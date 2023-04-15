Live stream: Knicks 50, Cavaliers 45

The New York Knicks (0-0) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-0) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Saturday April 15, 2023
New York Knicks 50, Cleveland Cavaliers 45 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Needed to see a good game after the first two weren’t close to open the NBA playoffs, so nice start by the Cavs and Knicks. – 7:16 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Knicks 50-45 at halftime here in Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell has been terrific with a game-high 18 points. Darius Garland has been OK. Bench for Cavs has been really bad. They’ve got five points on 1 of 8 shooting. Cavs are just 4 of 18 from 3-point range. – 7:15 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime of Game 1: Knicks 50, Cavs 45. Donovan Mitchell had 13 of his game-high 18 points in the second quarter. Julius Randle has 16 for NY – 7:14 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Donovan Mitchell, who grew up playing baseball in New York, just went all Derek Jeter into the 5th row in Cleveland to try to save that ball. – 7:13 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell just went over Tom Bochenik and John Michael to save a ball for Cavs. He went about 3 rows into the stands. He has 13 of his 18 points in the second quarter – 7:12 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Apparently, #Cavs Donovan Mitchell really is Spida-Man. Gracious. He just jumped over @CavsJMike at the scorer’s table to save the ball from going out of bounds. – 7:11 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is doing Donovan Mitchell things. Up to 18 points after that 3, and bringing the Cavs back in this one. – 7:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell just went into the crowd to save a ball, right between @CavsJMike and @MrCavalier34. #Cavs had to call timeout so they weren’t playing four on five. – 7:11 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Got TESTY for a second there between Jarrett Allen and Julius Randle 🍿 pic.twitter.com/B0j6MTt1XW – 7:09 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks have 16 points off turnovers so far; Cavs have just three. NYK bench is outscoring CLE bench, 15-5. Knicks up by eight on Cleveland with 2:14 to go in the first half. – 7:09 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Spike Lee is courtside for Cavs / Knicks in a Willis Reed tribute custom pair of Air Jordan 1s 👀 pic.twitter.com/n9g7wcOQyh – 7:08 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
take a foul on julius randle? no thank you i like the use of my arms. – 7:06 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell heating up in 2nd quarter with 10 of his 15 points. – 7:05 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Jarrett Allen and Julius Randle just got tangled up. Randle has a game-high 16 points. NY on top 46-38 – 7:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Cedi Osman enters the game, as Cleveland looks to get an offensive spark. The Dean Wade minutes weren’t great. – 6:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
It’s time for the Cedi Osman Experience: Playoff Edition. – 6:56 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have cut New York’s lead to seven on Donovan Mitchell’s layup in transition. Bench for the Cavs has been pretty bad in the first half tonight. Looks like we’re gonna get some Cedi Osman minutes on the other side of this break. – 6:53 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Obi again subbing out Julius Randle, who seems to be on a minutes restriction. – 6:53 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tom Thibodeau should really resist the urge to sit Jalen Brunson the rest of the half. He’s typically a low-foul player and the Cavs offer plenty of defensive hiding spots. He’s too important to the offense to sit for nine minutes. – 6:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Now Knicks star Jalen Brunson has his third foul. He has been limited to just nine minutes thus far in the first half. – 6:49 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
That’s 3 personal fouls on Jalen Brunson. See ya for rest of first half – 6:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson picks up his third foul with 9:12 remaining in the second quarter. – 6:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Randle with more 3s in that first quarter than entire Cleveland team 😳 – 6:45 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Last time these two teams squared off, the score after 1Q was CLE up, 47-42. Tonight, it’s NYK on top, 30-24. #Cavs shot 13% (1-8) 3ptFG in 1Q; Mitchell, Garland, 5pts apiece; Randle leads everyone w/8pts. – 6:44 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first quarter, Knicks lead the #Cavs 30-24. Cavs shot 9 of 22 from the field and just 1 of 8 from 3.
Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell each have 5 pts. – 6:42 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Knicks 30, Cavs 24. Julius Randle has 8 points for NY. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland each have 5 for Cleveland – 6:41 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
every made evan mobley jumper adds a future first place mvp vote to his resume – 6:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Not sure it was intentional, but it’s worked out so Knicks have Brunson and Randle vs Cavs’ backups and they went on a nice run. – 6:41 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Knicks 30-24 after the first quarter. Mitchell and Garland both have five points for the Cavs, Julius Randle has eight for the Knicks and Jalen Brunson has six. Fans aren’t too happy with how the game has been officiated. – 6:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Looks like JB is giving Wade the first shot at backup 4 over Stevens. A higher upside option since he in theory needs to be guarded, but he’s missed a 3 badly and given up a 3 to Randle so far. – 6:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Grimes denies Mitchell and takes Cavs out of their ATO, Rubio has to drive and throws it away. Then Grimes draws an offensive foul denying mitchell on the next possession. – 6:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ricky Rubio checking in for Darius Garland. He’s the eighth member of the #Cavs to play. – 6:35 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks up by 3 which is a good place considering Brunson is in foul trouble, Quickley’s shot is off, Randle clearly isn’t 100 percent, and Mitchell/Garland has played every minute.
Good effort on defense.
They’ll take it. – 6:34 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley 0-for-3, 3 turnovers, Brunson 2 early fouls, Julius out after 4:42 and Barrett 0-for-2 and the Knicks are up 21-18. Things happen. – 6:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Quinten Grimes banked in a three, Dean Wade missed tossed up one from deep that hit nothing but glass, Caris LeVert missed a layup. Think there are some guys a little juiced up right now. #Cavs down 21-18 with 2:57 left in the first quarter. – 6:33 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
BIG MAN FLYIN’ 🚀
@RjBarrett6 👉 @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/Sl4bbGknWe – 6:31 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Caris LeVert and Dean Wade are first two guys off the bench. – 6:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
like every match up during season, Mitchell Robinson instituting a no-fly-zone above rim even w/Allen & Mobley out there. gets his hands on ball for any OREB within reach, keeping it alive at very least. this is your biggest problem this series, cleveland, i promise u. godzilla. – 6:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade and Caris LeVert the first two players off the bench tonight. Going into the series, Cleveland thought it would need Wade’s size, defense and spacing. – 6:30 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Dean Wade and Caris LeVert are in off the bench here. Allen, Mitchell, and Garland stay out there. – 6:28 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
🕷️senses on full display so far. Great story from @ByNateUlrich: Donovan Mitchell became ‘Spida’ as New York phenom. Now he’s eager to lead #Cavs vs. #Knicks beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Details. Toughness. Together. Compete. 1 More.
Your Junkyard dogs are in the Playoffs. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ETbJH1rI9X – 6:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
BIG MAN DIMES.😤
📺 Tune in on @BallySportsCLE! pic.twitter.com/DUivLdCAlF – 6:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Don’t like Thibs taking out Brunson, particularly since Randle also is resting now. – 6:21 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Good:
Randle looks extremely spry/healthy
Bad:
2 early fouls on Brunson
RJ settling for long jumpers – 6:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
at least refs are consistent? Garland also gets called for a questionable blocking foul on Barrett – 6:20 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That’s a really tough call on Garland. Not sure what else he’s supposed to do in that spot. – 6:19 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
STARTING IT OFF RIGHT.😤
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LJaf2xIi05 – 6:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Knicks have shown no desire to stop Isaac Okoro from taking corner 3s. – 6:19 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Four minutes into Knicks-Cavs and I think Mobley is only one more highlight away from Hubie Brown ascending to nirvana – 6:18 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Two quick fouls on Jalen Brunson and he’s subbed out after just four minutes. – 6:18 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Jalen Brunson just picked up his second personal foul with 7:52 left in the first quarter. Cavs on top 11-9 – 6:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That’s two quick ones on Jalen Brunson. This place is LOUD. – 6:17 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
RJ Barrett is a stellar three-point shooter the Cavs should continue going over the top of these screens to prevent him from getting open looks – 6:16 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley with a little behind-the-back pass to Jarrett Allen for the dunk and this place erupts. – 6:15 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
I’m sure it’s been mentioned elsewhere but just hit me this is the first non-LeBron playoff appearance for Cleveland since 1998! – 6:15 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Evan Mobley just threw a behind the back pass in the lane to Jarrett Allen for a dunk. Haven’t seen that before. – 6:15 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
evan mobley just impressed hubie brown more than any player ever has lol – 6:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Isaac Okoro defending Jalen Brunson to start here. Brunson draws a foul on the first trip down the floor. – 6:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
IT’S GAME TIME. LET’S GO.🔥 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/sxufO7IWRR – 6:10 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
My preview column: Are the young #Cavs ready?: Glory or Growth? Cavaliers Playoffs Begin With Script Unwritten clevelandmagazine.com/in-the-cle/glo… – 6:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Oh I know the @HubieTalksHoops account finna be LIT today for Knicks-Cavs 😂 – 6:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
One thing about this series not given enough attention – the volume of the PA system here at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is way too loud. I’m wondering if Cleveland really rocks or people just thought it did because of the volume. – 6:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Love a great point guard matchup in a playoff series and we’ve got two coming up with Garland vs. Brunson and Curry vs. Fox. Four completely different types of players who are all awesome at playing the position in their own ways. Can’t wait. – 5:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Julius Randle injury update: Knicks star to return from sprained ankle in Game 1 vs. Cavaliers
cbssports.com/nba/news/juliu… – 5:51 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Almost that time for #CavsKnicks.🙌
Lock in your predictions before tip off and you could win new and exciting playoff prizes by playing Cavs Pick ‘Em, presented by @fuboTV!
