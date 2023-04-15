Jordan Clarkson: 'I love Utah, but it's a business'

“I love Utah,” he said. “But I mean, it’s a business. I understand it. It is nothing for us to pack up and enjoy another experience anywhere. But the biggest thing for us is, you know, the love and support that I felt here, Utah, it has been amazing. And that probably is the biggest thing that would have hurt just leaving, because all the relationships and stuff that we built.”
How does Jordan Clarkson see his future? He has a player option on his @utahjazz contract, has not signed an extension, could be signed by Utah, then traded later.
He DOES know he'd be happy staying put. "I love Utah," he told me.
During the year, Clarkson nearly helped Utah all the way to a shot at the postseason, and only an injury-addled finish (they lost nine of their final 11 games) prevented the Jazz from a serious run. But Clarkson was well aware of the trade chatter. “You know, for me, I know what it is—it’s the business,” Clarkson told Heavy Sports. “And, you know, I’ve been a part of this business for a long time now, I guess. Nine years, about to go on to 10 after this next. You know, I’m willing to, you know, do whatever is asked of me.” -via Heavy.com / April 15, 2023
“There are teams that will look at him and say, ‘That is exactly what we need,’” one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. “Reliable scorer, smart player, bench or starter, good in the locker room, good presence. The Lakers really wanted to see if they could shake him free there. But Utah would rather get him to a new deal and if they are going to move him, do it later on when they have a little more leverage. You don’t have much leverage trading a free agent. I would not be surprised to see the Lakers make another run. -via Heavy.com / April 15, 2023
“Something like three years and $40 million or $45 million, I would expect,” the executive said. “But who is giving it to him besides the Jazz? I don’t know if he is getting that from a team like Toronto or Orlando or Oklahoma City, someone who is rebuilding. But he could wind up there with Utah, and then he becomes a very tradeable asset for you at the deadline next year.” -via Heavy.com / April 15, 2023