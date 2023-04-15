Lauri Markkanen among finalists for Most Improved award

Mike McGraw: Most Improved finalists are interesting: ex-Bulls Lauri Markkanen, Stevenson HS grad Jalen Brunson, and OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Should be Markkanen, but we’ll see
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler are finalists for major NBA season awards deseret.com/2023/4/14/2368… pic.twitter.com/zbASLCa3JS – 7:33 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The arrow is pointing ⬆️ on the Jazz, Knicks and Thunder after this season. Each has a star up for 2022-23 Most Improved Player 👀
▪️ Lauri Markkanen
▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
▪️ Jalen Brunson
Which player made the biggest leap? pic.twitter.com/ZOO0ywMrY3 – 7:12 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Finalists for @NBA Awards include #Cavs’ @Evan Mobley and former Clevelanders Lauri Markkanen and coach Mike Brown pic.twitter.com/db6dVLg22O – 6:56 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The 2023 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year finalists 🏆
👏 Jalen Brunson
👏 SGA
👏 Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/jr4d5q6Kux – 6:38 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Lauri Markkanen named a finalist for Most Improved Player.
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/LRTRlpcn6I – 6:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Most Improved finalists are interesting: ex-Bulls Lauri Markkanen, Stevenson HS grad Jalen Brunson, and OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Should be Markkanen, but we’ll see – 6:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named as a finalist for Most Improved Player of the Year. Others include:
Jalen Brunson
Lauri Markkanen – 6:35 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen is officially a finalist for Most Improved Player.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Brunson are the other finalists. – 6:35 PM
The 3rd Team is headlined by a pair of Kings, Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, which coach Mike Brown has been clamoring for during pre-game media press conferences towards the end of the season. The NBA’s all-time three-point shooting leader, Stephen Curry, is projected to earn All-NBA honors, while Boston’s Jaylen Brown is on track to earn All-NBA honors for the first time in his career. Anthony Davis and Lauri Markkanen tied for the final All-NBA spot. -via HoopsHype / April 13, 2023
Utah’s Lauri Markkanen transformed himself into an All-Star this season by becoming the first NBA player to record over 100 dunks and 200 threes (most by a 7-footer) in a season. He’s the only player this season averaging over 25 points on 50 percent from the field and over 39 percent from beyond the arc. -via HoopsHype / April 13, 2023
Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen intends to fulfill his mandatory service in the Finnish military this offseason, he told ESPN. Military service is mandatory for male citizens of Finland and must be completed by age 30. “It’s mandatory, we have to do it, but at the same time we take pride in it, too,” said Markkanen, 25. “I think it sets an example to serve. And I’m confident I can do it in a way that it’s not going to affect my preparation for next season, either.” -via ESPN / April 6, 2023