PLAY NOW: https://t.co/pOGPaeXOGa pic.twitter.com/lQ5ofVOzan – 5:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s not quite a Willis Reed moment – but Julius Randle has not come out for warmups with the team yet. – 5:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Jarrett Allen pregame camera stare is already my favorite thing in this series. – 5:46 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Isaac Okoro and Julius Randle are in the starting lineup, as if there was any doubt – 5:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
If you want to read a bunch of @newsdaysports stuff on the series – here is today’s story: Jalen Brunson’s breakout playoff performance a year ago didn’t surprise the Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 5:44 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Who will be the biggest breakout players of the postseason?
Our crew has their eyes on the Knicks-Cavs series 👀
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 compared it to Jalen Brunson’s rise this year as another guy who got a bigger opportunity on a new team. Paul has known Brunson since Brunson was in the seventh grade and always knew what Brunson was capable of. Just got the bigger opportunity now. – 5:44 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen tonight in Game 1 against the New York Knicks. – 5:33 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Get ready for the start of Cavs vs. Knicks with @HardwoodKnocks’ series primer!
👇👇👇
🎧 https://t.co/uYzCk8PGFS
🍎 https://t.co/U4yPjsdxll
✳️ https://t.co/3C3tncUQ8w
📺 https://t.co/VSc1r0rhsx pic.twitter.com/GCTpPzUYPy – 5:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro is back tonight in the starting lineup. Normal starters with Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 5:31 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The Knicks vs. Cavaliers series looks like it can be a great one.
@coachthorpe tells @jshector what he’ll be looking out for and his early lean.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial3 pic.twitter.com/3xipN3rnCn – 5:30 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs Game 1 starters tonight v. NYK:
Garland
Mitchell
Okoro
E. Mobley
Allen
Knicks starters:
Brunson
Grimes
Barrett
Randle
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Getting us started in Game 1.⬇️ #LetEmKnow
@fuboTV | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/NKVhmLcs72 – 5:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Julius Randle is available to play and will start in Game 1 at Cleveland.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:25 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks make it official. Julius Randle is available and will start. – 5:24 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce officially that Randle is available for Game 1
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
You ready? We are! #Knicks pregame at 5:30 pm with me @wallyball and @BillPidto on @MSGNetworks gets you ready for Game 1 against the Cavs. Then keep it right here for Mike, Clyde and @RebeccaHaarlow for the game broadcast. We are in this together!!! #NBAPlayoffs #MSGFamily pic.twitter.com/Sc4uJhatq4 – 5:23 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Julius Randle is available to play and will start in Game 1 at Cleveland. – 5:22 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle is warming up on the floor here in Cleveland. He isn’t going full speed but I don’t see any limp/hesitation. – 5:10 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Spike Lee made it to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/aHlzneWiHu – 5:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Here is the full story on #Cavs Isaac Okoro returning to the lineup tonight, sources say.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/i… – 5:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro WILL PLAY tonight and be back in his usual starting spot, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 4:56 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Both Isaac Okoro (knee) and Julius Randle (ankle) are questionable. I would be shocked if either of them don’t play – 4:39 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Hearing Thibs say Randle will warm up before the game and they’ll see where he’s at is like jumping back into a time machine. – 4:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Isaac Okoro today against the Knicks: “We’ll see.” – 4:19 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Barring an unexpected issue during his pre-game warmups, NYK’s Julius Randle will play in Game 1 vs Cavs, per SNY sources. Randle would be playing for first time since his left ankle sprain in late March. ESPN earlier reported that there was ‘a lot of optimism’ Randle would play – 4:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
IT’S GOLDEN HOUR, CLEVELAND.
