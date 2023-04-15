Live stream: Knicks 50, Cavaliers 45

The New York Knicks (0-0) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-0) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Saturday April 15, 2023

New York Knicks 50, Cleveland Cavaliers 45 (Half)

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Needed to see a good game after the first two weren't close to open the NBA playoffs, so nice start by the Cavs and Knicks.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. Knicks lead the Cavs 50-45.

• Randle 16-4-2

• Hart 8 & 4

• Hartenstein 6 & 2

• Barrett 4-3-3

• Brunson 6 pts, 9 mins (3 fls)

Halftime. Knicks lead the Cavs 50-45.
• Randle 16-4-2
• Hart 8 & 4
• Hartenstein 6 & 2
• Barrett 4-3-3
• Brunson 6 pts, 9 mins (3 fls)
• Mitchell 18 & 4

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs trail the Knicks 50-45 at halftime here in Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell has been terrific with a game-high 18 points. Darius Garland has been OK. Bench for Cavs has been really bad. They’ve got five points on 1 of 8 shooting. Cavs are just 4 of 18 from 3-point range. – 7:15 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Halftime of Game 1: Knicks 50, Cavs 45. Donovan Mitchell had 13 of his game-high 18 points in the second quarter. Julius Randle has 16 for NY

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Mannn the Josh Hart trade was a flat out game changer for us

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Donovan Mitchell, who grew up playing baseball in New York, just went all Derek Jeter into the 5th row in Cleveland to try to save that ball.

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Donovan Mitchell just went over Tom Bochenik and John Michael to save a ball for Cavs. He went about 3 rows into the stands. He has 13 of his 18 points in the second quarter

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Donovan Mitchell just went into the crowd to save a ball, right between @CavsJMike and @MrCavalier34. #Cavs had to call timeout so they weren't playing four on five.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Some dude just caught Donovan Mitchell flying into the fifth row of the stands and did it without spilling a drop of his beer. Deserved MVP chants, tbh

The Vertical @Balldontlie

Got TESTY for a second there between Jarrett Allen and Julius Randle 🍿

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks have 16 points off turnovers so far; Cavs have just three. NYK bench is outscoring CLE bench, 15-5. Knicks up by eight on Cleveland with 2:14 to go in the first half.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Spike Lee is courtside for Cavs / Knicks in a Willis Reed tribute custom pair of Air Jordan 1s 👀

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

take a foul on julius randle? no thank you i like the use of my arms.

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Donovan Mitchell heating up in 2nd quarter with 10 of his 15 points.

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Jarrett Allen and Julius Randle just got tangled up. Randle has a game-high 16 points. NY on top 46-38

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Rubio should be on short leash

Fred Katz @FredKatz

CLEVELAND — For a night, it's taking only one bad ankle to top five cavs

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

It's time for the Cedi Osman Experience: Playoff Edition.

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Rubio's first 6 minutes were shaky at best.

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs have cut New York's lead to seven on Donovan Mitchell's layup in transition. Bench for the Cavs has been pretty bad in the first half tonight. Looks like we're gonna get some Cedi Osman minutes on the other side of this break.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Obi again subbing out Julius Randle, who seems to be on a minutes restriction.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Welp … Julius Randle has certainly made an impact.

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Tom Thibodeau should really resist the urge to sit Jalen Brunson the rest of the half. He's typically a low-foul player and the Cavs offer plenty of defensive hiding spots. He's too important to the offense to sit for nine minutes.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Now Knicks star Jalen Brunson has his third foul. He has been limited to just nine minutes thus far in the first half.

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

That's 3 personal fouls on Jalen Brunson. See ya for rest of first half

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Jalen Brunson picks up his third foul with 9:12 remaining in the second quarter.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

These were the minutes the Knicks had to win. Brunson & Randle going against the Cleveland bench. And now, with Mitchell and Allen re-entering, the Knicks are up 12.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Randle with more 3s in that first quarter than entire Cleveland team 😳

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Last time these two teams squared off, the score after 1Q was CLE up, 47-42. Tonight, it's NYK on top, 30-24. #Cavs shot 13% (1-8) 3ptFG in 1Q; Mitchell, Garland, 5pts apiece; Randle leads everyone w/8pts.

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first quarter, Knicks lead the

At the end of the first quarter, Knicks lead the #Cavs 30-24. Cavs shot 9 of 22 from the field and just 1 of 8 from 3.
Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell each have 5 pts.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Cavs 30-24.

