Gabe and Max, etc. But a bit surprising. – 6:32 PM
Heat starters tonight vs. visiting Bulls in winner-take-all play-in game: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. So no change to starting lineup. Rest of rotation? – 6:31 PM
Heat sticking with the same starting lineup tonight vs. Bulls: Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Bam Adebayo. – 6:31 PM
Jimmy Butler was not with the Heat at today’s shootaround for the same personal reason he missed Thursday’s practice, but will be with the team for tonight’s play-in tournament elimination game against the visiting Bulls. – 12:56 PM
The Bulls didn’t achieve it during the regular season, dropping from sixth place to 10th and from 46 victories to 40. And it won’t happen in the playoffs. The Bulls failed to qualify, losing Friday night’s play-in elimination to the Miami Heat 102-91 despite erasing an early 14-point deficit and leading by six in the final period. Jimmy Butler’s scored 13 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Heat, who advance to a first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Max Strus added 31 points, including a dagger 3-pointer late. He shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc. -via NBC Sports / April 15, 2023
“You’re talking about MVP in GA [Giannis Antetokounmpo], all the shooting, how together they are, they’ve been together for a while. It’s going to be tough. It is. Milwaukee has some great fans that are always showing up and showing out. So like I said, we got to play damn near perfect basketball which we’re capable of,” Butler said in his presser following the Heat’s Play-In victory against the Bulls. “Play hard, stick together through the good, through the bad; we are one.” -via TalkBasket / April 15, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Heat’s Jimmy Butler named one of the three finalists for the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year award. Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan and Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox are the other two finalists. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 14, 2023