Doors are open. Get in your seats and get LOUD. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Lk124vHguR – 4:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Let’s goooooooooooo. #Cavs. #Knicks. Game 1. pic.twitter.com/wqXE6X94Vc – 4:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ready to ROCK.
@Fireworks | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/kiqsa4gd91 – 3:55 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Playoff palooza time! Pull up Knicks fam 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/w4wNQwh6Ys – 3:06 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
How will the Cavs-Knicks series end up?! Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/mrjRBLuPHR – 2:31 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Updated Kalscheur #NBA interview list: Sixers today, Nets, Wizards, Jazz, Hawks, Grizzlies, Celtics, Knicks, Pistons, + Raptors. – 2:22 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
It all begins tonight. 👀
🔗 https://t.co/csZr8yEmqp
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/dKJQ5E7sjG – 2:00 PM
It all begins tonight. 👀
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Knicks fam, we heard you loud and clear. It’s GO TIME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/L0o8d3JIaL – 2:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Who’s winning the Knicks-Cavs series? 👀
@stephenasmith makes a bet on his Knicks with the @mikethemiz 😤 pic.twitter.com/W0TiM8r5Hy – 1:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting for NBA Countdown on Knicks All-Star Julius Randle’s imminent return for opening of the Eastern Conference playoffs vs. Cleveland pic.twitter.com/cD3rJR3z6R – 1:45 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Donovan Mitchell facing Knicks with something to prove after playoff failures — including last year against Jalen Brunson nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:38 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
I’m watching Game 1 from _______, and I’ve been a Knicks fan since ______. – 1:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some of SNY’s pre-series coverage:
Scout says weakside corner is key: sny.tv/articles/nba-s…
Three things to watch, including statistical similarities: sny.tv/articles/thing…
Julius Randle’s already delivered in a big way for kids at @EMNRSchoolNYC:
sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:53 PM
Some of SNY’s pre-series coverage:
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Why is #Cavs Isaac Okoro’s health so important? Because the regular-season numbers say he is the only player on Cleveland’s roster capable of guarding Jalen Brunson.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/c… – 12:52 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
It’s finally going down 🍿
The NBA playoffs are here, and it’s glorious.
Today:
1p ET – Nets @ 76ers
3:30p ET – Hawks @ Celtics
6p ET – Knicks @ Cavaliers
8:30p ET – Warriors @ Kings pic.twitter.com/425RKec7pn – 12:40 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
My NBA playoff first round predictions:
Sixers over Nets in 6
Cavaliers over Knicks in 6
Bucks over Heat in 5
Celtics over Hawks in 4
Warriors over Kings in 6
Lakers over Grizzlies in 6
Nuggets over Timberwolves in 5
Suns over Clippers in 5 – 12:38 PM
My NBA playoff first round predictions:
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
My Final Four
Denver over Phoenix
GSW over Memphis
Milw over Cleveland
Boston over Philly
*
Milw over Boston
Denver over GSW
Best long shot title odds: unquestionably Cleveland 46-1 on FD even though I wouldn’t bet it. – 12:29 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
New York Legacies with @NBATVAhmad
on.knicks.com/ThibsxAhmad2 pic.twitter.com/85k14h5dFI – 12:28 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Woj just now on ESPN:
“Good news for Knicks fans.” Woj confirms Julius Randle will test out his ankle pregame, but adds “there’s a lot of optimism” that Randle will play in Game 1 pic.twitter.com/tRfYol61Ww – 12:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#LetEmKnow where you’re cheering on the Wine & Gold for the chance to win a Cavs jersey!
Just log into or create a free Cavs United profile at united.cavs.com. pic.twitter.com/JKpPhFVoJk – 12:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Knicks-Cavaliers: Prediction, series preview, storylines as Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson square off again
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 12:24 PM