• Randle 8 pts

• Brunson 6 pts

• Robinson 4 & 2

• Barrett 2 rebs, 3 asts, 2 stls

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Cavs 30-24.
• Randle 8 pts
• Brunson 6 pts
• Robinson 4 & 2
• Barrett 2 rebs, 3 asts, 2 stls
• Mitchell 5 & 2

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

End 1st Q: Knicks 30, Cavs 24. Julius Randle has 8 points for NY. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland each have 5 for Cleveland

Dan Favale @danfavale

every made evan mobley jumper adds a future first place mvp vote to his resume

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Not sure it was intentional, but it's worked out so Knicks have Brunson and Randle vs Cavs' backups and they went on a nice run.

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs trail the Knicks 30-24 after the first quarter. Mitchell and Garland both have five points for the Cavs, Julius Randle has eight for the Knicks and Jalen Brunson has six. Fans aren't too happy with how the game has been officiated.

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Looks like JB is giving Wade the first shot at backup 4 over Stevens. A higher upside option since he in theory needs to be guarded, but he's missed a 3 badly and given up a 3 to Randle so far.

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Grimes denies Mitchell and takes Cavs out of their ATO, Rubio has to drive and throws it away. Then Grimes draws an offensive foul denying mitchell on the next possession.

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Ricky Rubio checking in for Darius Garland. He's the eighth member of the #Cavs to play.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks up by 3 which is a good place considering Brunson is in foul trouble, Quickley’s shot is off, Randle clearly isn’t 100 percent, and Mitchell/Garland has played every minute.

Good effort on defense.

Knicks up by 3 which is a good place considering Brunson is in foul trouble, Quickley's shot is off, Randle clearly isn't 100 percent, and Mitchell/Garland has played every minute.
Good effort on defense.
They'll take it.

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Quickley 0-for-3, 3 turnovers, Brunson 2 early fouls, Julius out after 4:42 and Barrett 0-for-2 and the Knicks are up 21-18. Things happen.

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Quinten Grimes banked in a three, Dean Wade missed tossed up one from deep that hit nothing but glass, Caris LeVert missed a layup. Think there are some guys a little juiced up right now. #Cavs down 21-18 with 2:57 left in the first quarter.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

like every match up during season, Mitchell Robinson instituting a no-fly-zone above rim even w/Allen & Mobley out there. gets his hands on ball for any OREB within reach, keeping it alive at very least. this is your biggest problem this series, cleveland, i promise u. godzilla.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Dean Wade and Caris LeVert the first two players off the bench tonight. Going into the series, Cleveland thought it would need Wade's size, defense and spacing.

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Dean Wade and Caris LeVert are in off the bench here. Allen, Mitchell, and Garland stay out there.

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Don't like Thibs taking out Brunson, particularly since Randle also is resting now.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Good:

Randle looks extremely spry/healthy

Bad:

2 early fouls on Brunson

Good:
Randle looks extremely spry/healthy
Bad:
2 early fouls on Brunson
RJ settling for long jumpers

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

at least refs are consistent? Garland also gets called for a questionable blocking foul on Barrett

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

That's a really tough call on Garland. Not sure what else he's supposed to do in that spot.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Obi Toppin checks in for Julius Randle less than five minutes into the game. Not his/Randle's usual rotation.

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Knicks have shown no desire to stop Isaac Okoro from taking corner 3s.

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Four minutes into Knicks-Cavs and I think Mobley is only one more highlight away from Hubie Brown ascending to nirvana

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Two quick fouls on Jalen Brunson and he's subbed out after just four minutes.

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Jalen Brunson just picked up his second personal foul with 7:52 left in the first quarter. Cavs on top 11-9

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

That's two quick ones on Jalen Brunson. This place is LOUD.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

RJ Barrett is a stellar three-point shooter the Cavs should continue going over the top of these screens to prevent him from getting open looks

Eric Patten @EricPatten

I'm sure it's been mentioned elsewhere but just hit me this is the first non-LeBron playoff appearance for Cleveland since 1998!

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Evan Mobley just threw a behind the back pass in the lane to Jarrett Allen for a dunk. Haven't seen that before.

Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier

Hubie is already verklempt off of one Evan Mobley play.

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

evan mobley just impressed hubie brown more than any player ever has lol

Fred Katz @FredKatz

RJ is off to a wonderful first couple minutes defensively on Garland and then on that switch to Mitchell.

