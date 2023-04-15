Julius Randle officially returning for Game 1

Tommy Beer: Knicks announce officially that Julius Randle is available for Game 1 Giddy up.
Source: Twitter @TommyBeer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime of Game 1: Knicks 50, Cavs 45. Donovan Mitchell had 13 of his game-high 18 points in the second quarter. Julius Randle has 16 for NY – 7:14 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Got TESTY for a second there between Jarrett Allen and Julius Randle 🍿 pic.twitter.com/B0j6MTt1XW – 7:09 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
take a foul on julius randle? no thank you i like the use of my arms. – 7:06 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Jarrett Allen and Julius Randle just got tangled up. Randle has a game-high 16 points. NY on top 46-38 – 7:05 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Obi again subbing out Julius Randle, who seems to be on a minutes restriction. – 6:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Randle with more 3s in that first quarter than entire Cleveland team 😳 – 6:45 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Last time these two teams squared off, the score after 1Q was CLE up, 47-42. Tonight, it’s NYK on top, 30-24. #Cavs shot 13% (1-8) 3ptFG in 1Q; Mitchell, Garland, 5pts apiece; Randle leads everyone w/8pts. – 6:44 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Knicks 30, Cavs 24. Julius Randle has 8 points for NY. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland each have 5 for Cleveland – 6:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Not sure it was intentional, but it’s worked out so Knicks have Brunson and Randle vs Cavs’ backups and they went on a nice run. – 6:41 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Knicks 30-24 after the first quarter. Mitchell and Garland both have five points for the Cavs, Julius Randle has eight for the Knicks and Jalen Brunson has six. Fans aren’t too happy with how the game has been officiated. – 6:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Looks like JB is giving Wade the first shot at backup 4 over Stevens. A higher upside option since he in theory needs to be guarded, but he’s missed a 3 badly and given up a 3 to Randle so far. – 6:37 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks up by 3 which is a good place considering Brunson is in foul trouble, Quickley’s shot is off, Randle clearly isn’t 100 percent, and Mitchell/Garland has played every minute.
Good effort on defense.
They’ll take it. – 6:34 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Don’t like Thibs taking out Brunson, particularly since Randle also is resting now. – 6:21 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Good:
Randle looks extremely spry/healthy
Bad:
2 early fouls on Brunson
RJ settling for long jumpers – 6:20 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Julius Randle injury update: Knicks star to return from sprained ankle in Game 1 vs. Cavaliers
cbssports.com/nba/news/juliu… – 5:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s not quite a Willis Reed moment – but Julius Randle has not come out for warmups with the team yet. – 5:48 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Isaac Okoro and Julius Randle are in the starting lineup, as if there was any doubt – 5:45 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs Game 1 starters tonight v. NYK:
Garland
Mitchell
Okoro
E. Mobley
Allen
Knicks starters:
Brunson
Grimes
Barrett
Randle
Robinson pic.twitter.com/jFwZqN4O3e – 5:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Julius Randle is available to play and will start in Game 1 at Cleveland.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:25 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks make it official. Julius Randle is available and will start. – 5:24 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce officially that Randle is available for Game 1
Giddy up. – 5:23 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Both Isaac Okoro (knee) and Julius Randle (ankle) are questionable. I would be shocked if either of them don’t play – 4:39 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Hearing Thibs say Randle will warm up before the game and they’ll see where he’s at is like jumping back into a time machine. – 4:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some of SNY’s pre-series coverage:
Scout says weakside corner is key: sny.tv/articles/nba-s…
Three things to watch, including statistical similarities: sny.tv/articles/thing…
Julius Randle’s already delivered in a big way for kids at @EMNRSchoolNYC:
sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:53 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Woj just now on ESPN:
“Good news for Knicks fans.” Woj confirms Julius Randle will test out his ankle pregame, but adds “there’s a lot of optimism” that Randle will play in Game 1 pic.twitter.com/tRfYol61Ww – 12:28 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Knicks star Julius Randle is targeting a return tonight in Game 1 vs. the Cavs, per @wojespn
More on @njdotcom
nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 8:12 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Julius Randle injury update: Knicks star listed as questionable for Game 1 vs. Cavaliers
cbssports.com/nba/news/juliu… – 6:23 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: Julius Randle is warming up on the floor here in Cleveland. He isn’t going full speed but I don’t see any limp/hesitation. -via Twitter @IanBegley / April 15, 2023
Stefan Bondy: Julius Randle is a game time decision, according to Thibodeau -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / April 15, 2023
Ian Begley: Barring an unexpected issue during his pre-game warmups, NYK’s Julius Randle will play in Game 1 vs Cavs, per SNY sources. Randle would be playing for first time since his left ankle sprain in late March. ESPN earlier reported that there was ‘a lot of optimism’ Randle would play -via Twitter @IanBegley / April 15, 2023