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Isaac Okoro defending Jalen Brunson to start here. Brunson draws a foul on the first trip down the floor.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Oh I know the @HubieTalksHoops account finna be LIT today for Knicks-Cavs 😂

Steve Popper @StevePopper

One thing about this series not given enough attention – the volume of the PA system here at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is way too loud. I'm wondering if Cleveland really rocks or people just thought it did because of the volume.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Love a great point guard matchup in a playoff series and we've got two coming up with Garland vs. Brunson and Curry vs. Fox. Four completely different types of players who are all awesome at playing the position in their own ways. Can't wait.

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Julius Randle injury update: Knicks star to return from sprained ankle in Game 1 vs. Cavaliers

Julius Randle injury update: Knicks star to return from sprained ankle in Game 1 vs. Cavaliers
cbssports.com/nba/news/juliu…

Steve Popper @StevePopper

It's not quite a Willis Reed moment – but Julius Randle has not come out for warmups with the team yet.

Steve Popper @StevePopper

The Jarrett Allen pregame camera stare is already my favorite thing in this series.

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Isaac Okoro and Julius Randle are in the starting lineup, as if there was any doubt

Steve Popper @StevePopper

If you want to read a bunch of @newsdaysports stuff on the series – here is today's story: Jalen Brunson's breakout playoff performance a year ago didn't surprise the Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday

The Vertical @Balldontlie

Who will be the biggest breakout players of the postseason?

Our crew has their eyes on the Knicks-Cavs series 👀

Who will be the biggest breakout players of the postseason?
Our crew has their eyes on the Knicks-Cavs series 👀
More NBA predictions ➡️ yhoo.it/3A1a8Qt

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

CP3 compared it to Jalen Brunson's rise this year as another guy who got a bigger opportunity on a new team. Paul has known Brunson since Brunson was in the seventh grade and always knew what Brunson was capable of. Just got the bigger opportunity now.

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

The Knicks vs. Cavaliers series looks like it can be a great one.

@coachthorpe tells @jshector what he’ll be looking out for and his early lean.

The Knicks vs. Cavaliers series looks like it can be a great one.
@coachthorpe tells @jshector what he'll be looking out for and his early lean.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial3

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Knicks say Julius Randle is available to play and will start in Game 1 at Cleveland.

The Knicks say Julius Randle is available to play and will start in Game 1 at Cleveland.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Julius Randle is starting for the Knicks.

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks make it official. Julius Randle is available and will start.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks announce officially that Randle is available for Game 1

Knicks announce officially that Randle is available for Game 1
Giddy up.

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

You ready? We are! #Knicks pregame at 5:30 pm with me @wallyball and @BillPidto on @MSGNetworks gets you ready for Game 1 against the Cavs. Then keep it right here for Mike, Clyde and @RebeccaHaarlow for the game broadcast. We are in this together!!! #NBAPlayoffs #MSGFamily

New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR

Julius Randle is available to play and will start in Game 1 at Cleveland.

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Julius Randle is warming up on the floor here in Cleveland. He isn't going full speed but I don't see any limp/hesitation.

Abby Chin @tvabby

Sultan of Stat, Dick Lipe, checking in: 74 points for the #Celtics is the highest scoring first half in the postseason since Larry Legend and Co. hung 74 on the #Knicks back in 1990.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Here is the full story on

Here is the full story on #Cavs Isaac Okoro returning to the lineup tonight, sources say.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/i…

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Both Isaac Okoro (knee) and Julius Randle (ankle) are questionable. I would be shocked if either of them don’t play – Both Isaac Okoro (knee) and Julius Randle (ankle) are questionable. I would be shocked if either of them don’t play – 4:39 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Hearing Thibs say Randle will warm up before the game and they’ll see where he’s at is like jumping back into a time machine. – Hearing Thibs say Randle will warm up before the game and they’ll see where he’s at is like jumping back into a time machine. – 4:31 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Julius Randle is a game time decision, according to Thibodeau – Julius Randle is a game time decision, according to Thibodeau – 4:30 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

You won’t believe this: Julius Randle is a game-time decision, Tom Thibodeau says – You won’t believe this: Julius Randle is a game-time decision, Tom Thibodeau says – 4:30 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Barring an unexpected issue during his pre-game warmups, NYK’s Julius Randle will play in Game 1 vs Cavs, per SNY sources. Randle would be playing for first time since his left ankle sprain in late March. ESPN earlier reported that there was ‘a lot of optimism’ Randle would play – Barring an unexpected issue during his pre-game warmups, NYK’s Julius Randle will play in Game 1 vs Cavs, per SNY sources. Randle would be playing for first time since his left ankle sprain in late March. ESPN earlier reported that there was ‘a lot of optimism’ Randle would play – 4:18 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Who’s winning the Knicks-Cavs series? 👀

@stephenasmith makes a bet on his Knicks with the @mikethemiz 😤 1:59 PM Who’s winning the Knicks-Cavs series? 👀@stephenasmith makes a bet on his Knicks with the @mikethemiz 😤 pic.twitter.com/W0TiM8r5Hy

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Reporting for NBA Countdown on Knicks All-Star Julius Randle’s imminent return for opening of the Eastern Conference playoffs vs. Cleveland 1:45 PM Reporting for NBA Countdown on Knicks All-Star Julius Randle’s imminent return for opening of the Eastern Conference playoffs vs. Cleveland pic.twitter.com/cD3rJR3z6R

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Donovan Mitchell facing Knicks with something to prove after playoff failures — including last year against Jalen Brunson 1:38 PM Donovan Mitchell facing Knicks with something to prove after playoff failures — including last year against Jalen Brunson nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…

New York Knicks @nyknicks

I’m watching Game 1 from _______, and I’ve been a Knicks fan since ______. – I’m watching Game 1 from _______, and I’ve been a Knicks fan since ______. – 1:15 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Some of SNY’s pre-series coverage:

Scout says weakside corner is key:

Three things to watch, including statistical similarities:

Julius Randle’s already delivered in a big way for kids at @EMNRSchoolNYC:

sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:53 PM Some of SNY’s pre-series coverage:Scout says weakside corner is key: sny.tv/articles/nba-s… Three things to watch, including statistical similarities: sny.tv/articles/thing… Julius Randle’s already delivered in a big way for kids at @EMNRSchoolNYC:

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Why is

cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/c… – 12:52 PM Why is #Cavs Isaac Okoro’s health so important? Because the regular-season numbers say he is the only player on Cleveland’s roster capable of guarding Jalen Brunson.

The Vertical @Balldontlie

It’s finally going down 🍿

The NBA playoffs are here, and it’s glorious.

Today:

1p ET – Nets @ 76ers

3:30p ET – Hawks @ Celtics

6p ET – Knicks @ Cavaliers

8:30p ET – Warriors @ Kings 12:40 PM It’s finally going down 🍿The NBA playoffs are here, and it’s glorious.Today:1p ET – Nets @ 76ers3:30p ET – Hawks @ Celtics6p ET – Knicks @ Cavaliers8:30p ET – Warriors @ Kings pic.twitter.com/425RKec7pn

Evan Sidery @esidery

My NBA playoff first round predictions:

Sixers over Nets in 6

Cavaliers over Knicks in 6

Bucks over Heat in 5

Celtics over Hawks in 4

Warriors over Kings in 6

Lakers over Grizzlies in 6

Nuggets over Timberwolves in 5

Suns over Clippers in 5 – My NBA playoff first round predictions:Sixers over Nets in 6Cavaliers over Knicks in 6Bucks over Heat in 5Celtics over Hawks in 4Warriors over Kings in 6Lakers over Grizzlies in 6Nuggets over Timberwolves in 5Suns over Clippers in 5 – 12:38 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

My Final Four

Denver over Phoenix

GSW over Memphis

Milw over Cleveland

Boston over Philly

*

Milw over Boston

Denver over GSW

Best long shot title odds: unquestionably Cleveland 46-1 on FD even though I wouldn’t bet it. – My Final FourDenver over PhoenixGSW over MemphisMilw over ClevelandBoston over PhillyMilw over BostonDenver over GSWBest long shot title odds: unquestionably Cleveland 46-1 on FD even though I wouldn’t bet it. – 12:29 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Woj just now on ESPN:

“Good news for Knicks fans.” Woj confirms Julius Randle will test out his ankle pregame, but adds “there’s a lot of optimism” that Randle will play in Game 1 12:28 PM Woj just now on ESPN:“Good news for Knicks fans.” Woj confirms Julius Randle will test out his ankle pregame, but adds “there’s a lot of optimism” that Randle will play in Game 1 pic.twitter.com/tRfYol61Ww

